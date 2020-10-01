X

Maxwell Week 5 projections

High schools | 41 minutes ago
By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 1

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
48.92AAAAStephenson0.92828 - 028LithoniaAAAAA
45.61AAAACarver (Columbus)0.92633 - 726ShawAAAA
43.99AAAALuella0.53116 - 142Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
25.72AAARedan0.74125 - 1411Druid HillsAAAA
18.36AAPace Academy0.99440 - 040McNairAA
13.80A PublicMetter0.99642 - 042PortalA Public

Oct 2

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
89.02AAAAAAAMilton0.53719 - 172Cedar GroveAAA
86.31AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett0.70220 - 128ArcherAAAAAAA
83.98AAAAACartersville0.66921 - 147CherokeeAAAAAAA
80.99AAAAAAAMill Creek0.72821 - 1011West ForsythAAAAAAA
80.41AAAAAAAParkview0.72626 - 1511MariettaAAAAAAA
80.24AAAAAAAHillgrove0.72423 - 149WestlakeAAAAAA
78.55AAAAAWarner Robins0.90228 - 622Houston CountyAAAAAA
78.38AAAAAARichmond Hill0.57120 - 155Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
77.02AAAAAWare County0.79327 - 1413BainbridgeAAAA
76.98AAAAAAAMcEachern0.73127 - 1611NewtonAAAAAAA
76.52AAAPierce County0.52421 - 201Eagle's Landing ChristianA Private
75.02AAAOconee County0.62920 - 146ThomasvilleAA
73.64AAAABenedictine0.64122 - 184Wayne CountyAAAAA
73.52AAAAAAABrookwood0.86434 - 1519North PauldingAAAAAAA
73.39AAAAACoffee0.72022 - 148Glynn AcademyAAAAAA
73.10AAAAAAATift County0.73921 - 1011Irwin CountyA Public
73.07AAAAAADacula0.74424 - 1410Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
72.82AAAGreater Atlanta Christian0.67522 - 157Burke CountyAAA
72.82AAAAASt. Pius X0.57520 - 155Westminster (Atlanta)AAA
71.99AAAAAACarrollton0.78528 - 1414DaltonAAAAAA
71.23AAAAAALovejoy0.65320 - 146GriffinAAAAA
69.74AAAAAAANewnan0.83224 - 717Harris CountyAAAAA
69.50AAAAADutchtown0.62021 - 156OlaAAAAA
68.92A PrivateWesleyan0.50321 - 210Prince Avenue ChristianA Private
68.90AAAAAAACollins Hill0.91928 - 028AlpharettaAAAAAAA
68.12AAAPeach County0.83828 - 1315Mary PersonsAAA
66.18AAAACedartown0.64521 - 147Heard CountyAA
65.74AAAAAADouglas County0.81327 - 1215East PauldingAAAAAA
65.55AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett0.82823 - 617ShilohAAAAAA
65.45AAAAJefferson0.91332 - 725Hart CountyAAA
65.39AAAAAJones County0.80128 - 1414Union GroveAAAAA
65.32AAAAAAAEast Coweta0.79328 - 1414NorthgateAAAAA
65.03AAAAAAAGainesville0.64122 - 175Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
65.02AAAAACalhoun0.88628 - 622WoodstockAAAAAAA
64.54AAAAAAASouth Forsyth0.81328 - 1414LambertAAAAAAA
64.45AAAAAATucker0.65120 - 146Southwest DeKalbAAAAA
64.23A PrivateFellowship Christian0.52922 - 211North Cobb ChristianA Private
63.36AAAAppling County0.64020 - 146StatesboroAAAAAA
62.72AAAAAVeterans0.93228 - 028PerryAAAA
62.65AAAAAAValdosta0.97738 - 038Thomas County CentralAAAA
62.54AAAAAARome0.89630 - 723South PauldingAAAAAA
62.30AAAAAAJohns Creek0.72025 - 1411SequoyahAAAAAA
61.86AAAACairo0.63023 - 194PelhamA Public
61.84A PublicDublin0.79826 - 1214SwainsboroAA
60.83AAAStephens County0.65124 - 204Habersham CentralAAAAAA
60.71AAAAAAANorth Cobb0.96635 - 035EtowahAAAAAAA
60.01AAWashington County0.55321 - 201EvansAAAAAA
59.81AAAAAACreekview0.82222 - 715CambridgeAAAAAA
59.79AAAAAStockbridge0.79527 - 1413Locust GroveAAAAA
59.63AAAAAAANorth Forsyth0.91328 - 028DenmarkAAAAAAA
58.54AAAACedar Shoals0.59820 - 146Winder-BarrowAAAAAA
57.79AAAAAGreenbrier0.50417 - 170LoganvilleAAAAA
57.78AAALiberty County0.73624 - 1410Bradwell InstituteAAAAAA
57.20AAEarly County0.53419 - 172WestoverAAAA
57.19AAAAAAAlexander0.83828 - 1414Paulding CountyAAAAAA
56.69AAAAAAAPebblebrook0.65423 - 185RiverdaleAAAA
56.24AAARichmond Academy0.51014 - 140VidaliaAA
56.13A PublicBrooks County0.91832 - 725Mitchell CountyA Public
55.44A PrivateDarlington0.61121 - 174Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
55.44AAAAAJonesboro0.64020 - 137BannekerAAAAA
55.06AAAMonroe Area0.67621 - 147Madison CountyAAAA
54.75AAAAAARiverwood0.77428 - 1612CentennialAAAAAA
54.67AAAAHoward0.70024 - 1410Effingham CountyAAAAAA
54.61A PrivateHebron Christian0.68921 - 147George Walton AcademyA Private
53.74AAAAAAHughes0.86126 - 620M.L. KingAAAAA
53.39AAPepperell0.65920 - 137TempleAA
53.34AAAAAARiver Ridge0.79528 - 1414ChattahoocheeAAAAAA
53.11AAAAWestside (Macon)0.61321 - 165SouthwestAA
52.72AAAMorgan County0.51414 - 140Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
52.64AAAAFlowery Branch0.90632 - 725HiramAAAAA
52.51AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)0.56821 - 192Eagle's LandingAAAAA
51.97AAARockmart0.91932 - 725SonoravilleAAA
51.81AAAAAWoodward Academy0.90331 - 724Mundy's MillAAAAA
51.50AAAAmericus-Sumter0.63921 - 147Central (Macon)AAA
50.74AAAAJenkins0.89828 - 622IslandsAAAA
49.65AAElbert County0.62221 - 165Washington-WilkesA Public
49.61A PublicMarion County0.72824 - 1410Schley CountyA Public
49.59AAAACentral (Carrollton)0.66821 - 147Villa RicaAAAAA
49.50AAAUpson-Lee0.81127 - 1314Pike CountyAAA
49.49AAUnion County0.59520 - 155PickensAAAA
49.02A PrivateCalvary Day0.68121 - 147First PresbyterianA Private
48.99AAAAAClarke Central0.90731 - 724ApalacheeAAAAA
48.89AANortheast0.64822 - 175MonroeAAAA
48.49AAAAACass0.88326 - 026RidgelandAAAA
48.27AAAAADecatur0.50517 - 170Arabia MountainAAAA
48.08AALovett0.92328 - 028South AtlantaAA
48.07A PublicEmanuel County Institute0.66426 - 206Screven CountyA Public
47.81AAAANew Hampstead0.80526 - 1214Windsor ForestAAA
47.61A PrivateTattnall Square0.55620 - 173Savannah Country DayA Private
47.04AAAAAAAMeadowcreek0.76829 - 1910DuluthAAAAAAA
46.90A PublicManchester0.69521 - 147Chattahoochee CountyA Public
46.81AAAAAAARoswell0.98438 - 038CampbellAAAAAAA
46.72AABremen0.81625 - 817Maynard JacksonAAAAA
45.88GISA AAAJohn Milledge Academy0.87828 - 721Bulloch AcademyGISA AAA
45.39A PrivateStratford Academy0.54214 - 140Mount Paran ChristianA Private
45.34A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian0.70024 - 1410Athens ChristianA Private
45.32AAASoutheast Bulloch0.59318 - 144GrovetownAAAAAA
43.99A PrivateAquinas0.80328 - 1414Strong Rock ChristianA Private
43.92A PublicLincoln County0.68321 - 147HarlemAAA
43.88A PublicTurner County0.78723 - 815DoughertyAAAA
43.57AAAAAAANorcross0.99642 - 042DunwoodyAAAAAAA
43.55AAAAACreekside0.93931 - 031DrewAAAAA
43.38A PublicWilcox County0.82427 - 1017Telfair CountyA Public
42.67A PublicCharlton County0.51621 - 210Tiftarea AcademyGISA AAA
42.01AAAAAJackson County0.69221 - 147Walnut GroveAAAAA
42.00AAAAFayette County0.64519 - 136HamptonAAAA
40.60AAColumbia0.80927 - 1314TherrellAA
40.47AAAAANorthview0.81428 - 1414GradyAAAAA
39.88A PublicMontgomery County0.52520 - 200HawkinsvilleA Public
39.78AAAAAALee County0.99542 - 042Lithia SpringsAAAAA
38.94AAANorth Hall0.85728 - 1216ChestateeAAAA
38.87AABacon County0.66021 - 147Tattnall CountyAAA
38.18AAAAAChapel Hill0.92027 - 027Miller GroveAAAA
37.04AAToombs County0.93434 - 727BerrienAA
36.91GISA AAAPinewood Christian0.52921 - 210Valwood SchoolGISA AAA
35.84A PrivateSavannah Christian0.93130 - 030Deerfield-WindsorA Private
35.42A PublicGordon Lee0.74824 - 1410Gordon CentralAA
35.35AAANorth Murray0.93031 - 031Coahulla CreekAAA
34.69AAARinggold0.81927 - 1314Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
34.61AAAAEast Hall0.78028 - 1711East JacksonAAA
34.51AAAAAStone Mountain0.53221 - 210North SpringsAAAAA
34.27A PublicClaxton0.80121 - 615Jenkins CountyA Public
34.25AAPutnam County0.85822 - 022Westside (Augusta)AA
33.75AAALaFayette0.69427 - 207Murray CountyAAA
33.50GISA AABrentwood School0.59821 - 183Thomas JeffersonGISA AA
33.33AAJefferson County0.95933 - 033ButlerAA
33.17AAFannin County0.88028 - 721Banks CountyAA
32.17AAAAColumbus0.72027 - 1710JordanAAAA
31.98AAAAAAADiscovery0.85724 - 321BerkmarAAAAAAA
31.83AAACherokee Bluff0.87028 - 721Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
31.38A PublicTaylor County0.87931 - 1219GreenvilleA Public
30.78A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)0.80228 - 1414Dade CountyAA
30.31AAWashington0.85026 - 719KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
30.21GISA AAAFrederica Academy0.80622 - 715Brantley CountyAAA
30.09AALaney0.66618 - 108Glenn HillsAA
28.53A PrivateLakeview Academy0.76124 - 1410Towns CountyA Public
28.35A PrivateHeritage School0.62821 - 156King's Ridge ChristianA Private
28.05AAABeach0.87628 - 721SavannahAAA
27.89AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)0.92530 - 030ChambleeAAAAA
27.35A PublicJohnson County0.89126 - 026TreutlenA Public
26.36A PublicWilkinson County0.71421 - 147Creekside ChristianGISA AAA
26.25AAAATroup0.98435 - 035SpencerAAAA
25.75AAAAMcDonough0.79321 - 714North ClaytonAAAA
25.34AAAAATri-Cities0.92230 - 030Forest ParkAAAAA
24.58AAAALaGrange0.95834 - 034KendrickAAAA
24.53AAMonticello0.74028 - 1810Greene CountyA Public
24.39GISA AAABrookwood School0.73026 - 1511Briarwood AcademyGISA AA
23.66GISA AAASouthland Academy0.57217 - 143Westfield SchoolGISA AAA
23.31AAAAAEastside0.98740 - 040Johnson (Gainesville)AAAAA
23.26A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0.98135 - 035Landmark ChristianA Private
23.08AAJeff Davis0.97335 - 035Long CountyAAA
20.74A PublicTerrell County0.85128 - 1315Crawford CountyA Public
20.55A PrivateHoly Innocents0.98938 - 038Loganville ChristianA Private
20.05A PublicArmuchee0.70323 - 149Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
19.78AAOglethorpe County0.54620 - 173Social CircleA Public
17.84GISA AASouthwest Georgia Academy0.77827 - 1413Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA AAA
15.96AAAJohnson (Savannah)0.79724 - 1212GrovesAAA
15.69A PrivateSt. Francis0.92834 - 727Lumpkin CountyAAA
15.30GISA AAPiedmont Academy0.84928 - 1018Robert Toombs AcademyGISA AA
13.65A PublicMcIntosh County Academy0.97935 - 035Bryan CountyA Public
12.97A PrivateAthens Academy0.99944 - 044Providence ChristianA Private
10.05A PublicLanier County0.98537 - 037Baconton CharterA Public
10.04AAAARutland0.92528 - 028ACE CharterA Public
9.95AACook0.99643 - 043Randolph-ClayA Public
9.17A PublicHancock Central0.97134 - 034Georgia Military CollegeA Public
8.80A PublicWarren County0.97133 - 033Glascock CountyA Public
-5.96A PublicMacon County0.99946 - 046Central (Talbotton)A Public
-41.90GISA AAEdmund Burke Academy0.99944 - 044GSICA Public

Oct 3

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
53.51AADodge County0.82127 - 1215Whitefield AcademyA Private
19.65AAAHephzibah0.94434 - 034JoseyAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.