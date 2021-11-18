Week 1 Girls Basketball Rankings

In the state’s highest class, Marietta leads ahead of Cherokee, Campbell, Archer and Grayson in the top 5. Buford tops Class 6A ahead of Lovejoy, Kell, Carrollton and River Ridge. In Class 5A, Woodward is the team to beat and leads Jackson-Atlanta, Forest Park and Griffin in the top 5. Despite a loss, Luella tops Class 4A again this week and leads Carver-Columbus, Troup, Arabia Mountain and Baldwin in the top 5.

Lumpkin County tops Class 3A with a new No. 2 GAC chasing. Former No. 2 Westminster slid to No. 4 behind No. 3 Johnson-Savannah and ahead of No. 5 Pierce County. Elbert County tops Class 2A and leads Josey, Rabun County, Fannin County and Lamar County in the top 5.