Week 4 Basketball Rankings

Wheeler's Nash Kelly (10) scores a free throw at the end of the fourth quarter during 2020 GHSA State Basketball Class Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Wheeler won 60-59 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog | 20 minutes ago

Boys: In Class 7A, Pebblebrook remains No. 1 despite its 74-64 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Tri-Cities on Friday. The Falcons lead the poll ahead of No. 2 Milton, which validated its status with a big 86-43 win over Norcross—which fell to No. 10 following the loss. Also, Denmark fell from No. 5 to No. 9 after its 56-40 loss to Gainesville.

Class 6A saw South Cobb make its debut at No. 6 following its big 81-74 win over Wheeler on Friday and send Dacula out of the polls. Chattahoochee comes in at No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Kell and No. 4 Lanier. Lanier’s lone loss came 78-75 to Chattahoochee.

The top 10 got shuffled around in Class 5A, but the teams remain the same with Tri-Cities at No. 1. Class 4A’s top-ranked Miller Grove got its season started with a 1-1 record—including a 70-59 loss to Tri-Cities.

In Class 3A, Morgan County replaced Monroe Area at No. 8 with its 61-48 win over the Purple Hurricanes on Friday. Also, Southeast Bulloch replaced Murray County in the poll and Greater Atlanta Christian slid to No. 10.

Class 2A saw Woodville-Thompkins climb to No. 5 from No. 7 and Butler was replaced by Washington County—which topped Laney 54-51 to make its strong debut at No. 6.

In Class A-Private, Greenforest Christian takes over No. 1 following St. Francis’ 68-61 loss to Mt. Pisgah last Tuesday. Mt. Pisgah moved up to No. 2 following its win over the Knights—which dropped to No. 3. Class A-Public did not see any major changes in the polls.

Class 7A

1. Pebblebrook

2. Milton

3. Grayson

4. McEachern

5. Berkmar

6. Newton

7. Cherokee

8. North Gwinnett

9. Denmark

10. Norcross

Class 6A

1. Wheeler

2. Chattahoochee

3. Kell

4. Lanier

5. Shiloh

6. South Cobb

7. Richmond Hill

8. Evans

9. Heritage-Conyers

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Tri-Cities

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. St. Pius

4. Woodward Academy

5. Veterans

6. Forest Park

7. Warner Robins

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Woodland-Stockbridge

10. Dutchtown

Class 4A

1. Miller Grove

2. Westover

3. Spencer

4. Baldwin

5. Stephenson

6. Luella

7. Monroe

8. Jenkins

9. Fayette County

10. Hardaway

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Johnson-Savannah

4. LaFayette

5. Salem

6. Hart County

7. Cross Creek

8. Morgan County

9. Southeast Bulloch

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Columbia

3. Lovett

4. Swainsboro

5. Woodville-Thompkins

6. Washington County

7. Laney

8. Thomasville

9. Westside-Augusta

10. Vidalia

Class A Private

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. St. Francis

4. Galloway

5. Providence Christian

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Trinity Christian

8. Walker

9. St. Anne-Pacelli

10. Tallulah Falls

Class A Public

1. Hancock Central

2. Drew Charter

3. Terrell County

4. Manchester

5. Calhoun County

6. Dublin

7. Lincoln County

8. Towns County

9. Turner County

10. Lanier County

Girls: Top-ranked Collins Hill is a perfect 6-0 after its 54-47 victory over Class A Private No. 1 St. Francis on Saturday. Cherokee climbed up from No. 4 to No. 2 with Woodstock, McEachern and Campbell rounding the top 5.

Buford is the team to beat in Class 6A again this week ahead of Westlake, Kell, Carrollton and Lovejoy in a top 5 that did not shift. Forest Park leads Class 5A this week with Woodward Academy, Southwest DeKalb, Cass and Hiram filling the top of the class.

In Class 4A, Jefferson is at the top with Luella, Carver-Columbus, Marist and Troup chasing. Johnson-Savannah leads Class 3A again this week ahead of local-rival Beach. Cross Creek, Coahulla Creek and GAC round out the top 5.

Rabun County tops Class 2A ahead of Early County, Washington County, Woodville-Tompkins and Josey. In Class A Private, St. Francis takes the top spot after former No. 1 Hebron Christian fell to fifth. Mount Paran is the new No. 2 with Holy Innocents’ and Galloway rounding the top of the class.

Class 7A

1. Collins Hill

2. Cherokee

3. Woodstock

4. McEachern

5. Campbell

6. Parkview

7. Grayson

8. Marietta

9. North Forsyth

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Westlake

3. Kell

4. Carrollton

5. Lovejoy

6. Langston Hughes

7. Cambridge

8. Johns Creek

9. Rockdale County

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Forest Park

2. Woodward Academy

3. Southwest DeKalb

4. Cass

5. Hiram

6. Tri-Cities

7. Griffin

8. Loganville

9. Dutchtown

10. St. Pius X

Class 4A

1. Jefferson

2. Luella

3. Carver-Columbus

4. Marist

5. Troup

6. McDonough

7. Spalding

8. Arabia Mountain

9. Baldwin

10. Hardaway

Class 3A

1. Johnson-Savannah

2. Beach

3. Cross Creek

4. Coahulla Creek

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Stephens County

7. Douglass

8. Lumpkin County

9. Sonoraville

10. Gilmer

Class 2A

1. Rabun County

2. Early County

3. Washington County

4. Woodville-Tompkins

5. Josey

6. Elbert County

7. Chattooga

8. Dade County

9. Fannin County

10.  Heard County

Class A Private

1. St. Francis

2. Mount Paran Christian

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Galloway

5. Hebron Christian

6. Wesleyan

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian

8. Greenforest

9. Calvary Day

10. Tallulah Falls

Class A Public

1. Clinch County

2. Greenville

3. Calhoun County

4. Turner County

5. Wilcox County

6. Lake Oconee

7. Georgia Military

8. Trion

9. Dooly County

10. Pelham

