Track and Field Blog: Pebblebrook’s Phillips clocks new personal record at Cobb County Championship

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Credit: Cecil Copeland

By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

This Track and Field season has already highlighted the tremendous strides that the state’s top athletes have made as last year’s top results have already been surpassed across multiple events. In Class 7A, Pebblebrook star Dwight Phillips Jr. won the state title in the 100-meter with a 10.43 and he has already clocked a blazing 10.31 time last week—giving him the fastest national time seen in the event this season. Phillips is the son of 2004 Olympic gold medalist in the long jump and four-time World Champion Dwight Phillips and is carving his own path as one of Georgia’s most exciting athletes. Phillips recently committed to the University of Georgia to play football for the Bulldogs and is a two-way player that also stars in the return game. Before the Class of 2024 standout concludes his junior season, he will look to capture another state title and there are plenty of big meets—including the Cobb County Championships. Phillips shaved even more time off his 100 meter and paced the field with a 10.26 finish. His sophomore teammate Keyawn Spencer finished second with a 10.68. Both times were personal records for the Falcons’ standouts.

As for the team scores, the Marietta boys dominated the Cobb County Meet with a 132.50 mark and Hillgrove finished second with 92. Host McEachern earned third with 87.50, Harrison finished fourth with 53 and Campbell tallied 45 to edge Pebblebrook’s 44.50. On the girls side, Marietta also took first with a 130 team score and Hillgrove finished runner up with 106 ahead of Walton (85) and McEachern (72).

At the Gwinnett County championships, Parkview’s Elijah Jenkins edged Devin Williams (10.65) in the 100 meter with a 10.63, but Williams took the 200 meter with a 21.54. All of those finishes were personal records. Georgia Tech football-commit Bryce Dopson took first in the 300 meter hurdle with a personal record 37.93 time.

On the girls side, Brookwood’s Janai Jones earned another top 100 meter finish with a 11.90, while Buford’s Sydney Harris took first in the 200 meter (24.32) and 400 meter (54.95). All of which were personal record times.

The state’s top high jumper, Riyon Rankin of Brunswick High School earned a first place at the Game Changers Apex Invite in Richmond Hill with a 7′1 mark.

Craig Sager II
