Week 5: High school football scoreboard

Cedar Grove players run onto the field before their game against Peach County in the Class AAA State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)

High schools | 1 hour ago

Seventeen teams from DeKalb County will play their opening games this week. Among them will be reigning Class 3A champion Cedar Grove, which travels to 2-0 Milton, the seventh-ranked team in 7A.

Milton last met Cedar Grove in 1977, a 28-22 Eagles win.

The Saints have allowed fewer than 12 points per game each of the past four seasons, three of which have ended with state titles. They’ll need a staunch defense against a Milton squad that has beaten Johns Creek and Hapeville Charter by scores of 29-0 and 43-18, respectively.

Other Week 5 top games include:

  • Southwest DeKalb (0-0, unranked in Class 5A) at Tucker (0-0, unranked in 6A)
  • Cartersville (4-0, No. 3 in 5A) at Cherokee (4-0, unranked in 7A)
  • Fellowship Christian (3-0, No. 5 in Class A Private) at North Cobb Christian (4-0 , No. 6 in Class A Private)
  • Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2, No. 1 in Class A Private) at Pierce County (3-0, No. 6 in 3A)
High school football scores

