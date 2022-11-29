Week 3 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Pebblebrook slid from No. 4 to No. 6 after a 74-72 loss to Kell, which moved up to No. 1 in the Class 5A poll after its 3-0 start and formerly top-ranked Tri-Cities 2-2 start. Berkmar was also replaced in the Class 7A poll with Archer—who debuts at No. 10. Alexander took over No. 1 in Class 6A after a 3-0 start and replaces Grovetown—which dropped to No. 3. Additionally, Lanier moved up three spots to No. 5.
In Class 5A, Kell replaced Tri-Cities at No. 1, Eagle’s Landing remains No. 2 after its 2-0 start and Hiram moved up to No. 3 ahead of Tri-Cities and Hiram at No. 5. Mays moved up to No. 6 after Chapel Hill exited the poll and Tucker replaces them at No. 9. In Class 4A, Miller Grove jumped two spots to No. 4 and Baldwin slid four spots to No. 8. Fayette County also climbed from No. 9 to No. 5.
Hart County and Cedar Grove replaced Thomasville and Dougherty in the Class 3A poll and Sumter County and Putnam County moved up two spots to No. 5 and No. 6 in the Class 2A poll. The Class A Division I poll saw Mt. Bethel move up a slot to No. 4 after a 5-0 start and Wilkinson County moved up to No. 4 in Class A Division II
Class 7A
1. Wheeler
2. Norcross
3. McEachern
4. Grayson
5. Pebblebrook
6. Newton
7. Carrollton
8. Osborne
9. Parkview
10. Archer
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Jonesboro
3. Grovetown
4. Hughes
5. Lanier
6. Etowah
7. Sequoyah
8. Paulding County
9. St. Pius
10. Marist
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Hiram
4. Tri-Cities
5. Jones County
6. Mays
7. Heritage-Conyers
8. Dutchtown
9. Tucker
10. Statesboro
Class 4A
1. McDonough
2. Pace Academy
3. Lovett
4. Miller Grove
5. Fayette County
6. Westside-Macon
7. Madison County
8. Baldwin
9. Westover
10. Hapeville Charter
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Johnson-Savannah
3. Beach
4. Cross Creek
5. Monroe
6. Wesleyan
7. Oconee County
8. Hart County
9. Monroe Area
10. Cedar Grove
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta
2. Spencer
3. Thomson
4. Columbia
5. Sumter County
6. Putnam County
7. North Cobb Christian
8. Drew Charter
9. Providence Christian
10. Washington
Class A Division I
1. King’s Ridge
2. Mt. Vernon
3. Social Circle
4. Mt. Bethel
5. Darlington
6. Tallulah Falls
7. Mt. Pisgah
8. Woodville-Tompkins
9. Paideia
10. Dublin
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Dooly County
4. Manchester
5. Wilkinson County
6. Portal
7. Calhoun County
8. Charlton County
9. Warren County
10. Hancock Central
