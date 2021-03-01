Week 2 Lacrosse Rankings

Class A-5A Boys saw King’s Ridge Christian switch spots with Pinecrest Academy in the polls. Also, Pace Academy improved from No. 4 to No. 2 following Westminster’s 6-5 overtime loss to South Forsyth.

On the girls side, Cambridge jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 following its 11-10 overtime victory against Walton. Following the overtime loss, Walton dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 behind the Bears. In Class A-5A girls, McIntosh jumped Westminster to take over No. 3 following Westminster’s 8-7 loss to Northview. Also, Whitewater makes its debut at No. 7 and sends Mt. Paran out of the poll.