Trivia: School where GHSA’s Hines was head football coach

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Robin Hines is the sixth GHSA executive director in association history and the fourth who is a former GHSA head football coach. Sam Burke, executive director from 1939 to 1976, was head coach at Albany (1929) and Greensboro (1932-38). Tommy Guillebeau, director from 1976 to 1991, was head coach at Ware County (1958-63) and Tift County (1964-68). Gary Phillips, director from 2014 to 2017, was head coach at Johnson County (1978-79) and Riverwood (1980-82). At what school was Hines a head football coach? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: Fulton County Schools' six region champions in 2019 were Westlake (2-7A), Roswell (4-7A), Milton (5-7A), Johns Creek (7-6A), Riverwood (6-5A) and Hapeville Charter (6-2A).

