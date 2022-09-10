Week 4 wrapup: Cedar Grove, Valdosta score impressive victories

Valdosta, an unranked 7A team, beat Warner Robins 25-0. Valdosta was 4-6 last season and banned from the playoffs. The shutout was Warner Robins’ first suffered since 2017. Warner Robins, which lost to Class 6A power Lee County in its opener, has won Class 5A the past two seasons.

Benedictine, the 4A reigning champion and No. 1 team, lost to Ware County, the No. 3 team in 5A. Ware beat the Cadets 14-10. Ware is the No. 3 team in 5A. Benedictine had remained No. 1 despite a loss to Christopher Columbus of Miami.

The other No. 1 team that lost was Clinch County of Class A Division I. Cook, the No. 6 team in Class 2A, beat Clinch 43-13.

The biggest game otherwise took place in Leesburg, where No. 4 Colquitt County of Class 7A defeated No. 2 Lee County of 6A 48-27.

In another game between top-five teams, No. 3 Cedartown of 4A took a 21-7 victory over No. 4 Calhoun of 5A.

Oconee County and Peach County, a pair of 3A schools, defeated top 10 teams from a higher classification. Oconee County, ranked No. 7, beat Class 5A’s No. 8 team, Jefferson, 9-7. Peach County, ranked No. 8, beat 5A’s No. 10 team, Jones County, 35-3.

Three unranked teams beat top-10 teams from the same or a higher classification. Those were Lovett (30-20 over Pace Academy of Class 4A); Northeast-Macon (26-8 over No. 2 Carver-Columbus of 3A); and Wheeler County (21-7 over No. 10 Montgomery County of A Division II).

Several other top-10 teams lost to higher-ranked or larger schools. Those included Schley County to Bleckley County, Columbia to Cartersville, Marist to Woodward Academy, Roswell to Milton, Sandy Creek to East Coweta and South Paulding to North Paulding and Wilcox County to Pelham.

Charlton County, the No. 3 team in Class A Division I, lost to Florida’s University Christian 33-0.