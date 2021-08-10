Week 1 Softball Rankings

Lassiter leads Class 6A and is 3-0 on the season. Pope, Buford, Creekview and River Ridge round the top 5. Dacula opens at No. 6 and leads Kennesaw Mountain, South Effingham, Sequoyah and Sprayberry.

Whitewater tops Class 5A entering the season and leads defending-champion Jones County, Starr’s Mill, Locust Grove and Northgate. Three-time defending champion Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads Central-Carroll, West Laurens, Cedartown and Jefferson.