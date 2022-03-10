Week 5 Girls Soccer Rankings

Harrison tops the state’s highest class and leads Denmark, Brookwood, Roswell and Peachtree Ridge. In Class 6A, Johns Creek is the team to beat and leads Buford, Cambridge, Lassiter and Houston County.
Blessed Trinity is the top program in Class 5A and leading McIntosh, St. Pius X, Midtown and Chamblee. In Class 4A, North Oconee is at the top and ahead of Marist, Southeast Whitfield, Jefferson and Northwest Whitfield. Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A ahead of GAC, White County, Lumpkin County and Cherokee Bluff.
Lovett tops Class 2A with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Fannin County rounding out the top 5. In Class A Public, Commerce is tops with Social Circle, Armuchee, Towns County and Atlanta Classical chasing. Pinecrest Academy leads Class A Private with Wesleyan, Stratford Academy, Holy Innocents’ and Athens Academy in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Denmark
3. Brookwood
4. Roswell
5. Peachtree Ridge
6. Hillgrove
7. Dunwoody
8. Walton
9. North Paulding
10. Lambert
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. Cambridge
4. Lassiter
5. Houston County
6. Pope
7. Chattahoochee
8. Centennial
9. Glynn Academy
10. North Atlanta
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. McIntosh
3. St. Pius X
4. Midtown
5. Chamblee
6. Decatur
7. Loganville
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Greenbrier
10. Woodward Academy
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Jefferson
5. Northwest Whitfield
6. Perry
7. Heritage-Catoosa
8. Cairo
9. Ridgeland
10. Luella
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. GAC
3. White County
4. Lumpkin County
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. Jackson
7. Oconee County
8. Savannah Arts
9. Mary Persons
10. Adairsville
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Pace Academy
4. Model
5. Fannin County
6. Jeff Davis
7. Fitzgerald
8. Lamar County
9. Callaway
10. Bleckley County
Class Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Armuchee
4. Towns County
5. Atlanta Classical
6. Screven County
7. Atkinson County
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. McIntosh County Academy
10. ACE Charter
Class Private
1. Pinecrest Academy
2. Wesleyan
3. Stratford Academy
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Athens Academy
6. Hebron Christian
7. Brookstone
8. Trinity Christian
9. Fellowship Christian
10. First Presbyterian Day
