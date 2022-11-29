ajc logo
Week 3 Boys Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

In Class 7A, Pebblebrook slid from No. 4 to No. 6 after a 74-72 loss to Kell, which moved up to No. 1 in the Class 5A poll after its 3-0 start and formerly top-ranked Tri-Cities 2-2 start. Berkmar was also replaced in the Class 7A poll with Archer—who debuts at No. 10. Alexander took over No. 1 in Class 6A after a 3-0 start and replaces Grovetown—which dropped to No. 3. Additionally, Lanier moved up three spots to No. 5.

In Class 5A, Kell replaced Tri-Cities at No. 1, Eagle’s Landing remains No. 2 after its 2-0 start and Hiram moved up to No. 3 ahead of Tri-Cities and Hiram at No. 5. Mays moved up to No. 6 after Chapel Hill exited the poll and Tucker replaces them at No. 9. In Class 4A, Miller Grove jumped two spots to No. 4 and Baldwin slid four spots to No. 8. Fayette County also climbed from No. 9 to No. 5.

Hart County and Cedar Grove replaced Thomasville and Dougherty in the Class 3A poll and Sumter County and Putnam County moved up two spots to No. 5 and No. 6 in the Class 2A poll. The Class A Division I poll saw Mt. Bethel move up a slot to No. 4 after a 5-0 start and Wilkinson County moved up to No. 4 in Class A Division II

Class 7A

1. Wheeler

2. Norcross

3. McEachern

4. Grayson

5. Pebblebrook

6. Newton

7. Carrollton

8. Osborne

9. Parkview

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Jonesboro

3. Grovetown

4. Hughes

5. Lanier

6. Etowah

7. Sequoyah

8. Paulding County

9. St. Pius

10. Marist

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Hiram

4. Tri-Cities

5. Jones County

6. Mays

7. Heritage-Conyers

8. Dutchtown

9. Tucker

10. Statesboro

Class 4A

1. McDonough

2. Pace Academy

3. Lovett

4. Miller Grove

5. Fayette County

6. Westside-Macon

7. Madison County

8. Baldwin

9. Westover

10. Hapeville Charter

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cross Creek

5. Monroe

6. Wesleyan

7. Oconee County

8. Hart County

9. Monroe Area

10. Cedar Grove

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta

2. Spencer

3. Thomson

4. Columbia

5. Sumter County

6. Putnam County

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Drew Charter

9. Providence Christian

10. Washington

Class A Division I

1. King’s Ridge

2. Mt. Vernon

3. Social Circle

4. Mt. Bethel

5. Darlington

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Mt. Pisgah

8. Woodville-Tompkins

9. Paideia

10. Dublin

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Dooly County

4. Manchester

5. Wilkinson County

6. Portal

7. Calhoun County

8. Charlton County

9. Warren County

10. Hancock Central

