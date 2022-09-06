ajc logo
Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Walton remains unbeaten against in-state opponents, but has gone 4-8 overall with tough out-of-state tournament losses. No. 2 Buford is 18-4 with its only in-state loss coming to Alpharetta on Aug. 20. No. 3 North Gwinnett is 18-0 on the season and North Cobb moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 after defeating previous No. 4 ranked Cherokee, which fell one slot to No. 5. Lambert comes in at No. 6 ahead of Hillgrove, South Forsyth and Denmark, which replaced Kennesaw Mountain at No. 10.

Class 6A No. 1 Pope is 20-3 with its lone in-state losses coming to Buford and West Forsyth. No. 2 Sequoyah is 13-2 with its only in-state loss coming to the top-ranked Greyhounds on Aug. 25 and No. 3 Alpharetta is 20-3. The Raiders have won 11-straight and their only losses this year have come to Sequoyah, Buford and Lambert. St. Pius and North Forsyth maintained their position at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively and Dunwoody replaced Woodward Academy and debuts at No. 9.

The Class 5A poll saw 16-0 Winder-Barrow improve from No. 6 to No. 4 and Harris County debuts at No. 6 and bumps Decatur out of the poll. In Class 4A, No. 1 Pace Academy is 21-0 and leads the poll with No. 2 Whitewater, No. 3 Lovett and No. 4 Heritage-Catoosa, which improved two spots in this week’s standings. Cherokee Bluff scored a win over Chestatee, but lost to North Oconee. As a result, North Oconee moved up to No. 8, Cherokee Bluff remains No. 9 and Chestatee fell to No. 10.

In Class 3A, Hebron Christian moved up a spot to No. 2, Dawson County moved up from No. 9 to No. 5 and Wesleyan and St. Vincent’s replaced Columbus and Gordon Lee. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian moved up from No. 6 to No. 2 and has won eight-straight matches to improve to 14-4 overall. Also, Windsor Forest and Davidson Arts replaced Union County and South Atlanta in this week’s poll.

In Class A, Mt. Bethel takes over No. 1 after an 11-5 start and 2-1 victory over No. 2 Mt. Pisgah. Armuchee moved down to No. 3 and Whitefield Academy jumped to No. 4. Additionally, Dade County and Mt. Vernon debuted in this week’s poll

Class 7A

1. Walton

2. Buford

3. North Gwinnett

4. North Cobb

5. Cherokee

6. Lambert

7. West Forsyth

8. Hillgrove

9. South Forsyth

10. Denmark

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Sequoyah

3. Alpharetta

4. St. Pius

5. North Forsyth

6. Allatoona

7. Woodstock

8. Etowah

9. Dunwoody

10. Marist

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Chattahoochee

3. Jefferson

4. Winder-Barrow

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Harris County

7. Heritage-Conyers

8. Kell

9. Greenbrier

10. Northside-Columbus

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Whiteater

3. Lovett

4. Heritage-Catoosa

5. Westminster

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Central-Carroll

8. North Oconee

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Chestatee

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Hebron Christian

3. Savannah Christian

4. LaFayette

5. Dawson County

6. Wesleyan

7. Oconee County

8. White County

9. St. Vincent’s

10. Morgan County

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. Savannah Arts

4. North Cobb Christian

5. Elite Scholars Academy

6. Athens Academy

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian

8. Providence Christian

9. Winsor Forest

10. Davidson Fine Arts

Class 1A

1. Mt. Bethel

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Armuchee

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Dade County

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Atlanta International

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Mt. Vernon

10. Galloway

Craig Sager II
