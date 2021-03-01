X

Week 2 Lacrosse Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 48 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

In Class 6A-7A Boys, Allatoona replaced Walton at No. 2 following its 9-5 victory over the Raiders. Allatoona will have a highly anticipated top matchup on Wednesday against No. 3 Roswell. Also, Johns Creek replaced Buford at No. 4 following its 14-4 win over No. 9 Milton.

Class A-5A Boys saw King’s Ridge Christian switch spots with Pinecrest Academy in the polls. Also, Pace Academy improved from No. 4 to No. 2 following Westminster’s 6-5 overtime loss to South Forsyth.

On the girls side, Cambridge jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 following its 11-10 overtime victory against Walton. Following the overtime loss, Walton dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 behind the Bears. In Class A-5A girls, McIntosh jumped Westminster to take over No. 3 following Westminster’s 8-7 loss to Northview. Also, Whitewater makes its debut at No. 7 and sends Mt. Paran out of the poll.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Allatoona

3. Roswell

4. Johns Creek

5. Lassiter

6. Mill Creek

7. Hillgrove

8. Parkview

9. Milton

10. Walton

Class A-5A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. Pace Academy

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Westminster

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Marist

7. Benedictine

8. Lovett

9. King’s Ridge Christian

10. Woodward Academy

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Creekview

5. Roswell

6. Cambridge

7. Walton

8. Chattahoochee

9. Centennial

10. Lassiter

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Starr’s Mill

3. McIntosh

4. Lovett

5. Westminster

6. Kell

7. Whitewater

8. Wesleyan

9. Fellowship Christian

10. St. Pius

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.