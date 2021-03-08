X

Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

By Score Atlanta

The Lambert boys remain No. 1 in Class 6A-7A and extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday with a 14-8 victory over No. 5 Johns Creek. Allatoona was replaced by Roswell at No. 2 following the Hornets’ 15-9 win over the Bucs last Wednesday. Buford replaced Parkview and Walton improved to No. 9 after extending its winning streak to three games.

Class A-5A boys saw Pace Academy take over No. 1 and former No. 1 Starr’s Mill fell to No. 3. Also, Blessed Trinity improved from No. 3 to No. 2.

On the girls side, undefeated Milton (4-0) leads the Class 6A-7A poll. West Forsyth was replaced by Cambridge at No. 2 and Walton made a jump from No. 7 to No. 3. In Class A-5A, Blessed Trinity sits at No. 1 with its 6-0 record and McIntosh ascended to No. 2 following a massive 20-8 win over No. 7 Whitewater.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Allatoona

4. Lassiter

5. Johns Creek

6. Mill Creek

7. Hillgrove

8. Milton

9. Walton

10. Buford

Class A-5A

1. Pace Academy

2. Blessed Trinity

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Westminster

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Marist

7. Benedictine

8. Lovett

9. King’s Ridge

10. Woodward Academy

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. Roswell

3.Cambridge

4. Walton

5. Chattahoochee

6. Hillgrove

7. West Forsyth

8. Creekview

9. Buford

10. Lambert

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. Lovett

4. Westminster

5. Kell

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Whitewater

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Wesleyan

10. St. Pius

