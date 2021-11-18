ajc logo
Week 1 Girls Basketball Rankings

March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Savannah Casey (right) blocks a shot by Marietta's Loren Nelson (0) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Savannah Casey (right) blocks a shot by Marietta's Loren Nelson (0) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
56 minutes ago

The first week of the GHSA basketball season featured a light schedule and few shifts took place across each of the eight classes.

In the state’s highest class, Marietta leads ahead of Cherokee, Campbell, Archer and Grayson in the top 5. Buford tops Class 6A ahead of Lovejoy, Kell, Carrollton and River Ridge. In Class 5A, Woodward is the team to beat and leads Jackson-Atlanta, Forest Park and Griffin in the top 5. Despite a loss, Luella tops Class 4A again this week and leads Carver-Columbus, Troup, Arabia Mountain and Baldwin in the top 5.

Lumpkin County tops Class 3A with a new No. 2 GAC chasing. Former No. 2 Westminster slid to No. 4 behind No. 3 Johnson-Savannah and ahead of No. 5 Pierce County. Elbert County tops Class 2A and leads Josey, Rabun County, Fannin County and Lamar County in the top 5.

St. Francis tops Class A Private and leads Galloway, Holy Innocents’, Hebron Christian and Mount Paran in the top 5. Montgomery County is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Mt. Zion-Carroll, Pelham, Claxton and Central-Talbotton in the top 5.

Week 1 Girls Basketball Rankings

Class AAAAAAA

1. Marietta

2. Cherokee

3. Campbell

4. Archer

5. Grayson

6. Brookwood

7. Norcross

8. Woodstock

9. South Forsyth

10. North Forsyth

Class AAAAAA

1. Buford

2. Lovejoy

3. Kell

4. Carrollton

5. River Ridge

6. Langston Hughes

7. Sprayberry

8. Sequoyah

9. Westlake

10. Rome

Class AAAAA

1. Woodward Academy

2. Jackson-Atlanta

3. Forest Park

4. Griffin

5. Greenbrier

6. St. Pius X

7. Warner Robins

8. McIntosh

9. Cass

10. New Manchester

Class AAAA

1. Luella

2. Carver-Columbus

3. Troup

4. Arabia Mountain

5. Baldwin

6. Marist

7. Jefferson

8. Bainbridge

9. North Oconee

10. Pickens

Class AAA

1. Lumpkin County

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Johnson-Savannah

4. Westminster

5. Pierce County

6. Sumter County

7. Redan

8. Cross Creek

9. Tattnall County

10. White County

Class AA

1. Elbert County

2. Josey

3. Rabun County

4. Fannin County

5. Lamar County

6. Laney

7. Woodville-Tompkins

8. Heard County

9. Callaway

10. Washington County

Class A-Private

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Hebron Christian

5. Mount Paran

6. Wesleyan

7. Deerfield-Windsor

8. Calvary Day

9. Trinity Christian

10. Athens Academy

Class A-Public

1. Montgomery County

2. Mt. Zion-Carroll

3. Pelham

4. Claxton

5. Central-Talbotton

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Commerce

8. Dublin

9. Trion

10. Calhoun County

