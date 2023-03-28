Track and Field Blog: Pebblebrook’s Phillips clocks new personal record at Cobb County Championship

As for the team scores, the Marietta boys dominated the Cobb County Meet with a 132.50 mark and Hillgrove finished second with 92. Host McEachern earned third with 87.50, Harrison finished fourth with 53 and Campbell tallied 45 to edge Pebblebrook’s 44.50. On the girls side, Marietta also took first with a 130 team score and Hillgrove finished runner up with 106 ahead of Walton (85) and McEachern (72).

At the Gwinnett County championships, Parkview’s Elijah Jenkins edged Devin Williams (10.65) in the 100 meter with a 10.63, but Williams took the 200 meter with a 21.54. All of those finishes were personal records. Georgia Tech football-commit Bryce Dopson took first in the 300 meter hurdle with a personal record 37.93 time.