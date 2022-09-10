Week 4 Friday Night Roundups

See the Friday roundups below. The Thursday roundups are at the bottom of the file.

Class 7A

Carrollton 52, Villa Rica 0

Carrollton led 7-0 after the first quarter but pushed the lead to 31-0 at the half to put the game out of reach of Villa Rica. Bryce Hicks scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown to open scoring. Jacob Russell kicked a 28-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 10-0 lead. CJ Gamble put Carrollton up 17-0 on a 45-yard punt returned for a touchdown. Julian Lewis passed to Takare Lipscomb for a 60-yard touchdown. Hicks put Carrollton up 31-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run just before the half. Lewis passed to Lipscomb again for a 30-yard touchdown with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. On the next possession, Lewis passed to Caleb Odom for a touchdown. A 3-yard touchdown run from Jamun Evans brought the score to its final tally.

In other 7A games – Camden County led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the half in 45-0 romp of BEST Academy. … Osborne took a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and a 48-0 lead at the half to beat Lakeside-DeKalb 55-0. … Peachtree Ridge led 14-7 after the first quarter and 21-14 at the half in its 35-21 victory over Winder-Barrow. The Bulldoggs tied the game at 21 in the third quarter but Peachtree Ridge scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. …

Class 6A

Gainesville 43, Clarke Central 20

Gainesville improved to 4-0 on the season with an emphatic win over visiting Clarke Central behind a five-touchdown performance by quarterback Baxter Wright. The junior connected with Tre Reece and Sky Niblett in the second quarter for a 17-3 advantage at the break, then threw touchdown passes to Niblett, Reece and Naim Cheeks in the third to extend the Red Elephants’ lead to 36-3. Clarke Central got a kick return touchdown from Jordan Dunn late in the third, and Lucian Anderson III scored the game’s final points on the ground following Kylan Hall’s touchdown run for Gainesville.

Blessed Trinity 14, St. Pius X 7

St. Pius X drove to the Blessed Trinity 10-yard line with under a minute to play, but the Titans defense forced a turnover on downs to seal the win. Host Blessed Trinity led 7-0 at halftime after Brooks Goodman threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Zyon McKenzie-Walker, set up by a blocked punt by Luke Ferguson that gave the Titans a short field. On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Blessed Trinity’s John Winter recovered a St. Pius fumble at the BT 20-yard line. Kieran Davis capped the short drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. Jack Tchienchou of St. Pius rushed for a 73-yard touchdown later in the third quarter.

Woodward Academy 28, Marist 21

Woodward Academy erased a brief 7-0 deficit and eventually held off Marist for a 28-21 home victory on Friday night. Jalen Woods, Lucas Farrington and Ben Grice were too much for the visiting War Eagles to handle. Woods completed 17 of 21 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown pass to Grice in the third quarter for a 21-7 advantage. Grice finished with seven receptions for 121 yards. Farrington rushed 18 times for 142 yards and two scores. His first touchdown tied things up at 7-7 late in the first quarter and a 15-yard scamper into the end zone with 7:37 left in the game put the host War Eagles up 28-14. Marist answered with a touchdown of its own with 3:43 remaining, when Jack Euart found Eli Clarkson with a 19-yard strike to make it a one-possession game, but the visitors could get no closer. Clarkson also put the first points on the board by hauling in a 26-yard pass from Ian White. A one-yard run courtesy of Joseph Pizzo accounted for Marist’s second touchdown, which narrowed Woodward’s third-quarter lead to 21-14. The visiting War Eagles kept themselves in the game with a goal-line stand late in the second quarter when Woodward had a chance to go up by two scores. Instead, it was a narrow 14-7 margin at halftime. However, each time Marist mounted a charge in the second half, Woods, Farrington and Grice were able to respond.

Rome 30, Pebblebrook 28

Reece Fountain’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Will Bray with :38 seconds left in the game, coupled with the ensuing defensive stop, pushed the Wolves past Pebblebrook. Entering the fourth quarter, Rome held a 17-7 lead before weathering a 21-point effort from Pebblebrook in the final quarter to hold on for victory. After Pebblebrook returned a fumble for a touchdown to lead 7-0, Jaedon Harmon got Rome on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run. Diego Cordon put the Wolves up 10-7 on a 25-yard field goal with seven minutes left in the third quarter. With five minutes left in the third quarter, Harmon scored on a 1-yard run to give the Wolves a 17-7 lead. Pebblebrook cut into the lead on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Jason to Xavier Bell. A 58-yard touchdown pass from Fountain to DeKaylon Daniel put Rome up 24-14. Pebblebrook cut into the lead 24-21 on a touchdown run and took the 28-24 lead on a 40-yard pass from Qamar Grant to Dezmond Randolph with three minutes left in the game before Fountain’s heroics in the final seconds.

Class 5A

Greater Atlanta Christian 36, Decatur 9

Jack Stanton accounted for all five of Greater Atlanta Christian’s touchdowns during an emphatic road win over Decatur. The Spartans were already in control by halftime with a 22-9 lead, as Stanton threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Daisy and also scored on a quarterback keeper. Their other first-half points came when Decatur snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone. Scoring strikes to Gabe Daniels and Gianlucca Tiberia quickly put the game out of reach in the second half. The Spartans’ defensive dominance was paced by Harrison Voelzke’s two interceptions.

Class 4A

Cairo 31, Godby (FL) 12

Cairo jumped out to a 19-0 lead before closing out the visiting Cougars with a huge night by kicker Landon Vickers. Brandon Robinson ran in a 5-yard touchdown and Amarion Byrden scored on a 50-yard run before Vickers made the first of his four field goals. His 33-yard and 34-yarder put the Syrupmakers up 19-0 with 9:03 left in the half. Godby cut the deficit to 19-6 with a 33-yard touchdown pass and Cairo fumbled at the 30-yard line—denying Vickers the opportunity to pad the lead before the break. Cairo, however, struck early out of the locker room as Robinson connected with Justin Bryant for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half. Vickers kept Cairo ahead and iced the game with a 37 and 43-yard field goal that gave Cairo a 31-12 lead with 5:12 left in the final frame.

Walnut Grove 38, North Hall 20

Walnut Grove improved to 3-0 and opened up its Region 8 slate with a road win over the Trojans. Emadd Howard capped a 73-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put Walnut Grove up 7-0 and quarterback Ashton Adams padded the lead with a 61-yard run to put the Warriors up 14-0 at the end of the opening quarter. Howard added a 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before North Hall answered with a Tanner Marsh touchdown run before the half and a Tate Ruth rushing score in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-13. Adams responded with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Avery Shnier and a 78-yard touchdown run to put Walnut Grove up 35-13 heading into the fourth quarter. Walnut Grove kicker Brendan Hamrick connected on a 38-yard field goal before North Hall’s Marsh found Ryals Puryear for a 46-yard score with 3:15 left for the final tally.

Northwest Whitfield 35, North Murray 14

Visiting Northwest Whitfield rallied back from a 14-0 deficit in the second quarter with 35 unanswered points. North Murray’s early lead came on a 1-yard Skyler Williams rushing score and a 5-yard quarterback keeper by Seth Griffin. The Bruins’ cut the lead to 14-7 at the half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Owen Booker and then evened it up 14-14 with a Booker 5-yard score to Hudson Gray early in the third. On the next snap following Gray’s touchdown reception, the junior intercepted Griffin and returned it for a touchdown that put Northwest Whitfield up 21-14. Brooker added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dominique Johnson in the fourth quarter before Caden Ramsey iced the victory with his late rushing score.

Sonoraville 28, LaFayette 17

LaFayette opened up an early 7-0 lead with a 15-yard touchdown run by Zach Barrett before Sonoraville responded in the second quarter to take a 14-7 halftime lead. Quarterback Jaxon Pate connected with Zach Lyles for a 64-yard score and then found Brant Bryant for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Phoenix the advantage. Bryant grew the lead to 21-7 with a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but LaFayette answered on a 3-yard Khalas Finley touchdown run to make it 21-14 heading into the final frame. Pate capped his three-touchdown night with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Townsend to push Sonoraville’s lead to 28-16 and the final points came midway through the fourth quarter on a 34-yard field goal by LaFayette’s Jacob Brown.

Cedartown 21, Calhoun 7

Cedartown held Calhoun scoreless for the first three quarters and led 7-0 at the half on the way to victory. Reece Tanner passed to Drew Ledbetter on a 79-yard touchdown to put Cedartown up 7-0. A 3-yard rushing touchdown from Patrick Gardner put Cedartown up 14-0. Calhoun scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Trey Townshend to Caden Williams but Cedartown pushed the lead to its final tally on a 17-yard pass from Turner to Harlem Diamond with two minutes left in the game.

Class 3A

Oconee County 9, Jefferson 7

Senior kicker Bo Gaines was the hero of the game for Oconee County, accounting for all nine points in the Warriors’ tightly contested Week 4 matchup with visiting Jefferson. His first two field goals bookended the game’s lone touchdown, a 30-yard rushing score from Sammy Brown, for a 7-6 Dragons lead that stood until Gaines’ game-winner with 7:40 left in the final frame.

Lumpkin County 27, Temple 20

Lumpkin County clung to a 27-20 halftime lead and sealed the game with 2:45 left as Temple turned it over on downs. The win improves the Indians record to 4-0 for the first time since the 1988 season and they head into a well-earned bye week. Mason Sullens opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run and quarterback Cooper Scott led Lumpkin County added touchdown passes to sophomore Cal Faulkner (45 yards) and senior Caleb Norrell (9) before his rushing score that put the Indians up 27-12 with 1:49 left in the half. Temple scored with :27 left on the clock and converted the 2-point try, before falling short in the scoreless second half.

Class 2A

Callaway 21, Heard County 7

Callaway led 7-0 at the half and 21-0 early in the fourth quarter before clinching its fourth-straight victory over Heard County in the Pulpwood Classic. The Cavaliers’ first touchdown came on a short pass from DeShun Coleman to Exavious Reed late in the first quarter that required Reed to reverse field and break several tackles to put Callaway on the board. Quay Whitfield powered his way into the endzone for a 12-yard score with 7:04 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 14-0 and Jordan King took the first play of the final frame into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Cavs a 21-0 edge.

Athens Academy 36, Mt. Pisgah 22

Athens Academy jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead and closed out the host Patriots in a rematch of last year’s 27-21 victory over Mt. Pisgah in the opening round of the state playoffs. Quarterback Sam Bush opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run that was followed with a 2-yard Jessie Hawkins III rushing score and a 38-yard interception return touchdown by Preston Darden and a successful two-point conversion. Mt. Pisgah scored through the air early in the third quarter, but Bush answered with a 41-yard touchdown run to push the Spartans’ lead to 29-7. Mt. Pisgah found the endzone again through the air before the end of the third quarter and converted the two-point conversion to make it a 29-15 game, but Bush hit Noah Prior early in the final frame from 31 yards out to give Athens Academy a comfortable 36-15 lead. Mt. Pisgah answered with a 13-yard touchdown pass with 10:45 left before the Spartans were able to close out the victory.

Class A Division I

Trion 57, Gordon Central 0

Trion improved to 3-0 with an emphatic 57-0 win over visiting Gordon Central in the Bulldogs’ home opener Nathan Willingham hauled in two touchdown receptions, Logan Eller and Logan Stokes each hauled in touchdown receptions and Eller and Liam Benefield both rushed for first half touchdowns to build Trion’s 43-0 lead. Crawford Lee extended the lead to 50-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the Bulldogs’ final score came late in the fourth quarter during the running clock. Trion has outscored its opponents 147-26 over the course of its 3-0 start.

Class A Division II

Washington Wilkes 14, Georgia Military 2

Host Washington-Wilkes improved to 3-0 and has allowed just one touchdown through its first three games—amounting to an 83-9 scoring advantage over East Laurens (28-7), Glenn Hills (41-) and the Bulldogs. The Tigers opened up an 8-0 lead in the first quarter with a 65-yard punt return touchdown and successful 2-point conversion by Joseph Meyers. Washington-Wilkes padded the lead early in the third quarter with a 4-minute, 64-yard scoring drive capped with a 6-yard touchdown and the final points came with just minutes left when a blocked punt turned into a safety.

Thursday game recaps below.

Class 6A

Newnan 49, Hardaway 7

Senior quarterback James Paige passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one to lead Newnan in a romp of Hardaway. Paige was 10-of-17 passing for 189 yards with touchdown passes to Justyn Reid and Jaquan Kirkland. Nolen Huey, Quentavious Berry and Jeb Baggett each scored rushing touchdowns. Ethan Devers was 6-of-6 on point after tries for Newnan.

Class 3A

Coahulla Creek 35, Chattooga 0

Coahulla Creek led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-0 at the half on the way to victory against the Indians and Payton Gordon led the way. The senior back had 21 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon was 9-of-12 passing for 207 yards and touchdowns to Tyson King and Nate Tilly. Logan Fowler was 5-of-5 on point after tries for the Colts.

Class 2A

Josey 34, Glenn Hills 0

Josey led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter but pushed the lead to 27-0 at the half against the Spartans. Jaylin Prince, Altravion Simpkins and Kylin Skeens scored rushing touchdowns for Josey.

Class A Division I

St. Francis 35, Fellowship Christian 28

St. Francis advanced to 3-0 after beating Fellowship Christian on a game-winning touchdown pass from Jaiden Jenkins to Roman Stamps with :45 left in the game.