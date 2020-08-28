Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Walton swept North Cobb (25-14, 25-22, 25-17) in its season opener. Harrison dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 after dropping matches to Etowah and Blessed Trinity. Etowah fell from No. 6 to No. 8 despite its win over Harrison due to losses to River Ridge, Starr’s Mill, Newnan and Sequoyah. Also, Newnan replaced Norcross at No. 10.
Buford is the new No. 1 team in Class 6A—replacing Allatoona. Buford is 11-0 and has not dropped a single set so far this season. Allatoona was off to a 16-0 start, but dropped its most recent match to Mt. Paran and sits behind 3-0 Lassiter at No. 3. Pope scored a 3-0 win over Sequoyah and leaped the Chiefs to No. 4.
In Class 5A, Calhoun dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 and Northside-Columbus is now the No. 7 team with an 11-2 start to its season. In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa takes over No. 2 after winning a marathon two-set sweep over former No. 2 Northwest Whitfield (25-22, 33-31). Also, LaGrange and North Oconee make their debut at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
In Class 2A/A-Private, Brookstone debuts at No. 4 after an 8-1 start and replaces Trinity Christian in the poll. In Class 2A/A-Public, Gordon Lee improved from No. 4 to No. 3 and Haralson County makes its debut at No. 5.
Class AAAAAAA
1. Walton
2. Alpharetta
3. Roswell
4. South Forsyth
5. Harrison
6. North Forsyth
7. Lambert
8. Etowah
9. Cherokee
10. Newnan
Class AAAAAA
1. Buford
2. Lassiter
3. Allatoona
4. Pope
5. Sequoyah
6. Kennesaw Mountain
7. Kell
8. River Ridge
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. Riverwood
Class AAAAA
1. McIntosh
2. Blessed Trinity
3. St. Pius
4. Whitewater
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Chamblee
7. Northside-Columbus
8. Northgate
9. Calhoun
10. Woodward Academy
Class AAAA
1. Marist
2. Heritage-Catoosa
3. Northwest Whitfield
4. Jefferson
5. Central-Carroll
6. Ridgeland
7. Fayette County
8. Islands
9. LaGrange
10. North Oconee
Class AAA
1. Westminster
2. LaFayette
3. Morgan County
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Sonoraville
6. White County
7. West Hall
8. Lumpkin County
9. North Hall
10. Oconee County
Class AA/A-Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Hebron Christian
3. Savannah Christian
4. Brookstone
5. Eagle’s Landing Christian
6. Mt. Paran
7. Athens Academy
8. Wesleyan
9. Walker
10. Pace Academy
Class AA/A-Public
1. Elite Scholars Academy
2. Woodville-Thompkins
3. Gordon Lee
4. Armuchee
5. Haralson County
6. Coosa
7. Dade County
8. Oglethorpe County
9. Rabun County
10. Lake Oconee Academy
