Top-ranked Sandy Creek boys face tough weekend tests

In another key boys game, No. 2 Monroe (17-4, 6-1) will travel to No. 5 Dougherty (15-7, 5-2) for a Region 1 game. Senior Justin Burns leads Monroe with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Junior Lorenzo Still adds 11 points with two assists and two steals a game.

Dougherty junior Kaleke Singletary-Jinks leads Dougherty with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Senior Jaion Burns is scoring 12 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

On the girls side, No. 7 White County (17-5, 5-4) will play host to No. 5 Pickens (20-2, 7-2) in a meeting of ranked Region 7 teams.

White County junior Emma Lightsey is scoring 16 points per game, and junior Kylie Watkins adds 10 points per game for the Warriors. Pickens lost to No. 6 Dawson County 53-46 Friday and beat Lumpkin County 56-36 Tuesday.

Region seeds must be turned in to the GHSA by Feb. 17 for the state playoffs which begin February 20-21.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Monroe

3. Cedar Grove

4. Hebron Christian

5. Dougherty

6. Carver-Columbus

7. Cross Creek

8. Douglass

9. Monroe Area

10. Richmond Academy

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Carver-Columbus

4. Cross Creek

5. Pickens

6. Dawson County

7. White County

8. Mary Persons

9. Monroe

10. Hart County