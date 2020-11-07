Week 10 Friday Night Roundups

LaGrange 38, Spencer 7

LaGrange (6-3) jumped out to a 32-0 halftime lead before closing out Spencer and securing the program’s first winning season since 2009. Running back Kale Gibbs ran in a pair of Grangers touchdowns and quarterback Jaylan Brown rushed for a score and found Magic Johnson through the air for a 13-yard touchdown. LaGrange also got on the board with a Trae Cole punt return touchdown and a Tyreeq Carston fumble return touchdown.

Class 3A

Cedar Grove 24, Westminster 10

No. 1 ranked Cedar Grove trailed 10-9 at the half before outscoring the Wildcats 15-0 in the second half Thursday night at Buck Godfrey Stadium. Saints quarterback Austin Smith finished with 290 passing yards and three touchdowns. Westminster’s lone touchdown came after a Cedar Grove turnover inside their own redzone and the Saints limited the Wildcats to just one yard on their five second-half possessions.

Class 2A

Heard County 26, Haralson County 12

Heard County built a 13-6 halftime lead before toppling No. 4 ranked Haralson County and celebrating a massive road victory over the Rebels Thursday night. Jackson Akins accounted for 12 tackles, Anthony Graley posted 11 and Skylar Thomas notched 10 tackles—giving Heard County three players with double-digit tackles in their strong showing against Harlason County’s offense. The Braves offense was led by quarterback Marice Fench’s three touchdown performance and running back Aston Bonner’s 132 rushing yards and touchdown.

Class A Private

Class A Public