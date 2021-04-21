GHSA based Valdosta decision mostly on Rush Propst audiotape

Propst was asked to send a sworn statement to answer charges that he illegally recruited five players into the football program, but the GHSA never received one, GHSA executive director Robin Hines confirmed Wednesday. It’s possible that Valdosta received one and chose not to use it in its case, which defended the administration and players and not its coach.

Propst did not attend Monday’s appeals hearing on advice of his attorney and has made only limited comments since February, when Nelson first accused Propst of recruiting and financial misconduct. “I respect the GHSA’s appeals process,’' Propst said Wednesday, reiterating past comments.

Propst was placed on administrative leave last month while Valdosta and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission investigates allegations against him.

Valdosta’s final appeal is scheduled for May 4 before the 14-member GHSA board of trustees at the GHSA’s office in Thomaston.

On Monday, a four-person GHSA committee unanimously denied Valdosta’s appeal despite two hours of testimony by parents of the four ineligible players who are juniors and cannot participate in any sport at any GHSA school through their senior years. Each said they had not received any money from the Valdosta booster club or any inducement to transfer.

Valdosta’s superintendent, principal and athletic director each testified Monday, defending their school against charges that they lacked institution control, which drew a $2,500 fine. The school was fined $1,000 apiece for each player that allegedly was recruited.

The five ineligible players are quarterbacks Jake Garcia and Amari Jones, wide receiver Tahj Sanders, running back Jamad Willis and linebacker Ty’Li Lewis. Garcia, who graduated, is an early enrollee at the University of Miami. The other four are juniors.