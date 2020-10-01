X

List: 31 teams playing their opening games this week

High schools | 26 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Thirty-one teams will play their opening games this week. Those include 17 teams from DeKalb County, eight from Savannah and three from Dougherty County, whose school districts pushed back the season over COVID-19 concerns. After this week, the only teams still waiting for their openers will be Baldwin, Calhoun County, Heritage of Conyers, Rockdale County, Salem and Towers.

Arabia Mountain

Beach

Cedar Grove

Chamblee

Columbia

Cross Keys

Decatur

Dooly County

Dougherty

Druid Hills

Dunwoody

Groves

Islands

Jenkins

Johnson (Savannah)

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Lakeside (Atlanta)

Lithonia

M.L. King

McNair

Miller Grove

Monroe

New Hampstead

Redan

Savannah

Southwest DeKalb

Stephenson

Stone Mountain

Tucker

Westover

Windsor Forest

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.