Week 5 Girls Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Harrison tops the state’s highest class and leads Denmark, Brookwood, Roswell and Peachtree Ridge. In Class 6A, Johns Creek is the team to beat and leads Buford, Cambridge, Lassiter and Houston County.

Blessed Trinity is the top program in Class 5A and leading McIntosh, St. Pius X, Midtown and Chamblee. In Class 4A, North Oconee is at the top and ahead of Marist, Southeast Whitfield, Jefferson and Northwest Whitfield. Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A ahead of GAC, White County, Lumpkin County and Cherokee Bluff.

Lovett tops Class 2A with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Fannin County rounding out the top 5. In Class A Public, Commerce is tops with Social Circle, Armuchee, Towns County and Atlanta Classical chasing. Pinecrest Academy leads Class A Private with Wesleyan, Stratford Academy, Holy Innocents’ and Athens Academy in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Denmark

3. Brookwood

4. Roswell

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. Hillgrove

7. Dunwoody

8. Walton

9. North Paulding

10. Lambert

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Buford

3. Cambridge

4. Lassiter

5. Houston County

6. Pope

7. Chattahoochee

8. Centennial

9. Glynn Academy

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. St. Pius X

4. Midtown

5. Chamblee

6. Decatur

7. Loganville

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Greenbrier

10. Woodward Academy

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Jefferson

5. Northwest Whitfield

6. Perry

7. Heritage-Catoosa

8. Cairo

9. Ridgeland

10. Luella

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. White County

4. Lumpkin County

5. Cherokee Bluff

6. Jackson

7. Oconee County

8. Savannah Arts

9. Mary Persons

10. Adairsville

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Model

5. Fannin County

6. Jeff Davis

7. Fitzgerald

8. Lamar County

9. Callaway

10. Bleckley County

Class Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Armuchee

4. Towns County

5. Atlanta Classical

6. Screven County

7. Atkinson County

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. McIntosh County Academy

10. ACE Charter

Class Private

1. Pinecrest Academy

2. Wesleyan

3. Stratford Academy

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Athens Academy

6. Hebron Christian

7. Brookstone

8. Trinity Christian

9. Fellowship Christian

10. First Presbyterian Day

