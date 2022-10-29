Week 11 wrapup: Colquitt County leads 28 teams winning region titles

Northside-Columbus, St. Francis and Schley County won their first football region titles in history in a night of few upsets but lots of celebrations Friday. Gainesville, Decatur, Troup and Lincoln County broke significant region-title droughts and were among 28 teams overall to win championships on the next-to-last weekend of the regular season.
There were no major upsets as top-10 teams went 51-0 against unranked opponents. Seven games were played between top-10 teams, the most intriguing of which was No. 2 Colquitt County’s 24-6 victory over No. 8 Valdosta for the Region 1-7A championship. Colquitt is 9-0 and ranked No. 2 under first-year coach Sean Calhoun.
The winners of the other games matching top-10 teams were No. 3 Thomas County Central over No. 7 Lee County 39-30 in Class 6A; No. 9 Warner Robins over No. 7 Jones County 54-30 in 5A; No. 7 Stephens County over No. 9 Oconee County 28-27 in 3A: No. 1 Fitzgerald over No. 10 Cook 36-14 in 2A; No. 6 Charlton County over No. 2 Clinch County 33-28 in Class A Division II; and No. 4 Irwin County of Division I over No. 4 Early County of Division II. 42-18.
But the night belonged to the region champions. Northside-Columbus, which opened in 2004, claimed its first with a 57-14 victory over McIntosh in Region 3-5A. The Raiders are 8-1 after four straight seasons of four victories or fewer.
St. Francis, an Alpharetta private school better known for its seven boys and girls basketball state championships, won Region 6-Division I with a 35-18 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian. St. Francis first played varsity football in 2010.
Schley County won Region 6-A Division II with a 56-0 victory over Marion County. Schley opened in 2000 and went 10-2 last season, but this marks the first championship.
Gainesville beat North Forsyth 34-21 to win Region 8-6A. Gainesville hadn’t won a region since 2013 and stands 9-0 and ranked No. 4 under first-year coach Josh Niblett.
Decatur won its first region since 2004 with a 40-38 victory over Chamblee in a winner-take-all game in Region 4-5A.
Troup defeated Trinity Christian 50-15 in Region 4-4A. Troup is 9-0, ranked No. 4 and within reach of its first 10-0 regular season in history.
Lincoln County, a team with 33 region titles since 1970, earned its first sine 2012 by beating Warren County 35-0 in Region 8-A Division II.
Other teams clinching region titles Friday were North Cobb, Buford, Woodward Academy, Marist, Hughes, Rome, Creekside, Calhoun, Jefferson, Perry, Stockbridge, Cedartown, Calvary Day, Dawson County, Fitzgerald, Appling County, Thomson, Callaway, Rabun County and Wilcox County.
