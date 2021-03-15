X

Week 4 girls soccer rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 15 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

West Forsyth tops the state’s highest class this week ahead of Mill Creek, Lambert, Brookwood and Collins Hill. In Class 6A, Johns Creek leads Buford, Lassiter, Cambridge and River Ridge in the top 5. Blessed Trinity tops Class 5A followed by St. Pius X, McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Chamblee.

In Class 4A, Marist leads the pack with North Oconee, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Southeast Whitfield chasing. In Class 3A, Westminster tops the class with Oconee County, GAC, Cherokee Bluff and White County filling the top 5.

Lovett leads Class 2A with Model, Bremen, Fitzgerald and Pace Academy in pursuit. Commerce tops Class A Public and leads Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Lincoln County and Screven County. Holy Innocent’s is the team to beat in Class A Private ahead of Athens Academy, Trinity Christian, Hebron Christian, and Wesleyan.

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth

2. Mill Creek

3. Lambert

4. Brookwood

5. Collins Hill

6. Walton

7. Norcross

8. Roswell

9. Campbell

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Buford

3. Lassiter

4. Cambridge

5. River Ridge

6. Houston County

7. Pope

8. Glynn Academy

9. Dalton

10. Allatoona

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. St. Pius X

3. McIntosh

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Chamblee

6. Eastside

7. Grady

8. Northgate

9. Clarke Central

10. Whitewater

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. North Oconee

3. Jefferson

4. Flowery Branch

5. Southeast Whitfield

6. Northwest Whitfield

7. Columbus

8. LaGrange

9. Perry

10. Spalding

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Oconee County

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. White County

6. Lumpkin County

7. Pike County

8. Mary Persons

9. Adairsville

10. Jackson

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Model

3. Bremen

4. Fitzgerald

5. Pace Academy

6. Toombs County

7. Lamar County

8. Bleckley County

9. East Laurens

10. Thomasville

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Atlanta Classical

4. Lincoln County

5. Screven County

6. Armuchee

7. Lake Oconee

8. Georgia Military

9. Towns County

10. ACE Charter

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Athens Academy

3. Trinity Christian

4. Hebron Christian

5. Wesleyan

6. Stratford

7.First Presbyterian

8. Mount Pisgah

9. Paideia

10. Pinecrest

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.