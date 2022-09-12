ajc logo
Vote: Week 3 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

High School Sports Blog
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 20 minutes ago

Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

Here are the three nominees for Week 3 of the program. Please vote as many times as you would like. Voting will continue until Thursday at 9 a.m. and the winner will be revealed Thursday afternoon on ajc.com.

VOTE HERE

Here are the Week 3 nominees for 2022 Falcons Coach of the Week:

Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee High School

2021 record: 10-4

From the nominator: He has propelled the North Oconee football program to success since he began the 2017 season. Coach Aurandt strives to coach the boys in all aspects of life, not just football and creates opportunities in season and off season for character development.

Positive impact on community: Coach Aurandt launched the inaugural “Titans Love Titans” mentoring program this year. He had a vision for creating a sense of family and connection with the entire North Oconee football program. In addition, he wanted to challenge the high school players to grow and mature through leadership and serving the community.

********

Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

2021 record: 7-5 (Best finish in school history)

From the nominator: Coach Lane has worked really hard and is a great role model for his school, team, and community. During his transition period in 2020, the pandemic was taking its toll.. He and his staff worked hard to make sure the kids were able to have a complete and somewhat normal season.

Positive impact on community: Led by coach Lane, the football program assisted in a Special Needs Carnival for the Bethlehem Church last fall. The Bethlehem Christian Academy football players also volunteered at a youth football camp in June.

********

Marquis Slaton, Benjamin E. Mays High School

2021 record: 3-7 (Slaton is in his first year)

From the nominator: Coach Slaton has made a dramatic impact on the culture of the school and the football program. As an alumni of B. E. Mays High School, he wants Mays to be back to where it was once before. Each and every day and every practice, Coach Slaton provides meals for his players before and after practices and games to make sure that his players are properly taken care of. He is definitely a positive impact to our players.

Positive impact on community: Coach Slaton has encouraged his program to be involved with the Hosea Helps, an organization that has been fighting poverty and food insecurity since 1971. Further, coach Slaton has been involved with the Atlanta Homeless Pet Club which helps find adoptive homes for pets.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
