Walton’s Mulberry tops list of top 10 girls in Georgia

She headlines a list of the top 10 girls who are playing GHSA tennis.

Sara Berry, Alpharetta: A four-star senior is ranked No. 370 in the nation and No. 52 in the section. She helped the Raiders win the Region 7-6A title and finish second in the state last spring.

Elena Duva, Norcross: Senior is a three-time All-Gwinnett County selection. She was undefeated at No. 1 singles as a freshman and sophomore and went 7-2 last year. She is ranked No. 186 in the section.

Sophie Gibbs, Wesleyan: The senior is the top player on a team that has won three straight state championships. She won 16 matches at No. 1 singles last season and was an All-Gwinnett County selection.

Emily Jakovenko, Milton: The sophomore is a four-star prospect who is No. 361 in the nation in the USTA Under-16 rankings.

Piper Johnson, Westminster: She could be the No. 1 freshman in Georgia this season. Rated as a four-star prospect, she is ranked No. 207 in the nation and No. 23 in the section among under-16s.

Lilly Lancaster, West Forsyth: She was the Forsyth County Player of the Year after helping her team reach win the Region 6-7A title and reach the state semifinals. The four-star senior is ranked 48th in the Southern Section. She has made a verbal commitment to play at East Carolina.

Reagan Mulberry, Walton: The sophomore is on the heels of her sister Hayden. Also rated as a five-star player, she is ranked No. 303 in the nation and No. 38 in the section. She gives the Raiders a strong one-two singles punch as they pursue a fourth straight state championship.

Jenelle Roberts, North Gwinnett: She went 12-1 at No. 1 singles last season as a sophomore and helped the Bulldogs reach the state championship match. She was named 2023 Gwinnett County Player of the Year. She is ranked 285th in the nation and No. 36 in the section.

Shelly Zinchenko, South Forsyth: The four-star senior is a four-star prospect. She has made a verbal commitment to play at Carnegie Mellon. She carries a No. 162 national ranking and is No. 17 in the section. She was named to the All-Forsyth County team.