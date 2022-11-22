Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

BreakingNews
BREAKING: 3 South Georgia deputies fired, arrested over jail beating
In Class 7A, top-ranked Wheeler shone out at the Powder Springs Showcase and opened up its season with 76-52 win over Class 6A No. 5 Etowah. No. 2 Norcross defeated Marist 60-45 to improve to 3-0 and McEachern climbed to No. 3 with its 88-80 win over Class 6A No. 1 ranked Grovetown. Grayson slid two spots to No. 5 after a 70-67 loss to Pebblebrook, which moved up a slot to No. 4. Additionally, Osborne earned No. 9 with three-straight wins and a 71-63 victory over Luella. Jonesboro moved up to No. 2 in Class 6A and Hughes fell to No. 4 after a 69-48 loss to Class 4A No. 1 ranked McDonough. Alexander moved up to No. 3 after Hughes’ descent to No. 5 and its 59-48 win over Archer. Marist dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 after a 60-45 loss to Norcross and Paulding County climbed from No. 10 to No. 7 after an 88-57 win over Whitefield Academy in its season opener.

The Class 5A poll saw Kell move up to No. 3. Heritage-Conyers debuts at No. 10 following a 67-54 win over Tucker and Mays debuts at No. 7 after a 54-44 win over Class 7A No. 8 Berkmar. Westside-Macon jumped Miller Grove for No. 5 in Class 4A and Hapeville Charter replaced Holy Innocents’ at No. 10 after its 3-0 start and the Golden Bears’ 0-2 start.

Sandy Creek took over No. 1 in Class 3A and Johnson-Savannah moved up two spots to No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Beach and No. 4 Cross Creek. The Class 3A poll also saw Oconee County replace Salem and debut at No. 9 after wins over Clarke Central (61-47) and Central Gwinnett (62-48) to open the season. Salem dropped to 0-2 after a 41-33 loss to Lithonia.

Westside-Augusta moved up to No. 1 in Class 2A and dropped Spencer down to No. 2 and Mt. Vernon moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Class A Division I. In Class A Division II, Calhoun County fell two slots to No. 5, which sent Dooly County up to No. 3 and Manchester up to No. 4.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler

2. Norcross

3. McEachern

4. Pebblebrook

5. Grayson

6. Newton

7. Carrollton

8. Berkmar

9. Osborne

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Grovetown

2. Jonesboro

3. Alexander

4. Hughes

5. Etowah

6. Sequoyah

7. Paulding County

8. Lanier

9. St. Pius

10. Marist

Class 5A

1. Tri-Cities

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Kell

4. Hiram

5. Jones County

6. Chapel Hill

7. Mays

8. Dutchtown

9. Statesboro

10. Heritage-Conyers

Class 4A

1. McDonough

2. Pace Academy

3. Lovett

4. Baldwin

5. Westside-Macon

6. Miller Grove

7. Westover

8. Madison County

9. Fayette County

10. Hapeville Charter

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cross Creek

5. Monroe

6. Wesleyan

7. Thomasville

8. Dougherty

9. Oconee County

10. Monroe Area

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta

2. Spencer

3. Thomson

4. Columbia

5. North Cobb Christian

6. Sumter County

7. Drew Charter

8. Putnam County

9. Washington

10. Butler

Class A Division I

1. King’s Ridge

2. Mt. Vernon

3. Social Circle

4. Dublin

5. Mt. Bethel

6. Darlington

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Paideia

9. Woodville-Tompkins

10. Mt. Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Dooly County

4. Manchester

5. Calhoun County

6. Portal

7. Hancock Central

8. Wilkinson County

9. Warren County

10. Charlton County

