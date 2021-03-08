Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

Class A-5A boys saw Pace Academy take over No. 1 and former No. 1 Starr’s Mill fell to No. 3. Also, Blessed Trinity improved from No. 3 to No. 2.

On the girls side, undefeated Milton (4-0) leads the Class 6A-7A poll. West Forsyth was replaced by Cambridge at No. 2 and Walton made a jump from No. 7 to No. 3. In Class A-5A, Blessed Trinity sits at No. 1 with its 6-0 record and McIntosh ascended to No. 2 following a massive 20-8 win over No. 7 Whitewater.