Week 2 Girls Basketball Rankings

Entering the Thanksgiving break where countless tournaments take place across the state, Brookwood leads the state’s highest class ahead of Norcross, Archer, Buford and Carrollton in the top 5.
Peachtree Ridge, Lowndes, Hillgrove, McEachern and Campbell round out the top 10 in Class 7A. In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top ahead of Lovejoy, Rockdale County, North Forsyth and New Manchester. In Class 5A, Warner Robins tops Kell, Bradwell Institute, Northside-Columbus and Jackson-Atlanta.
Griffin tops Class 4A and leads Luella, Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge and Baldwin. Lumpkin County is the team to beat in Class 3A with Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Pickens chasing. In Class 2A, Central-Macon lead Josey, Mount Paran, Landmark Christian and Laney.
In Class A Division I, Galloways leads with St. Francis, Rabun County, Elbert County and Swainsboro chasing. Taylor County tops Class A Division II with Lake Oconee Academy, Schley County, Clinch County and Turner County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood
2. Norcross
3. Archer
4. Buford
5. Carrollton
6. Peachtree Ridge
7. Lowndes
8. Hillgrove
9. McEachern
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. Lovejoy
3. Rockdale County
4. North Forsyth
5. New Manchester
6. Forest Park
7. Woodward Academy
8. Rome
9. Brunswick
10. Hughes
Class 5A
1. Warner Robins
2. Kell
3. Bradwell Institute
4. Northside-Columbus
5. Jackson-Atlanta
6. Jones County
7. Hiram
8. Arabia Mountain
9. Union Grove
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 4A
1. Griffin
2. Luella
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Stockbridge
5. Baldwin
6. Chestatee
7. Westminster
8. East Forsyth
9. Southwest DeKalb
10. Trinity Christian
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Wesleyan
4. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
5. Pickens
6. White County
7. Carver-Columbus
8. Dawson County
9. Cross Creek
10. Calvary Day
Class 2A
1. Central-Macon
2. Josey
3. Mount Paran
4. Landmark Christian
5. Laney
6. Fannin County
7. Banks County
8. Northeast-Macon
9. Dodge County
10. Thomson
Class A Division I
1. Galloway
2. St. Francis
3. Rabun County
4. Elbert County
5. Swainsboro
6. Woodville-Tompkins
7. Screven County
8. Heard County
9. Trion
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II
1. Taylor County
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Schley County
4. Clinch County
5. Turner County
6. Charlton County
7. Mount Zion-Carroll
8. Montgomery County
9. Greenforest
10. Telfair County
About the Author