Week 2: Georgia High school football scoreboard

The second full week of high school football schedules in Georgia has already been hit with a slew of cancelations, postponements or new matchups over COVID-19 concerns.
One such game is Johns Creek’s venture to fourth-ranked Carrollton on Friday in a Class 6A game between 1-0 teams brought together by COVID cancellations. Carrollton’s original opponent was Newnan. Johns Creek was to play Travelers Rest, S.C.
Among the top games is McEachern at Grayson. The defending Class 7A champion will attempt to redeem itself after a season-opening loss to Creekside of Class 5A. McEachern is coming off a 53-20 rout of Kell in the Corky Kell Classic.
Westlake (1-0 and No. 3 in Class 6A) travels to Colquitt County (1-0 and No. 3 in 7A) in a matchup that was was called off last season because of COVID.
Marist coach Alan Chadwick aims to become the second coach in Georgia with 400 victories when the War Eagles play Blessed Trinity in Roswell. Chadwick 1-4 against Blessed Trinity, all five decided by three points or fewer except one, which went to overtime.
If the scoreboard is not visible below this line, click here
High school football scores
Powered by Score Atlanta
Click here, if scores do not appear below.