Wayne County’s Jaybo Shaw leaves for South Carolina job

Jaybo Shaw, who turned around Wayne County’s football program after winning three region titles at Rabun County, was hired Monday as coach at Greenville in South Carolina.
Shaw was 10-3 and 7-4 in two seasons at Wayne County, a south Georgia school that was winless the season prior.
Shaw’s Rabun County’s teams, featuring current Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, were 35-5 in three seasons.
Shaw will take over at Greenville for Greg Porter, who led the Red Raiders to four 10-win seasons in five years.
Shaw is a former all-state quarterback at Flowery Branch who played quarterback at Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech. He became a head coach for the first time in 2018, succeeding his father, Lee Shaw, who was his high school coach.
