Wayne County’s Jaybo Shaw leaves for South Carolina job

Jaybo Shaw, who turned around Wayne County’s football program after winning three region titles at Rabun County, was hired Monday as coach at Greenville in South Carolina.

Shaw was 10-3 and 7-4 in two seasons at Wayne County, a south Georgia school that was winless the season prior.

Shaw’s Rabun County’s teams, featuring current Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, were 35-5 in three seasons.