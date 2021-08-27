ajc logo
Week 2: Georgia High school football scoreboard

Marist will play Blessed Trinity in Roswell in Week 2. (Drew Dinwiddie)
Marist will play Blessed Trinity in Roswell in Week 2. (Drew Dinwiddie)

The second full week of high school football schedules in Georgia has already been hit with a slew of cancelations, postponements or new matchups over COVID-19 concerns.

ExploreTop 10 Games of Week 2

One such game is Johns Creek’s venture to fourth-ranked Carrollton on Friday in a Class 6A game between 1-0 teams brought together by COVID cancellations. Carrollton’s original opponent was Newnan. Johns Creek was to play Travelers Rest, S.C.

Among the top games is McEachern at Grayson. The defending Class 7A champion will attempt to redeem itself after a season-opening loss to Creekside of Class 5A. McEachern is coming off a 53-20 rout of Kell in the Corky Kell Classic.

Westlake (1-0 and No. 3 in Class 6A) travels to Colquitt County (1-0 and No. 3 in 7A) in a matchup that was was called off last season because of COVID.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage of high school sports

Marist coach Alan Chadwick aims to become the second coach in Georgia with 400 victories when the War Eagles play Blessed Trinity in Roswell. Chadwick 1-4 against Blessed Trinity, all five decided by three points or fewer except one, which went to overtime.

High school football scores

