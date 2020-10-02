Week 5: High school football scoreboard

Seventeen teams from DeKalb County will play their opening games this week. Among them will be reigning Class 3A champion Cedar Grove, which travels to 2-0 Milton, the seventh-ranked team in 7A.
Milton last met Cedar Grove in 1977, a 28-22 Eagles win.
The Saints have allowed fewer than 12 points per game each of the past four seasons, three of which have ended with state titles. They’ll need a staunch defense against a Milton squad that has beaten Johns Creek and Hapeville Charter by scores of 29-0 and 43-18, respectively.
Other Week 5 top games include:
- Southwest DeKalb (0-0, unranked in Class 5A) at Tucker (0-0, unranked in 6A)
- Cartersville (4-0, No. 3 in 5A) at Cherokee (4-0, unranked in 7A)
- Fellowship Christian (3-0, No. 5 in Class A Private) at North Cobb Christian (4-0 , No. 6 in Class A Private)
- Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2, No. 1 in Class A Private) at Pierce County (3-0, No. 6 in 3A)
High school football scores
Powered by Score Atlanta
Click here, if scores do not appear below.