Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

High schools | 10 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Walton swept North Cobb (25-14, 25-22, 25-17) in its season opener. Harrison dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 after dropping matches to Etowah and Blessed Trinity. Etowah fell from No. 6 to No. 8 despite its win over Harrison due to losses to River Ridge, Starr’s Mill, Newnan and Sequoyah. Also, Newnan replaced Norcross at No. 10.

Buford is the new No. 1 team in Class 6A—replacing Allatoona. Buford is 11-0 and has not dropped a single set so far this season. Allatoona was off to a 16-0 start, but dropped its most recent match to Mt. Paran and sits behind 3-0 Lassiter at No. 3. Pope scored a 3-0 win over Sequoyah and leaped the Chiefs to No. 4.

In Class 5A, Calhoun dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 and Northside-Columbus is now the No. 7 team with an 11-2 start to its season. In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa takes over No. 2 after winning a marathon two-set sweep over former No. 2 Northwest Whitfield (25-22, 33-31). Also, LaGrange and North Oconee make their debut at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

In Class 2A/A-Private, Brookstone debuts at No. 4 after an 8-1 start and replaces Trinity Christian in the poll. In Class 2A/A-Public, Gordon Lee improved from No. 4 to No. 3 and Haralson County makes its debut at No. 5.

Class AAAAAAA

1. Walton

2. Alpharetta

3. Roswell

4. South Forsyth

5. Harrison

6. North Forsyth

7. Lambert

8. Etowah

9. Cherokee

10. Newnan

Class AAAAAA

1. Buford

2. Lassiter

3. Allatoona

4. Pope

5. Sequoyah

6. Kennesaw Mountain

7. Kell

8. River Ridge

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. Riverwood

Class AAAAA

1. McIntosh

2. Blessed Trinity

3. St. Pius

4. Whitewater

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Chamblee

7. Northside-Columbus

8. Northgate

9. Calhoun

10. Woodward Academy

Class AAAA

1. Marist

2. Heritage-Catoosa

3. Northwest Whitfield

4. Jefferson

5. Central-Carroll

6. Ridgeland

7. Fayette County

8. Islands

9. LaGrange

10. North Oconee

Class AAA

1. Westminster

2. LaFayette

3. Morgan County

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Sonoraville

6. White County

7. West Hall

8. Lumpkin County

9. North Hall

10. Oconee County

Class AA/A-Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Hebron Christian

3. Savannah Christian

4. Brookstone

5. Eagle’s Landing Christian

6. Mt. Paran

7. Athens Academy

8. Wesleyan

9. Walker

10. Pace Academy

Class AA/A-Public

1. Elite Scholars Academy

2. Woodville-Thompkins

3. Gordon Lee

4. Armuchee

5. Haralson County

6. Coosa

7. Dade County

8. Oglethorpe County

9. Rabun County

10. Lake Oconee Academy

