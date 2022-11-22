Week 2 Girls Basketball Rankings

Peachtree Ridge, Lowndes, Hillgrove, McEachern and Campbell round out the top 10 in Class 7A. In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top ahead of Lovejoy, Rockdale County, North Forsyth and New Manchester. In Class 5A, Warner Robins tops Kell, Bradwell Institute, Northside-Columbus and Jackson-Atlanta.

Griffin tops Class 4A and leads Luella, Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge and Baldwin. Lumpkin County is the team to beat in Class 3A with Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Pickens chasing. In Class 2A, Central-Macon lead Josey, Mount Paran, Landmark Christian and Laney.