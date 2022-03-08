Week 5 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class A-5A, No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity is 6-1 and is undefeated in the state; the Titans’ lone loss was a 6-2 defeat to North Carolina’s Charlotte Country Day School. No. 2 Weselyan is 8-0 and No. 3 Lovett is also off to a blazing 6-0 start. King’s Ridge jumped up from No. 6 to No. 4 and North Oconee slid from No. 4 to No. 6 following a loss to Woodstock behind No. 5 Fellowship Christian. Marist is 3-1 with its lone loss to Class 6A-7A No. 1 Buford. Also, Westminster rose a slot to No. 8 and Pace Academy fell to No. 10. The Knights are 1-5, but remain in the poll because all the losses came to King’s Ridge 9-7, Fellowship Christian 11-7, Johns Creek 8-7, Buford 7-6 and Milton 12-5 and recently scored a 12-4 victory over Benedictine’s squad that was undefeated at the time. Pace Academy will open up Region play next Monday on the road against Midtown.

On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton is 3-0 and No. 2 Walton is 5-3 with a perfect in-straight record. No. 3 Lassiter (6-2) is also undefeated within the state and Kell comes in at No. 4 with a 3-0 start. Mill Creek remains No. 5 and North Paulding and Roswell each moved up a slot to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Pope’s losses to Alpharetta and Roswell dropped the Greyhounds down two slots to No. 8. Creekview comes in at No. 9 with its strong 3-0 start and West Forsyth replaced Johns Creek at No. 10 after defeating the Gladiators 12-10 previously this season and putting together an impressive 3-2 start.