Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

Lacrosse is being played in Georgia again for the first time since last March when the season was cancelled during the initial COVID-related shutdown. In boys Class 6A-7A, Lambert is No. 1 and is off to a 3-1 start. The Longhorns were defeated by Blessed Trinity 12-9 and have wins over Walton (9-8), Milton (5-4) and North Gwinnett (17-6). Walton sits at No. 2 and Roswell comes in at No. 3 with its 4-0 start.
Starr’s Mill gets the nod at No. 1 in Class 5A-A and opened its season with a big 10-7 win over North Paulding. Westminster, Blessed Trinity, Pace Academy and Greater Atlanta Christian rounds out the top 5.
On the girls side, Milton comes in at No. 1 in Class 6A-7A and is off to a 1-0 start following its 17-0 win over Dunwoody. West Forsyth, Walton, Creekview and Centennial rounds out the top 5. In Class A-5A, Blessed Trinity earned the No. 1 spot and is off to a 4-0 start. Starr’s Mill, Westminster, McIntosh and Kell round out a star-studded top 5.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Walton
3. Roswell
4. Allatoona
5. Lassiter
6. Milton
7. Parkview
8. Mill Creek
9. Hillgrove
10. Buford
Class A-5A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. Westminster
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Pace Academy
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Marist
7. Lovett
8. Pinecrest Academy
9. Benedictine
10. Woodward Academy
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Walton
4. Creekview
5. Centennial
6. Johns Creek
7. Lassiter
8. Chattahoochee
9. Mill Creek
10. Cambridge
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Westminster
4. McIntosh
5. Kell
6. Lovett
7. St. Pius
8. Fellowship Christian
9. Wesleyan
10. Mt. Paran