Week 5 lacrosse rankings

In Class A-5A, Holy Innocents’ makes its debut at No. 8 and replaced Whitewater in the poll. The Golden Bears will face No. 10 ranked King’s Ridge on Tuesday.

The No. 1 ranked Milton girls improved to 8-0 over the weekend and lead the Class 6A-7A girls poll. Also, Lambert replaced Buford at No. 9 in the poll following Buford’s 13-3 loss to Chattahoochee. In Class A-5A, 7-0 Blessed Trinity retains its spot at No. 1 and 5-0 Lovett remains at No. 2. Westminster, Kell and Starr’s Mill round out the top 5.