Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

Buford is the new No. 1 team in Class 6A—replacing Allatoona. Buford is 11-0 and has not dropped a single set so far this season. Allatoona was off to a 16-0 start, but dropped its most recent match to Mt. Paran and sits behind 3-0 Lassiter at No. 3. Pope scored a 3-0 win over Sequoyah and leaped the Chiefs to No. 4.

In Class 5A, Calhoun dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 and Northside-Columbus is now the No. 7 team with an 11-2 start to its season. In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa takes over No. 2 after winning a marathon two-set sweep over former No. 2 Northwest Whitfield (25-22, 33-31). Also, LaGrange and North Oconee make their debut at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.