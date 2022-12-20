Week 6 Girls Basketball Rankings

River Ridge is ranked atop Class 6A with Lovejoy, Rockdale County, Forest Park and Woodward Academy in the top 5. Griffin is the team to beat in Class 4A with Luella, Holy Innocents’, Westminster and Stockbridge chasing. In Class 5A, Kell is the team to beat ahead of Warner Robins, Jackson-Atlanta, Bradwell Institute and Hiram in the top 5.

Hebron Christian leads Class 3A ahead of White County, Wesleyan, Lumpkin County and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. In Class 2A, Mount Paran is at the top and leading Central-Macon, Josey, Columbia and Banks County.