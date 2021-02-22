Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

Starr’s Mill gets the nod at No. 1 in Class 5A-A and opened its season with a big 10-7 win over North Paulding. Westminster, Blessed Trinity, Pace Academy and Greater Atlanta Christian rounds out the top 5.

On the girls side, Milton comes in at No. 1 in Class 6A-7A and is off to a 1-0 start following its 17-0 win over Dunwoody. West Forsyth, Walton, Creekview and Centennial rounds out the top 5. In Class A-5A, Blessed Trinity earned the No. 1 spot and is off to a 4-0 start. Starr’s Mill, Westminster, McIntosh and Kell round out a star-studded top 5.