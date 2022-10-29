Decatur 40, Chamblee 38

The Decatur student section rushed the field before time even expired, and multiple DHS players dropped to their knees as if they had overcome the world to accomplish the unthinkable when the game looked all but over in the third quarter.

Felton fought to hold back his own tears as his team celebrated.

“I started coaching here in 2008 and I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “We finally got the opportunity where we had it in our grasps and we went out and took it.”

The game turned into a quarterback duel, and each passer struggled in one half and shined in the other.

Chamblee (7-2, 3-1) quarterback Fabian Walker completed 18 of 30 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, while Hannah went 16 of 26 for 250 yards and a touchdown while racking up 108 yards and three scores on the ground.

“Three-year starter,” Felton said about his quarterback. “He’s the guy I told before the game, ‘It’s going to be dependent on you for us to go out and win this game tonight. You’ve got to be the better quarterback. We know they’ve got a good quarterback over there, but you’ve got to be the better quarterback.’ He did his job.”

Chamblee looked determined to put the game out of reach as it entered the third quarter with a 24-14 lead and immediately drove the length of the field on a 7-play, 80-yard drive that ended in Walker rolling out and finding Tristian Sizemore in the corner of the end zone.

The Bulldogs responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass thrown by Hannah — a rocket in between two defenders to Kenric Lanierx.

Chamblee kept the foot on the gas and scored again on another 80-yard drive as Walker scrambled his way into the end zone for a 7-yard score to make it 38-20.

But the Chamblee offense hit a wall, and Walker completed just one fourth-quarter pass for 7 yards. The Bulldogs of Decatur scored 20 unanswered points, starting with a 7-yard touchdown run by Hannah. The two-point attempt was no good, making it 38-26.

After the Decatur defense forced a three-and-out, the offense mounted a 10-play, 68-yard drive. Hannah took another QB keeper from 3 yards out and bounced to the outside and fought through four Chamblee defenders who tried to stand him up short of the goal line. But Hannah wouldn’t be denied. With a third and fourth effort, he plunged his way in for a touchdown.

“He’s resilient,” Felton said. “He wanted that. He fought, never stopped. He kept churning and wanted to get in. That’s we tell these guys. Keep fighting.”

And fight they did.

Chamblee appeared to have the game in hand once again after stopping Decatur on a fourth-and-three from the Chamblee 16-yard-line with just under two minutes remaining.

But Decatur had saved two timeouts and forced another three-and-out with just enough time to pull a miracle.

Felton said the win embodied the Bulldogs’ whole season of having to overcome the odds on their way to the region title.

“These kids fought, man,” he said. “For them to even get to this point, and then to be able to take it … I talk to them about their dedication and their belief in me and our coaches and what we teach them, you know?”

Felton didn’t have any more words. Neither did his players. The fight was finished.

DHS|6|8|6|20|--|40

CHS|10|14|14|0|--|38

First Quarter

DHS—Harrison Hannah 5 run (kick failed)

CHS—Rasaan Morland 37 field goal

CHS—Larry Harris 2 run (Morland kick)

Second Quarter

CHS—Harris 3 run (Morland kick)

DHS—Malachi Miller 66 run (Kenric Lanier pass from Hannah)

CHS—Fabian Walker 2 run (Morland kick)

Third Quarter

CHS—Tristian Sizemore 14 pass from Walker (Morland kick)

DHS—Lanier 29 pass from Hannah (2-point try failed)

CHS—Walker 7 run (Morland kick)

Fourth Quarter

DHS—Hannah 7 run (2-pt try failed)

DHS—Hannah 9 run (Isaac Kone kick)

DHS—Miller 53 pass from Tristian Strickland (Kone kick)