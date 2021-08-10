Week 1 Softball Rankings

North Gwinnett tops the state’s highest classification entering the season. The Bulldogs will take the field for the first time Thursday against No. 2 North Forsyth. Lowndes, defending-champion East Coweta, and Harrison round out the top 5. Brookwood, Grayson, Etowah, Mill Creek and Archer fill the top 10.
Lassiter leads Class 6A and is 3-0 on the season. Pope, Buford, Creekview and River Ridge round the top 5. Dacula opens at No. 6 and leads Kennesaw Mountain, South Effingham, Sequoyah and Sprayberry.
Whitewater tops Class 5A entering the season and leads defending-champion Jones County, Starr’s Mill, Locust Grove and Northgate. Three-time defending champion Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads Central-Carroll, West Laurens, Cedartown and Jefferson.
Ringgold has won the past two 3A championships and opens the season ontop of the classification. Rockmart, Franklin County, Pike County and Crisp County fill out the top 5. In Class 2A, Heard County leads the way ahead of Vidalia, Lovett, Bremen and Banks County.
Mount Paran Christian won the program’s first state title last season and tops the A Private poll ahead of George Walton, Wesleyan, Strong Rock Christian and Tattnall Square. Gordon Lee has won six state titles in a row and leads the Class A Public standings ahead of ACE Charter, Commerce, Emanuel County Institute and Lanier County.
Class 7A
1. North Gwinnett
2. North Forsyth
3. Lowndes
4. East Coweta
5. Harrison
6. Brookwood
7. Grayson
8. Etowah
9. Mill Creek
10. Archer
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Pope
3. Buford
4. Creekview
5. River Ridge
6. Dacula
7. Kennesaw Mountain
8. South Effingham
9. Sequoyah
10. Sprayberry
Class 5A
1. Whitewater
2. Jones County
3. Starr’s Mill
4. Locust Grove
5. Northgate
6. Northside-Columbus
7. Ola
8. Walnut Grove
9. Greenbrier
10. Apalachee
Class 4A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Central-Carroll
3. West Laurens
4. Cedartown
5. Jefferson
6. LaGrange
7. Flowery Branch
8. Madison County
9. Bainbridge
10. Marist
Class 3A
1. Ringgold
2. Rockmart
3. Franklin County
4. Pike County
5. Crisp County
6. Sonoraville
7. Pierce County
8. White County
9. Oconee County
10. Sandy Creek
Class 2A
1. Heard County
2. Vidalia
3. Lovett
4. Bremen
5. Banks County
6. Jeff Davis
7. Chattooga
8. Berrien
9. Cook
10. Bleckley County
Class A Private
1. Mount Paran Christian
2. George Walton Academy
3. Wesleyan
4. Strong Rock Christian
5. Tattnall Square
6. Hebron Christian
7. Brookstone
8. Loganville Christian Academy
9. Stratford Academy
10. Eagle’s Landing Christian
Class A Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. ACE Charter
3. Commerce
4. Emanuel County Institute
5. Lanier County
6. Bryan County
7. Georgia Military
8. Screven County
9. Schley County
10. Charlton County
About the Author