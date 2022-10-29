Week 11 wrapup: Colquitt County leads 28 teams winning region titles

There were no major upsets as top-10 teams went 51-0 against unranked opponents. Seven games were played between top-10 teams, the most intriguing of which was No. 2 Colquitt County’s 24-6 victory over No. 8 Valdosta for the Region 1-7A championship. Colquitt is 9-0 and ranked No. 2 under first-year coach Sean Calhoun.

The winners of the other games matching top-10 teams were No. 3 Thomas County Central over No. 7 Lee County 39-30 in Class 6A; No. 9 Warner Robins over No. 7 Jones County 54-30 in 5A; No. 7 Stephens County over No. 9 Oconee County 28-27 in 3A: No. 1 Fitzgerald over No. 10 Cook 36-14 in 2A; No. 6 Charlton County over No. 2 Clinch County 33-28 in Class A Division II; and No. 4 Irwin County of Division I over No. 4 Early County of Division II. 42-18.