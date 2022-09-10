Milton 14, Roswell 7

“It feels great to get the win,” Parton said. “Playing a national schedule is hella fun, competing at that level. But coming back here, playing our rivals five miles down the road — there’s nothing better than that. This is the most fun memory I’ve had.”

Roswell opened the scoring with a 3-yard run from Smith with 3:17 left in the first. The Eagles scored their points on a Luke Nickel 2-yard run with 7:42 left in the second quarter, and on a Nickel 65-yard pass to Garrett Spooner with 1:11 left in the half.

Despite getting more than five yards a carry from running back Nykahi Davenport, who finished with 127 yards on 23 carries, the Hornets became increasingly aggressive in the passing game in the second half and eventually changed quarterbacks.

Smith finished 13 of 23 passing for 239 yards and two interceptions, and Thompson was 8-for-18 for 111 yards. Chris Elko had eight catches for 125 yards, and Ethan Nation had five catches for 79 yards.

Of Davenport’s rushing yards, 78 came in the first half.

Nickel finished 16 of 24 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown, and Spooner’s long reception was good enough to lead the Eagles in receiving yards.

The Hornets head into a bye before hosting Johns Creek in their Region 7-6A opener, and Roswell travels to Alpharetta next week for a non-region game.

Roswell 7 0 0 0 — 7

Milton 0 14 0 0 — 14

R — KJ Smith 3 run (Brett Gonda kick)

M — Luke Nickel 2 run (Felipe Mota kick)

M — Garrett Spooner 65 pass from Nickel (Mota kick)