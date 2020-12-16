Week 4 Basketball Rankings

Boys: In Class 7A, Pebblebrook remains No. 1 despite its 74-64 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Tri-Cities on Friday. The Falcons lead the poll ahead of No. 2 Milton, which validated its status with a big 86-43 win over Norcross—which fell to No. 10 following the loss. Also, Denmark fell from No. 5 to No. 9 after its 56-40 loss to Gainesville.
Class 6A saw South Cobb make its debut at No. 6 following its big 81-74 win over Wheeler on Friday and send Dacula out of the polls. Chattahoochee comes in at No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Kell and No. 4 Lanier. Lanier’s lone loss came 78-75 to Chattahoochee.
The top 10 got shuffled around in Class 5A, but the teams remain the same with Tri-Cities at No. 1. Class 4A’s top-ranked Miller Grove got its season started with a 1-1 record—including a 70-59 loss to Tri-Cities.
In Class 3A, Morgan County replaced Monroe Area at No. 8 with its 61-48 win over the Purple Hurricanes on Friday. Also, Southeast Bulloch replaced Murray County in the poll and Greater Atlanta Christian slid to No. 10.
Class 2A saw Woodville-Thompkins climb to No. 5 from No. 7 and Butler was replaced by Washington County—which topped Laney 54-51 to make its strong debut at No. 6.
In Class A-Private, Greenforest Christian takes over No. 1 following St. Francis’ 68-61 loss to Mt. Pisgah last Tuesday. Mt. Pisgah moved up to No. 2 following its win over the Knights—which dropped to No. 3. Class A-Public did not see any major changes in the polls.
Class 7A
1. Pebblebrook
2. Milton
3. Grayson
4. McEachern
5. Berkmar
6. Newton
7. Cherokee
8. North Gwinnett
9. Denmark
10. Norcross
Class 6A
1. Wheeler
2. Chattahoochee
3. Kell
4. Lanier
5. Shiloh
6. South Cobb
7. Richmond Hill
8. Evans
9. Heritage-Conyers
10. North Atlanta
Class 5A
1. Tri-Cities
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. St. Pius
4. Woodward Academy
5. Veterans
6. Forest Park
7. Warner Robins
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Woodland-Stockbridge
10. Dutchtown
Class 4A
1. Miller Grove
2. Westover
3. Spencer
4. Baldwin
5. Stephenson
6. Luella
7. Monroe
8. Jenkins
9. Fayette County
10. Hardaway
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Johnson-Savannah
4. LaFayette
5. Salem
6. Hart County
7. Cross Creek
8. Morgan County
9. Southeast Bulloch
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Columbia
3. Lovett
4. Swainsboro
5. Woodville-Thompkins
6. Washington County
7. Laney
8. Thomasville
9. Westside-Augusta
10. Vidalia
Class A Private
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. St. Francis
4. Galloway
5. Providence Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Trinity Christian
8. Walker
9. St. Anne-Pacelli
10. Tallulah Falls
Class A Public
1. Hancock Central
2. Drew Charter
3. Terrell County
4. Manchester
5. Calhoun County
6. Dublin
7. Lincoln County
8. Towns County
9. Turner County
10. Lanier County
Girls: Top-ranked Collins Hill is a perfect 6-0 after its 54-47 victory over Class A Private No. 1 St. Francis on Saturday. Cherokee climbed up from No. 4 to No. 2 with Woodstock, McEachern and Campbell rounding the top 5.
Buford is the team to beat in Class 6A again this week ahead of Westlake, Kell, Carrollton and Lovejoy in a top 5 that did not shift. Forest Park leads Class 5A this week with Woodward Academy, Southwest DeKalb, Cass and Hiram filling the top of the class.
In Class 4A, Jefferson is at the top with Luella, Carver-Columbus, Marist and Troup chasing. Johnson-Savannah leads Class 3A again this week ahead of local-rival Beach. Cross Creek, Coahulla Creek and GAC round out the top 5.
Rabun County tops Class 2A ahead of Early County, Washington County, Woodville-Tompkins and Josey. In Class A Private, St. Francis takes the top spot after former No. 1 Hebron Christian fell to fifth. Mount Paran is the new No. 2 with Holy Innocents’ and Galloway rounding the top of the class.
Rabun County leads Class 2A’s poll this week ahead of Early County, Washington County, Woodville-Tompkins and Josey.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Cherokee
3. Woodstock
4. McEachern
5. Campbell
6. Parkview
7. Grayson
8. Marietta
9. North Forsyth
10. Archer
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Westlake
3. Kell
4. Carrollton
5. Lovejoy
6. Langston Hughes
7. Cambridge
8. Johns Creek
9. Rockdale County
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Forest Park
2. Woodward Academy
3. Southwest DeKalb
4. Cass
5. Hiram
6. Tri-Cities
7. Griffin
8. Loganville
9. Dutchtown
10. St. Pius X
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Luella
3. Carver-Columbus
4. Marist
5. Troup
6. McDonough
7. Spalding
8. Arabia Mountain
9. Baldwin
10. Hardaway
Class 3A
1. Johnson-Savannah
2. Beach
3. Cross Creek
4. Coahulla Creek
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Stephens County
7. Douglass
8. Lumpkin County
9. Sonoraville
10. Gilmer
Class 2A
1. Rabun County
2. Early County
3. Washington County
4. Woodville-Tompkins
5. Josey
6. Elbert County
7. Chattooga
8. Dade County
9. Fannin County
10. Heard County
Class A Private
1. St. Francis
2. Mount Paran Christian
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Galloway
5. Hebron Christian
6. Wesleyan
7. Eagle’s Landing Christian
8. Greenforest
9. Calvary Day
10. Tallulah Falls
Class A Public
1. Clinch County
2. Greenville
3. Calhoun County
4. Turner County
5. Wilcox County
6. Lake Oconee
7. Georgia Military
8. Trion
9. Dooly County
10. Pelham