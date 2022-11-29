Week 3 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 5A, Kell replaced Tri-Cities at No. 1, Eagle’s Landing remains No. 2 after its 2-0 start and Hiram moved up to No. 3 ahead of Tri-Cities and Hiram at No. 5. Mays moved up to No. 6 after Chapel Hill exited the poll and Tucker replaces them at No. 9. In Class 4A, Miller Grove jumped two spots to No. 4 and Baldwin slid four spots to No. 8. Fayette County also climbed from No. 9 to No. 5.

Hart County and Cedar Grove replaced Thomasville and Dougherty in the Class 3A poll and Sumter County and Putnam County moved up two spots to No. 5 and No. 6 in the Class 2A poll. The Class A Division I poll saw Mt. Bethel move up a slot to No. 4 after a 5-0 start and Wilkinson County moved up to No. 4 in Class A Division II