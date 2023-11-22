Week 2 Girls Basketball Rankings

Carrollton tops Class 7A and leads Grayson, Norcross, Buford and North Paulding in the top 5. River Ridge is at the top of Class 6A with New Manchester, Marist, Woodward Academy and Lovejoy chasing.

Union Grove is the team to beat in Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Cartersville and Ware County in the top 5. In Class 4A, Baldwin is ranked atop the class and leading Holy Innocents’, Trinity Christian, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway.

Hebron Christian is ranked atop Class 3A with Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5. Mount Paran leads Class 2A with Banks County, Thomson, Butler and Central-Macon in the top 5.

In Class A Division I, St. Francis is No. 1 and leading Galloway, Athens Christian, Rabun County and Mount Pisgah. In Class A Division II, Taylor County moved to the top with Clinch County, Lake Oconee Academy, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Greenforest Christian in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Carrollton

2. Grayson

3. Norcross

4. Buford

5. North Paulding

6. McEachern

7. Cherokee

8. Milton

9. Hillgrove

10. Newton

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. New Manchester

3. Marist

4. Woodward Academy

5. Lovejoy

6. Langston Hughes

7. Veterans

8. North Forsyth

9. Creekview

10. Sequoyah

Class 5A

1. Union Grove

2. Midtown

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Cartersville

5. Ware County

6. Warner Robins

7. Creekside

8. Calhoun

9. Kell

10. Dalton

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Trinity Chrisitan

4. Southwest DeKalb

5. Hardaway

6. Stockbridge

7. Walnut Grove

8. Fayette County

9. Chestatee

10. Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Hart County

8. Mary Persons

9. Monroe

10. Cross Creek

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran

2. Banks County

3. Thomson

4. Butler

5. Central-Macon

6. Dodge County

7. Josey

8. Model

9. Columbia

10. Union County

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Rabun County

5. Mount Pisgah

6. Lamar County

7. Oglethorpe County

8. Swainsboro

9. Screven County

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Clinch County

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Southwest Atlanta Christian

5. Greenforest

6. Towns County

7. Turner County

8. Randolph-Clay

9. Montgomery County

10. Early County

