Week 2 Girls Basketball Rankings

Carrollton tops Class 7A and leads Grayson, Norcross, Buford and North Paulding in the top 5. River Ridge is at the top of Class 6A with New Manchester, Marist, Woodward Academy and Lovejoy chasing.

Union Grove is the team to beat in Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Cartersville and Ware County in the top 5. In Class 4A, Baldwin is ranked atop the class and leading Holy Innocents’, Trinity Christian, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway.

Hebron Christian is ranked atop Class 3A with Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5. Mount Paran leads Class 2A with Banks County, Thomson, Butler and Central-Macon in the top 5.