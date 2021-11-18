The first week of the GHSA basketball season featured a light schedule and few shifts took place across each of the eight classes.
In the state’s highest class, Marietta leads ahead of Cherokee, Campbell, Archer and Grayson in the top 5. Buford tops Class 6A ahead of Lovejoy, Kell, Carrollton and River Ridge. In Class 5A, Woodward is the team to beat and leads Jackson-Atlanta, Forest Park and Griffin in the top 5. Despite a loss, Luella tops Class 4A again this week and leads Carver-Columbus, Troup, Arabia Mountain and Baldwin in the top 5.
Lumpkin County tops Class 3A with a new No. 2 GAC chasing. Former No. 2 Westminster slid to No. 4 behind No. 3 Johnson-Savannah and ahead of No. 5 Pierce County. Elbert County tops Class 2A and leads Josey, Rabun County, Fannin County and Lamar County in the top 5.
St. Francis tops Class A Private and leads Galloway, Holy Innocents’, Hebron Christian and Mount Paran in the top 5. Montgomery County is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Mt. Zion-Carroll, Pelham, Claxton and Central-Talbotton in the top 5.
Week 1 Girls Basketball Rankings
Class AAAAAAA
1. Marietta
2. Cherokee
3. Campbell
4. Archer
5. Grayson
6. Brookwood
7. Norcross
8. Woodstock
9. South Forsyth
10. North Forsyth
Class AAAAAA
1. Buford
2. Lovejoy
3. Kell
4. Carrollton
5. River Ridge
6. Langston Hughes
7. Sprayberry
8. Sequoyah
9. Westlake
10. Rome
Class AAAAA
1. Woodward Academy
2. Jackson-Atlanta
3. Forest Park
4. Griffin
5. Greenbrier
6. St. Pius X
7. Warner Robins
8. McIntosh
9. Cass
10. New Manchester
Class AAAA
1. Luella
2. Carver-Columbus
3. Troup
4. Arabia Mountain
5. Baldwin
6. Marist
7. Jefferson
8. Bainbridge
9. North Oconee
10. Pickens
Class AAA
1. Lumpkin County
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Johnson-Savannah
4. Westminster
5. Pierce County
6. Sumter County
7. Redan
8. Cross Creek
9. Tattnall County
10. White County
Class AA
1. Elbert County
2. Josey
3. Rabun County
4. Fannin County
5. Lamar County
6. Laney
7. Woodville-Tompkins
8. Heard County
9. Callaway
10. Washington County
Class A-Private
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Hebron Christian
5. Mount Paran
6. Wesleyan
7. Deerfield-Windsor
8. Calvary Day
9. Trinity Christian
10. Athens Academy
Class A-Public
1. Montgomery County
2. Mt. Zion-Carroll
3. Pelham
4. Claxton
5. Central-Talbotton
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Commerce
8. Dublin
9. Trion
10. Calhoun County
