Trivia: Highest-rated wide receiver recruit from Georgia since 2000

Answer to Tuesday’s question: The highest-rated running back prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Isaiah Crowell in 2011, according to the 247Sports Composite. The former Carver (Columbus) star was rated the consensus No. 1 recruit in Georgia and running back in the country in 2011. He played at Georgia and Alabama State, then five seasons in the NFL. He remains an active free agent in the league.

