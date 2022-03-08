Week 5 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Lambert (7-0) remains undefeated and is already garnering major momentum in the national polls. The Longhorns have a huge home game against No. 2 ranked Pope (5-0) this Saturday. Pope moved up a slot to No. 2 after Johns Creek’s 13-8 loss to Harrison. The Hoyas’ win over Johns Creek sent the Gladiators down to No. 7 and Harrison rose to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Walton—whose only loss was a 15-14 defeat to Harrison. North Paulding climbed from No. 7 to No. 5 after its 7-0 start and Roswell comes in at No. 6 with a 5-2 record and its only two losses coming to Lambert (10-7) and Lovett (12-7). No. 8 Lassiter is 6-1 and its only loss was a 6-4 defeat to No. 6 North Paulding. Allatoona comes in at No. 9 with a 4-3 record and tough losses to No. 2 Pope (13-11), No. 2 Roswell (15-12) and No. 4 Walton (11-9). Also, Buford makes its debut at No. 10 in place of South Forsyth and has won five-straight.
In Class A-5A, No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity is 6-1 and is undefeated in the state; the Titans’ lone loss was a 6-2 defeat to North Carolina’s Charlotte Country Day School. No. 2 Weselyan is 8-0 and No. 3 Lovett is also off to a blazing 6-0 start. King’s Ridge jumped up from No. 6 to No. 4 and North Oconee slid from No. 4 to No. 6 following a loss to Woodstock behind No. 5 Fellowship Christian. Marist is 3-1 with its lone loss to Class 6A-7A No. 1 Buford. Also, Westminster rose a slot to No. 8 and Pace Academy fell to No. 10. The Knights are 1-5, but remain in the poll because all the losses came to King’s Ridge 9-7, Fellowship Christian 11-7, Johns Creek 8-7, Buford 7-6 and Milton 12-5 and recently scored a 12-4 victory over Benedictine’s squad that was undefeated at the time. Pace Academy will open up Region play next Monday on the road against Midtown.
On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton is 3-0 and No. 2 Walton is 5-3 with a perfect in-straight record. No. 3 Lassiter (6-2) is also undefeated within the state and Kell comes in at No. 4 with a 3-0 start. Mill Creek remains No. 5 and North Paulding and Roswell each moved up a slot to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Pope’s losses to Alpharetta and Roswell dropped the Greyhounds down two slots to No. 8. Creekview comes in at No. 9 with its strong 3-0 start and West Forsyth replaced Johns Creek at No. 10 after defeating the Gladiators 12-10 previously this season and putting together an impressive 3-2 start.
In Class A-5A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity is 8-0 and Westminster and Wesleyan moved up to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. McIntosh climbed to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Starr’s Mill and the rest of this week’s poll features St. Pius, Fellowship Christian, Lovett, Ola and Pace Academy. Northview and Whitewater both exited this week’s top 10.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert (7-0)
2. Pope (5-0)
3. Harrison (6-0)
4. Walton (7-1)
5. North Paulding (7-0)
6. Roswell (5-2)
7. Johns Creek (3-1)
8. Lassiter (6-1)
9. Allatoona (4-3)
10. Buford (7-2)
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity (6-1)
2. Westleyan (8-0)
3. Lovett (6-0)
4. King’s Ridge (5-2)
5. Fellowship Christian (4-2)
6. North Oconee (6-1)
7. Marist (3-1)
8. Westminster (3-4)
9. Starr’s Mill (6-3)
10. Pace Academy (1-5)
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton (3-0)
2. Walton (5-3)
3. Lassiter (6-2)
4. Kell (3-0)
5. Mill Creek (5-2)
6. North Paulding (6-1)
7. Roswell (6-2)
8. Pope (4-3)
9. Creekview (3-0)
10. West Forsyth (3-2)
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity (8-0)
2. Westminster (6-0)
3. Wesleyan (8-0)
4. McIntosh (4-1)
5. Starr’s Mill (0-0)
6. St. Pius (2-2)
7. Fellowship Christian (2-1)
8. Lovett (4-4)
9. Ola (5-1)
10. Pace Academy (3-3)
About the Author