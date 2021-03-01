Week 2 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 6A-7A Boys, Allatoona replaced Walton at No. 2 following its 9-5 victory over the Raiders. Allatoona will have a highly anticipated top matchup on Wednesday against No. 3 Roswell. Also, Johns Creek replaced Buford at No. 4 following its 14-4 win over No. 9 Milton.
Class A-5A Boys saw King’s Ridge Christian switch spots with Pinecrest Academy in the polls. Also, Pace Academy improved from No. 4 to No. 2 following Westminster’s 6-5 overtime loss to South Forsyth.
On the girls side, Cambridge jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 following its 11-10 overtime victory against Walton. Following the overtime loss, Walton dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 behind the Bears. In Class A-5A girls, McIntosh jumped Westminster to take over No. 3 following Westminster’s 8-7 loss to Northview. Also, Whitewater makes its debut at No. 7 and sends Mt. Paran out of the poll.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Allatoona
3. Roswell
4. Johns Creek
5. Lassiter
6. Mill Creek
7. Hillgrove
8. Parkview
9. Milton
10. Walton
Class A-5A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. Pace Academy
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Westminster
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Marist
7. Benedictine
8. Lovett
9. King’s Ridge Christian
10. Woodward Academy
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Creekview
5. Roswell
6. Cambridge
7. Walton
8. Chattahoochee
9. Centennial
10. Lassiter
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Starr’s Mill
3. McIntosh
4. Lovett
5. Westminster
6. Kell
7. Whitewater
8. Wesleyan
9. Fellowship Christian
10. St. Pius
About the Author