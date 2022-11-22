Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

The Class 5A poll saw Kell move up to No. 3. Heritage-Conyers debuts at No. 10 following a 67-54 win over Tucker and Mays debuts at No. 7 after a 54-44 win over Class 7A No. 8 Berkmar. Westside-Macon jumped Miller Grove for No. 5 in Class 4A and Hapeville Charter replaced Holy Innocents’ at No. 10 after its 3-0 start and the Golden Bears’ 0-2 start.

Sandy Creek took over No. 1 in Class 3A and Johnson-Savannah moved up two spots to No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Beach and No. 4 Cross Creek. The Class 3A poll also saw Oconee County replace Salem and debut at No. 9 after wins over Clarke Central (61-47) and Central Gwinnett (62-48) to open the season. Salem dropped to 0-2 after a 41-33 loss to Lithonia.