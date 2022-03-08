Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Week 5 Lacrosse Rankings

GHSA Lacrosse

Credit: Cecil Copeland

caption arrowCaption
GHSA Lacrosse

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Credit: Cecil Copeland

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
14 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Lambert (7-0) remains undefeated and is already garnering major momentum in the national polls. The Longhorns have a huge home game against No. 2 ranked Pope (5-0) this Saturday. Pope moved up a slot to No. 2 after Johns Creek’s 13-8 loss to Harrison. The Hoyas’ win over Johns Creek sent the Gladiators down to No. 7 and Harrison rose to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Walton—whose only loss was a 15-14 defeat to Harrison. North Paulding climbed from No. 7 to No. 5 after its 7-0 start and Roswell comes in at No. 6 with a 5-2 record and its only two losses coming to Lambert (10-7) and Lovett (12-7). No. 8 Lassiter is 6-1 and its only loss was a 6-4 defeat to No. 6 North Paulding. Allatoona comes in at No. 9 with a 4-3 record and tough losses to No. 2 Pope (13-11), No. 2 Roswell (15-12) and No. 4 Walton (11-9). Also, Buford makes its debut at No. 10 in place of South Forsyth and has won five-straight.

In Class A-5A, No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity is 6-1 and is undefeated in the state; the Titans’ lone loss was a 6-2 defeat to North Carolina’s Charlotte Country Day School. No. 2 Weselyan is 8-0 and No. 3 Lovett is also off to a blazing 6-0 start. King’s Ridge jumped up from No. 6 to No. 4 and North Oconee slid from No. 4 to No. 6 following a loss to Woodstock behind No. 5 Fellowship Christian. Marist is 3-1 with its lone loss to Class 6A-7A No. 1 Buford. Also, Westminster rose a slot to No. 8 and Pace Academy fell to No. 10. The Knights are 1-5, but remain in the poll because all the losses came to King’s Ridge 9-7, Fellowship Christian 11-7, Johns Creek 8-7, Buford 7-6 and Milton 12-5 and recently scored a 12-4 victory over Benedictine’s squad that was undefeated at the time. Pace Academy will open up Region play next Monday on the road against Midtown.

On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton is 3-0 and No. 2 Walton is 5-3 with a perfect in-straight record. No. 3 Lassiter (6-2) is also undefeated within the state and Kell comes in at No. 4 with a 3-0 start. Mill Creek remains No. 5 and North Paulding and Roswell each moved up a slot to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Pope’s losses to Alpharetta and Roswell dropped the Greyhounds down two slots to No. 8. Creekview comes in at No. 9 with its strong 3-0 start and West Forsyth replaced Johns Creek at No. 10 after defeating the Gladiators 12-10 previously this season and putting together an impressive 3-2 start.

In Class A-5A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity is 8-0 and Westminster and Wesleyan moved up to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. McIntosh climbed to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Starr’s Mill and the rest of this week’s poll features St. Pius, Fellowship Christian, Lovett, Ola and Pace Academy. Northview and Whitewater both exited this week’s top 10.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert (7-0)

2. Pope (5-0)

3. Harrison (6-0)

4. Walton (7-1)

5. North Paulding (7-0)

6. Roswell (5-2)

7. Johns Creek (3-1)

8. Lassiter (6-1)

9. Allatoona (4-3)

10. Buford (7-2)

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity (6-1)

2. Westleyan (8-0)

3. Lovett (6-0)

4. King’s Ridge (5-2)

5. Fellowship Christian (4-2)

6. North Oconee (6-1)

7. Marist (3-1)

8. Westminster (3-4)

9. Starr’s Mill (6-3)

10. Pace Academy (1-5)

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton (3-0)

2. Walton (5-3)

3. Lassiter (6-2)

4. Kell (3-0)

5. Mill Creek (5-2)

6. North Paulding (6-1)

7. Roswell (6-2)

8. Pope (4-3)

9. Creekview (3-0)

10. West Forsyth (3-2)

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity (8-0)

2. Westminster (6-0)

3. Wesleyan (8-0)

4. McIntosh (4-1)

5. Starr’s Mill (0-0)

6. St. Pius (2-2)

7. Fellowship Christian (2-1)

8. Lovett (4-4)

9. Ola (5-1)

10. Pace Academy (3-3)

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 2A blog: All-region matchups define championships
3h ago
Class 3A blog: A scouting report on Friday’s championship games
3h ago
Oconee County football to hire Flowery Branch’s Ben Hall
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top