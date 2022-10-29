Week 11 Friday Night Roundups

See the Thursday night recaps at the bottom of this file.

Class 7A

Westlake 48, East Coweta 27

After trailing East Coweta 24-13 in the middle of the third, Westlake outscored the Indians 35-3 through the remainder of the game to claim the victory. Junior Christian Peterson sparked the comeback with an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown to make it a 24-21 game after the successful two-point try. The Lions then took the lead following a 34-yard rushing touchdown by Jai’den Thomas late in the third. A trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a kick return to the end zone by CJ Ghee, secured the victory.

Buford 56, Mountain View 7

Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke threw two touchdown passes, one to K.J. Bolden for 44 yards and one to Devin Williams for 36 yards. Running back Justice Haynes rushed five times for 172 yards, including touchdowns of 85 and 65 yards. Wittke also rushed for a 17-yard score, and Jaylen Neal returned a blocked field goal 84 yards for a touchdown for Buford. Wittke finished 7-of-8 passing for 164 yards, all in the first half. Also for the Wolves, Justin Baker rushed for a 16-yard score and Tristan Gabrels threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Berry.

Carrollton 52, Campbell 7

No. 4-ranked Carrollton completed the perfect 10-0 regular season with a 52-7 rout of Campbell. Quarterback Julian Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Caleb Odom (32 and 33 yards) and one each to Andrew Walker (8 yards) and Kiyun Cofer (25 yards), and backup quarterback Malik Kemp found Zion Cooley for 50 yards and the only points of the second half. Bryce Hicks (47 yards) and Jamua Evans (34 yards) added rushing scores, and Jacob Russell had a field goal in the second quarter. On defense, Jadyn Thompson contributed a fumble recovery and an interception in the second.

Grayson 41, Archer 0

Grayson quarterback Jeff Davis had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and threw a touchdown to Caden High in the second quarter, the last score before halftime to put the Rams ahead 27-0. Rams running back Joe Taylor Jr. rushed for two touchdowns, and Dylan Elder also had a rushing score. Paul Duncan’s first-quarter field goal put the Rams up 10-0, and Kylan Fox’s sack in Archer’s end zone for a safety made it 12-0 in the second. Grayson clinched the Region 4-7A championship.

North Cobb 47, Cherokee 17

North Cobb won on the road to clinch the Region 5-7A championship, its third straight region title. Ben Hall and David Mbadinga each scored two touchdowns for North Cobb, all in the first half, and quarterback Nick Grimstead threw for two touchdowns.

Norcross 50, Peachtree Ridge 13

Norcross jumped ahead early after junior quarterback AJ Watkins tossed a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, a 49-yard score to Zion Taylor and an 8-yard score to Lawson Luckie. Carter Luckie added a safety in the second, and Watkins tossed two more touchdowns in the quarter — a 26-yard score to Jamari Harrell and a 3-yard score to Lawson Luckie — to put Norcross up 29-0 at the half. Watkins threw a 13-yard strike to Nakai Poole for one last touchdown before backup quarterback Zaire Goff hit Jahsaun Clarke for a 34-yard score. Dillon Mohammed capped the scoring spree with a rushing touchdown in the fourth.

Class 6A

Hughes 68, South Paulding 14

No. 1 ranked Hughes responded to a South Paulding touchdown on the opening drive by storming out to a 48-14 halftime lead and running away with the Region 5-6A title. Jakail Middlebrooks ran in four Hughes touchdowns (15, 6, 52, 3), Prentiss ‘Air’ Noland threw two touchdown passes to Jordan ‘AJ’ Barnes, and also found Jovanni ‘Chi’ McGee and Jediyah ‘JD’ Willoughby’ for passing scores to go with his 1-yard rushing score just before the half. Willoughby added the final points on a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

In other 6A games -- Lovejoy jumped to a 28-3 over Forest Park at halftime to cruise to its sixth win of the year. …Alcovy led 10-6 over Jonesboro in the first half to hang on and earn its third win of the season. …Sprayberry tallied 501 yards of total offense and allowed just 193 yards on defense to earn a win against Lassiter. …Northside-Warner Robins led Veterans 37-0 at halftime to earn its third win in Region 1. …Brunswick recorded 321 rushing yards against the Evans to remain undefeated.

Woodward Academy 11, Mundy’s Mill 10

No. 4 ranked Woodward Academy trailed 10-3 at the half and completed the comeback with a Myles Graham safety and Graham 2-yard touchdown run with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter to clinch the Region 3-6A title. Hudson Hanges booted a 42-yard field goal to put the War Eagles on the board early in the second quarter.

Class 5A

Northside-Columbus 57, McIntosh 14

Northside-Columbus (9-1) made history on Friday with a convincing 57-14 win over McIntosh—matching its school-record for most wins in a season and earning the program’s first-ever region title to close out its regular season schedule.

Cartersville 39, Dalton 14

Dalton cut the Cartersville lead to four points, 18-14, early in the third quarter, but Cartersville’s Paul Gamble took a quarterback keeper 62 yards for a score to put the Purple Hurricanes back ahead 25-14. Malachi Jeffries’s second touchdown rush went for 20 yards and gave Cartersville a 32-14 lead after the third quarter, and Khristian Lando’s second touchdown run was 56 yards to cap the scoring. A 40-yard Ryan Johnson field goal and 1-yard Jeffries run, plus a successful two-point conversion rush off a direct snap to Collin Fletcher, put the Canes ahead 11-0 after the first quarter. A 29-yard Lando touchdown rush gave Cartersville an 18-8 halftime lead.

Jefferson 49, Heritage-Conyers 6

Visiting Jefferson opened a 35-0 halftime lead before clinching the Region 8-5A region title and improving to 7-2 overall. Sammy Brown ran in a 45-yard touchdown in the first half and added a second quarter touchdown run and a 75-yard touchdown reception on a screen from Max Aldridge. Zay Minish found the endzone on a 1-yard score that was set up by a 34-yard pass from Aldridge to Isaiah Copeland and Shonez Porter ran in a pair of Dragons touchdowns. Aiden Mixon provided Jefferson’s final rushing touchdown to push the lead to 49-7 and Sammy Maxwell iced the game with a late interception.

In other 5A games -- Calhoun won the Region 7-5A title beating Cass 30-16 after narrowly leading 9-8 at the half.

Class 4A

Perry 40, Spalding 7

Host Perry (8-1) earned the top seed out of Region 2 and clinched the program’s third-straight region championship over the visiting Jaguars. Quarterback Armar Gordon Jr. converted a 4th-and-11 situation with a 26-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-5 tight end Donovan Funsch to put the Panthers up 6-0 in the first quarter and found Colby Dixon for a 9-yard score to push the lead to 12-0. Armar’s sophomore brother Ahmad Gordon tacked on a 4-yard touchdown before the half to extend the lead to 19-0. Perry’s Demetrius Carter ran in two touchdowns in the second half and Ahmad capped a two touchdown performance with a 4-yard touchdown run in between the Carter scores.

In other 4A games -- In Region 1, No. 7 ranked Bainbridge defeated visiting Hardaway 42-0 to set up a region championship battle against Cairo next week. The Syrupmakers, Shaw and Westover were all off this week. The winner of the Cairo and Bainbridge game will take the region and the loser will get the No. 2 seed. In Region 2, No. 3 ranked Perry captured the region title with a 40-7 win over Spalding and improved to 8-1 on the season. Benedictine clinched the Region 3 championship with its 49-3 win over Islands and New Hampstead’s 37-27 loss to Burke County. No. 4 ranked Troup’s 50-15 win over Trinity Christian gives Troup its first region championship since 1987. Stockbridge remains undefeated within Class 4A and clinched the Region 5 title with a 40-20 win over Pace Academy. Region 6 remains up for grabs after Stephenson’s 42-14 loss to Holy Innocents’ and No. 1 ranked Cedartown clinched Region 7 with its 48-14 win over Southeast Whitfield. No. 2 ranked North Oconee earned the Region 8 championship last Friday and improved to 9-0 with an 83-0 win over East Hall.

Class 3A

Stephens County 28, Oconee County 27

A touchdown in the fourth quarter lifted No. 6 Stephens County past No. 10 Oconee County to secure the 8-3A championship, aided by Hart County’s victory over Hebron Christian. Oconee led 17-14 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 20-14 at the half but Stephens County held the Warriors to just a third-quarter touchdown while added two second-half touchdowns to secure the win.

Dawson County 38, Lumpkin County 10

Dawson County captured the second region title (7-3A) under head coach Sid Maxwell after the defeat of Lumpkin. The Tigers led 10-3 at the half after a 57-yard touchdown pass from David Glass. Dawson scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Class 2A

Callaway 49, McNair 6

Callaway stormed to a 35-6 halftime lead and held off visiting McNair to clinch Region 5-2A and secure the program’s 10th all-time region championship. Jordan King and Qua Whitfield each rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half and quarterback Deshun Coleman finished the game with touchdown passes to Exavious Reed and Sam Williams before Zae Hart capped the scoring with his fourth-quarter rushing touchdown.

Class A Division I

Swainsboro 28, Bleckley County 21

No. 1 ranked Swainsboro improved to 8-0 ahead of next week’s region championship showdown with Dublin and will attempt to secure consecutive region titles for the first time since 1999-00. Bleckley County struck first on a Jahvon Butler touchdown run, but Swainsboro’s Demello Jones answered with the next four scores—including three second quarter touchdown runs that put the Tigers up 20-7 at the break. Bleckley County cut the deficit with a Makeze Brown touchdown pass to Eli Mullis and Butler’s second touchdown run of the game before Swainsboro was able to run out the clock.

Class A Division II

Charlton County 33, Clinch County 28

No. 6 ranked Charlton County and No. 2 ranked Clinch County entered kickoff tied 30-30-1 in the all-time series and the host Indians closed out the victory in a back-and-forth affair. Charlton took a 7-0 lead on a 23-yard Darius Jones fumble recovery touchdown and Clinch evened it 7-7 moments later with a 60-yard strike from Marvin Gainey to Jeremy Bell. Charlton’s Jaylen Lilley put the Indians up two scores with back-to-back rushing touchdowns, but a missed PAT left the lead at 20-7. Clinch County’s Keegan Clayton pulled his team ahead with seven minutes left in the the third quarter with his second touchdown run, but Charlton answered two plays later with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen King to Elysiss Williams to go up 27-21. Clayton once again put Clinch County ahead with a 1-yard touchdown before King’s 13-yard touchdown run provided the winning margin.

Thursday recaps below.

Class 4A

Cross Keys 39, Notre Dame 6

Andrew Montello rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cross Keys past Notre Dame. Theo Chiffin kicked a 27-yard field goal, ran for a 2-point conversion and kicked and an extra-point. Paul Ross scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and Chiffin added a 55-yard touchdown run for Cross Keys.

Clarkston 8, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Clarkston quarterback Quaricus Hurley passed to Amohd Wood on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and then converted the 2-point conversion to secure the lead for good.

Hapeville Charter 30, Miller Grove 7

The Hapeville Hornets all but ended the playoff hopes of the Miller Grove Wolverines with a 30-6 victory at Banneker High School on Thursday night. Miller Grove (3-6, 1-3) needed a win to solidify a possible state playoff berth. Hapeville (2-7, 2-2) improved its chances for a berth with the win.

Class 3A

Carver-Columbus 27, Dougherty 0

No. 9-ranked Carver-Columbus will surely climb in next week’s poll after its 27-0 victory over then-No. 8 Dougherty Thursday.

Class 2A

Model 56, Gordon Central 13

Jake Sanders was 6-of-7 for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead Model. Jeremiah Gamble scored two rushing touchdowns and one 74-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown.