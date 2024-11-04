The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Marion Bell III, Southwest Dekalb

From the nominator: “Coach Bell is an outstanding leader and coach. He has helped change the mindset of the kids after only being coach for about a year and a half. The team is currently on track to make the playoffs for the first time in 3 years. Coach Bell earned his 100th victory as a head Coach versus Lithonia High School.”

Positive impact on community: “He has the team attend our local churches, participated in the Southwest Dekalb Community day and has signed up to read to the local elementary school kids.”

Travis Roland, Camden County

From the nominator: “Coach Roland is the spark at our practices. If you come you will see him participating in the drills, running to spot the ball and of course giving tough love when necessary. Instilling in our kids the grit and fire needed to be winners.”

Positive impact on community: ”These athletes are learning to become productive leaders and coming to the understanding that leadership is a form of service. They go into the elementary schools and read to the children, help with Thanksgiving food drives and Christmas toy drives. They have also provided essentials to the homeless (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, socks etc.).”

Kevin Barnes, Lithonia

From the nominator: “He has turned the program around instilling discipline on the field, in the classroom and in the community. He spends countless hours ensuring that the football team is prepared for competition, respectful around the school and provides service to the community. Lastly, he has won more games in half a season as a new coach than the last two seasons combined.”

Positive impact on community: “Barnes urges the players to clean up around campus and around the community & the players a part of a reading program where they read to elementary students.”

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.