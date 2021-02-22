X

Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

Lacrosse is being played in Georgia again for the first time since last March when the season was cancelled during the initial COVID-related shutdown. In boys Class 6A-7A, Lambert is No. 1 and is off to a 3-1 start. The Longhorns were defeated by Blessed Trinity 12-9 and have wins over Walton (9-8), Milton (5-4) and North Gwinnett (17-6). Walton sits at No. 2 and Roswell comes in at No. 3 with its 4-0 start.

Starr’s Mill gets the nod at No. 1 in Class 5A-A and opened its season with a big 10-7 win over North Paulding. Westminster, Blessed Trinity, Pace Academy and Greater Atlanta Christian rounds out the top 5.

On the girls side, Milton comes in at No. 1 in Class 6A-7A and is off to a 1-0 start following its 17-0 win over Dunwoody. West Forsyth, Walton, Creekview and Centennial rounds out the top 5. In Class A-5A, Blessed Trinity earned the No. 1 spot and is off to a 4-0 start. Starr’s Mill, Westminster, McIntosh and Kell round out a star-studded top 5.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Walton

3. Roswell

4. Allatoona

5. Lassiter

6. Milton

7. Parkview

8. Mill Creek

9. Hillgrove

10. Buford

Class A-5A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. Westminster

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Pace Academy

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Marist

7. Lovett

8. Pinecrest Academy

9. Benedictine

10. Woodward Academy

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. Walton

4. Creekview

5. Centennial

6. Johns Creek

7. Lassiter

8. Chattahoochee

9. Mill Creek

10. Cambridge

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Westminster

4. McIntosh

5. Kell

6. Lovett

7. St. Pius

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Wesleyan

10. Mt. Paran

