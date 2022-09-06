Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

Class 6A No. 1 Pope is 20-3 with its lone in-state losses coming to Buford and West Forsyth. No. 2 Sequoyah is 13-2 with its only in-state loss coming to the top-ranked Greyhounds on Aug. 25 and No. 3 Alpharetta is 20-3. The Raiders have won 11-straight and their only losses this year have come to Sequoyah, Buford and Lambert. St. Pius and North Forsyth maintained their position at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively and Dunwoody replaced Woodward Academy and debuts at No. 9.

The Class 5A poll saw 16-0 Winder-Barrow improve from No. 6 to No. 4 and Harris County debuts at No. 6 and bumps Decatur out of the poll. In Class 4A, No. 1 Pace Academy is 21-0 and leads the poll with No. 2 Whitewater, No. 3 Lovett and No. 4 Heritage-Catoosa, which improved two spots in this week’s standings. Cherokee Bluff scored a win over Chestatee, but lost to North Oconee. As a result, North Oconee moved up to No. 8, Cherokee Bluff remains No. 9 and Chestatee fell to No. 10.