Week 5 lacrosse rankings

In Class 6A-7A boys, No. 1 Lambert scored an 8-7 win over Westminster on Saturday to extend its winning-streak to nine games. No. 2 Roswell defeated No. 6 Walton 15-11 on Saturday. Also, Lassiter dropped from No. 4 to No. 8, Johns Creek slid two slots to No. 7 and Centennial replaced Mill Creek in the poll.
In Class A-5A, Holy Innocents’ makes its debut at No. 8 and replaced Whitewater in the poll. The Golden Bears will face No. 10 ranked King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
The No. 1 ranked Milton girls improved to 8-0 over the weekend and lead the Class 6A-7A girls poll. Also, Lambert replaced Buford at No. 9 in the poll following Buford’s 13-3 loss to Chattahoochee. In Class A-5A, 7-0 Blessed Trinity retains its spot at No. 1 and 5-0 Lovett remains at No. 2. Westminster, Kell and Starr’s Mill round out the top 5.
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Roswell
3. Allatoona
4. Hillgrove
5. Milton
6. Walton
7. Johns Creek
8. Lassiter
9. Harrison
10. Centennial
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Pace Academy
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Marist
7. Benedictine
8. Holy Innocents’
9. Lovett
10. King’s Ridge
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Chattahoochee
5. Roswell
6. Walton
7. Creekview
8. Mill Creek
9. Lambert
10. Cambridge
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Lovett
3. Westminster
4. Kell
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Wesleyan
7. McIntosh
8. Fellowship Christian
9. St. Pius
10. Whitewater