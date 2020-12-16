Week 4 Basketball Rankings

In Class A-Private, Greenforest Christian takes over No. 1 following St. Francis’ 68-61 loss to Mt. Pisgah last Tuesday. Mt. Pisgah moved up to No. 2 following its win over the Knights—which dropped to No. 3. Class A-Public did not see any major changes in the polls.

Class 7A

1. Pebblebrook

2. Milton

3. Grayson

4. McEachern

5. Berkmar

6. Newton

7. Cherokee

8. North Gwinnett

9. Denmark

10. Norcross

Class 6A

1. Wheeler

2. Chattahoochee

3. Kell

4. Lanier

5. Shiloh

6. South Cobb

7. Richmond Hill

8. Evans

9. Heritage-Conyers

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Tri-Cities

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. St. Pius

4. Woodward Academy

5. Veterans

6. Forest Park

7. Warner Robins

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Woodland-Stockbridge

10. Dutchtown

Class 4A

1. Miller Grove

2. Westover

3. Spencer

4. Baldwin

5. Stephenson

6. Luella

7. Monroe

8. Jenkins

9. Fayette County

10. Hardaway

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Johnson-Savannah

4. LaFayette

5. Salem

6. Hart County

7. Cross Creek

8. Morgan County

9. Southeast Bulloch

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Columbia

3. Lovett

4. Swainsboro

5. Woodville-Thompkins

6. Washington County

7. Laney

8. Thomasville

9. Westside-Augusta

10. Vidalia

Class A Private

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. St. Francis

4. Galloway

5. Providence Christian

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Trinity Christian

8. Walker

9. St. Anne-Pacelli

10. Tallulah Falls

Class A Public

1. Hancock Central

2. Drew Charter

3. Terrell County

4. Manchester

5. Calhoun County

6. Dublin

7. Lincoln County

8. Towns County

9. Turner County

10. Lanier County

Girls: Top-ranked Collins Hill is a perfect 6-0 after its 54-47 victory over Class A Private No. 1 St. Francis on Saturday. Cherokee climbed up from No. 4 to No. 2 with Woodstock, McEachern and Campbell rounding the top 5.

Buford is the team to beat in Class 6A again this week ahead of Westlake, Kell, Carrollton and Lovejoy in a top 5 that did not shift. Forest Park leads Class 5A this week with Woodward Academy, Southwest DeKalb, Cass and Hiram filling the top of the class.

In Class 4A, Jefferson is at the top with Luella, Carver-Columbus, Marist and Troup chasing. Johnson-Savannah leads Class 3A again this week ahead of local-rival Beach. Cross Creek, Coahulla Creek and GAC round out the top 5.

Rabun County tops Class 2A ahead of Early County, Washington County, Woodville-Tompkins and Josey. In Class A Private, St. Francis takes the top spot after former No. 1 Hebron Christian fell to fifth. Mount Paran is the new No. 2 with Holy Innocents’ and Galloway rounding the top of the class.

Class 7A

1. Collins Hill

2. Cherokee

3. Woodstock

4. McEachern

5. Campbell

6. Parkview

7. Grayson

8. Marietta

9. North Forsyth

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Westlake

3. Kell

4. Carrollton

5. Lovejoy

6. Langston Hughes

7. Cambridge

8. Johns Creek

9. Rockdale County

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Forest Park

2. Woodward Academy

3. Southwest DeKalb

4. Cass

5. Hiram

6. Tri-Cities

7. Griffin

8. Loganville

9. Dutchtown

10. St. Pius X

Class 4A

1. Jefferson

2. Luella

3. Carver-Columbus

4. Marist

5. Troup

6. McDonough

7. Spalding

8. Arabia Mountain

9. Baldwin

10. Hardaway

Class 3A

1. Johnson-Savannah

2. Beach

3. Cross Creek

4. Coahulla Creek

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Stephens County

7. Douglass

8. Lumpkin County

9. Sonoraville

10. Gilmer

Class 2A

1. Rabun County

2. Early County

3. Washington County

4. Woodville-Tompkins

5. Josey

6. Elbert County

7. Chattooga

8. Dade County

9. Fannin County

10. Heard County

Class A Private

1. St. Francis

2. Mount Paran Christian

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Galloway

5. Hebron Christian

6. Wesleyan

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian

8. Greenforest

9. Calvary Day

10. Tallulah Falls

Class A Public

1. Clinch County

2. Greenville

3. Calhoun County

4. Turner County

5. Wilcox County

6. Lake Oconee

7. Georgia Military

8. Trion

9. Dooly County

10. Pelham