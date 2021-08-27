Week 2: Georgia High school football scoreboard

Explore Top 10 Games of Week 2

One such game is Johns Creek’s venture to fourth-ranked Carrollton on Friday in a Class 6A game between 1-0 teams brought together by COVID cancellations. Carrollton’s original opponent was Newnan. Johns Creek was to play Travelers Rest, S.C.

Among the top games is McEachern at Grayson. The defending Class 7A champion will attempt to redeem itself after a season-opening loss to Creekside of Class 5A. McEachern is coming off a 53-20 rout of Kell in the Corky Kell Classic.