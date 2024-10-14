The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Kevin Barnes, Lithonia High School

From the nominator: Immediate success in his first season as head coach. Program has more wins in the first half of this season than it had in the previous two seasons combined.

Positive impact on community: Players are more active participants in mentoring younger students and maintaining a clean and safe community thanks to the guidance of the coach.

Ryan McKenzie, Hardaway High School

From the nominator: Exceptional leader on and off the field. His ability to motivate and mentor his players has led to remarkable team performance and growth this season.

Positive impact on community: With the encouragement of the coach, players are extremely active in local outreach efforts involving churches and other organizations in the community.

Ben Reaves, Milton High School

From the nominator: Last season’s state champions are undefeated and nationally ranked this season behind the coach who has instilled a culture of BET (brotherhood, effort, toughness).

Positive impact on community: Extremely active with younger students in the community, leaders of team-building exercises within the school behind the guidance of the coach.

