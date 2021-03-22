X

Week 5 lacrosse rankings

High School Sports Blog

In Class 6A-7A boys, No. 1 Lambert scored an 8-7 win over Westminster on Saturday to extend its winning-streak to nine games. No. 2 Roswell defeated No. 6 Walton 15-11 on Saturday. Also, Lassiter dropped from No. 4 to No. 8, Johns Creek slid two slots to No. 7 and Centennial replaced Mill Creek in the poll.

In Class A-5A, Holy Innocents’ makes its debut at No. 8 and replaced Whitewater in the poll. The Golden Bears will face No. 10 ranked King’s Ridge on Tuesday.

The No. 1 ranked Milton girls improved to 8-0 over the weekend and lead the Class 6A-7A girls poll. Also, Lambert replaced Buford at No. 9 in the poll following Buford’s 13-3 loss to Chattahoochee. In Class A-5A, 7-0 Blessed Trinity retains its spot at No. 1 and 5-0 Lovett remains at No. 2. Westminster, Kell and Starr’s Mill round out the top 5.

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Allatoona

4. Hillgrove

5. Milton

6. Walton

7. Johns Creek

8. Lassiter

9. Harrison

10. Centennial

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Pace Academy

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Marist

7. Benedictine

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Lovett

10. King’s Ridge

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Chattahoochee

5. Roswell

6. Walton

7. Creekview

8. Mill Creek

9. Lambert

10. Cambridge

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Lovett

3. Westminster

4. Kell

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Wesleyan

7. McIntosh

8. Fellowship Christian

9. St. Pius

10. Whitewater

