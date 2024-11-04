Breaking: Judge rejects Fulton election board member’s demand for more documents
High School Sports Blog
High School Sports Blog

Vote: Week 8 Falcons Coach of the Week

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week (Atlanta Falcons)
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Marion Bell III, Southwest Dekalb

From the nominator: “Coach Bell is an outstanding leader and coach. He has helped change the mindset of the kids after only being coach for about a year and a half. The team is currently on track to make the playoffs for the first time in 3 years. Coach Bell earned his 100th victory as a head Coach versus Lithonia High School.”

Positive impact on community: “He has the team attend our local churches, participated in the Southwest Dekalb Community day and has signed up to read to the local elementary school kids.”

Travis Roland, Camden County

From the nominator: “Coach Roland is the spark at our practices. If you come you will see him participating in the drills, running to spot the ball and of course giving tough love when necessary. Instilling in our kids the grit and fire needed to be winners.”

Positive impact on community: ”These athletes are learning to become productive leaders and coming to the understanding that leadership is a form of service. They go into the elementary schools and read to the children, help with Thanksgiving food drives and Christmas toy drives. They have also provided essentials to the homeless (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, socks etc.).”

Kevin Barnes, Lithonia

From the nominator: “He has turned the program around instilling discipline on the field, in the classroom and in the community. He spends countless hours ensuring that the football team is prepared for competition, respectful around the school and provides service to the community. Lastly, he has won more games in half a season as a new coach than the last two seasons combined.”

Positive impact on community: “Barnes urges the players to clean up around campus and around the community & the players a part of a reading program where they read to elementary students.”

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Atlanta Falcons

Columbus flag football coach Christian Grier named Falcons Coach of the Week
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ Raheem Morris on the defense: ‘I just think that the sky is the limit’
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz

Q&A: Peach County coach describes ‘continuous climb of success’ after 4-7 first season
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

What the Falcons had to say after the win over the Cowboys
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz

Georgia high school football rankings: Maxwell summary after Week 12
Maxwell Week 12 projections: Georgia’s top rated high school football games
Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12
Featured
Placeholder Image

Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Harris and Trump campaigns make final push in Georgia as Election Day approaches: Live...
Young Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute
CONCERT REVIEW
Billie Eilish hits Atlanta hard and soft with synth beats, ballads