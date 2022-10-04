Top performances of Week 7: Cooper leads Worth County to 6-0 start

*Cedar Grove LB Quinterio Lawson had six tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses and a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 35-13 victory over nationally ranked St. John’s of Washington, D.C.

*Hebron Christian DL Drew Faucher had four sacks, two tackles for losses, seven solo tackles and five assists in a 35-28 victory over Oconee County.

*Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah rushed for 275 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-21 victory over Houston County.

*Walton QB Jeremy Hecklinski was 22-of-29 passing for 409 yards and six touchdowns with three receivers over 100 yards – Wyatt Sonderman (7-129-2), Hunter Teal (7-141-1) and Cameron Loyd (4-107-3) – in a 51-49 victory over North Paulding.

*Worth County QB Chip Cooper was 24-of-37 passing for 408 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 47-38 victory over Dodge County.

Best of the rest

*Arabia Mountain QB Julian Shanks was 9-of-15 passing for 276 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 42-16 victory over Lithonia.

*Brentwood WB Harlan Scott ran for 199 yards with TD runs of 51 and 52 yards on 16 carries in a 21-20 victory over Briarwood Academy.

*Brunswick WR Terry Mitchell had five receptions for 143 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-39 victory over Grovetown.

*Bryan County freshman LB Anddreas McKinny had 10 solo tackles and six assists, five tackles for losses, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 28-7 victory over Montgomery County.

*Calhoun RB Caden Williams rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in a 50-48 victory over Cartersville.

*Callaway RB Qua Whitfield rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 32-12 victory over Columbia.

*Centennial ATH Johnsley Barbas scored three rushing touchdowns, returned a punt 60 yards for a fourth touchdown and rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries in a 41-21 victory over Chattahoochee.

*Christian Heritage RB Eli Thomason rushed 10 times for 120 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-0 victory over Ezell-Harding, Tenn.

*Commerce RB Jaiden Daniels rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 31-26 victory over First Presbyterian.

*Cook DB Jamarcus McRae had 10 tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted a pass in a 13-7 victory over Sumter County.

*Creekview WR Cal Schubert had seven catches for 161 yards in a 39-21 victory over Etowah.

*Crisp County DT Jafar Dwight had 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three tackles for losses and blocked an extra point in a 25-9 loss to Dougherty.

*Discovery RB Jacob Davis rushed 24 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-0 victory over Berkmar.

*Dooly County RB Lorenzo Clayton rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in a 47-0 victory over Wheeler County.

*Dougherty RB Jacob Stallworth rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had five receptions for 48 yards in a 25-9 victory over Crisp County.

*Druid Hills DB Lamar George intercepted three passes and had five tackles, one behind the line, in a 39-6 victory over Riverside Military.

*East Forsyth RB Brandon Peoples rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 15 yards in a 45-0 victory over East Hall.

*Gainesville WR Trevien Watson had 10 receptions for 120 yards in a 42-14 victory over Lanier.

*Grovetown QB Amare Clark was 24-of-43 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 56-39 loss to Brunswick.

*Haralson County RB Caden Hughes rushed for 124 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 42-12 victory over Gordon Central.

*Heritage (Newnan) WR Thomas Scoggins had four receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-9 victory over King’s Ridge Christian.

*Heritage (Ringgold) WR Tyler Cheatwood scored on a 65-yard kickoff return, a 100-yard interception return and a 22-yard reception in a 55-12 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*Jackson County RB M.J. Spurlin ran 32 times for 201 yards – 173 after contact - and three touchdowns in a 38-13 victory over Habersham Central.

*Johnson County RB Germivy Tucker rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 48-10 victory over GMC Prep.

*Jones County RB Omarion Tucker rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries in a 42-19 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) RB/LB Luke Chilton rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and had six tackles and a fumble recovery in a 40-14 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe RB/LB Donnie Brown had two sacks, two other tackles for losses, 30 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 30-10 victory over Ridgeland.

*Lamar County RB/LB C.J. Allen rushed for 132 yards and five touchdowns on six carries and had four solo tackles in a 49-7 victory over Pike County.

*Lanier Christian RB Zeke Clanton had 15 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 233 all-purpose yards in 58-0 Victory over Notre Dame Academy.

*Lanier County LB Jamir Glenn had 13 solo tackles and eight assists and scored two touchdowns in a 21-14 victory over Pelham.

*Madison County RB Camden Smith was 8-of-11 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 39-8 victory over Chestatee.

*Marist QB Jack Euart was 7-of-9 passing for 150 yards and a school-record four touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown in a 42-3 victory over Dunwoody.

*McIntosh QB Tate Morris passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 91 yards in a 35-34 victory over Heard County.

*Morrow RB Andrew Weaks rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 34-29 victory over Alcovy.

*Mount Pisgah QB Jack Cendoya was 19-of-23 passing for 324 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 49-27 victory over Mount Zion of Carroll County.

*Norcross DB Devin Hunter had four tackles, one tackle for a loss, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 48-0 victory over Duluth.

*Northeast RB Nick Woodford rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and caught an 8-yard TD pass in a 47-0 victory over Central of Macon.

*Pace Academy LB Jordan Burns had four tackles for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and recovery and a safety in a 33-7 victory over Hampton.

*Putnam County freshman QB Branan Griffin was 12-of-13 passing for 158 yards in a 28-0 victory over Westside of Augusta.

*Rabun County WR Jaden Gibson had nine receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-16 victory over Fellowship Christian.

*Ringgold WR Ty Gilbert had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Bremen.

*Rockmart WR Dennis Sims had five receptions for 77 yards, returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in a 48-14 victory over Model.

*Rome WR Martel Hight returned punts 63 and 50 yards for touchdowns, ran an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and caught a 19-yard TD pass in a 70-0 victory over Woodstock.

*Sandy Creek WR/DB Kaleb Cost had six receptions for 95 yards and 61 return yards in a 33-3 victory over Harris County.

*Sonoraville QB Jaxon Pate passed for 271 yards and rushed for 61 in a 42-20 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

*Southeast Bulloch TE Colin Jackson had three receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, three pancake blocks, one rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion in a 34-7 victory over Islands.

*Southwest freshman QB Chase Dupree was 13-of-20 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards in a 33-14 victory over Rutland.

*Stephens County RB Javin Gordon rushed for 156 yards on 28 carries and had five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory over Monroe Area.

*Temple QB/DB Cam Vaughn rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on six carries, was 8-of-10 passing for 141 yards and four touchdowns, intercepted three passes and made four total tackles in a 56-0 victory over Midtown.

*Thomas County Central RB Ricky Fulton rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 48-21 victory over Veterans.

*Towers DB/WR Emmanuel Clement intercepted three passes and returned two for touchdowns in a 25-14 loss to Redan.

*Trinity Christian NG Cam Matthews had 14 tackles, four QB pressures, one forced fumble, a sack and four tackles for losses in a 3-0 victory over Starr’s Mill.

*Trion RB Toby Maddux had five receptions for 102 yards, six rushes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, 65 kickoff-return yards, 13 tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 39-21 victory over Dade County.

*Troup RB Cam Cameron rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.in a 63-0 victory over North Clayton.

*Wilcox County QB Abe Stowe was 15-of-19 passing for 381 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-6 victory over Treutlen. B.J. Gibson had seven of the receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

*Woodward Academy WR Ben Grice had six receptions for 111 yards in a 34-7 victory over Lovejoy.

Lines of distinction

*Bleckley County’s offensive line of Cale Rowland, Ta’Marien Robertson, T.J. Fountain, Zeb DuBois, Cole Garnto, Zane Lassiter and Nazario Johnson blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Jahvon Butler with 147 yards and T.J. Mays with 123 – in a 45-14 victory over Westfield.

*Coahulla Creek’s offensive line of Robbie Wiggins, Jesus Vierya, Hudson Mardis, Alex Goniea and Chevy Joyce allowed no sacks of QB Kace Kinnamon (16-of-22 passing, 180 yards) and led the Colts to 209 rushing yards in a 37-16 victory over Gordon Lee.

*Creekside’s offensive line of Brian Williams, Brandon Alexander, Caleb Holmes, Bam Williams and Chris Carter with fullback Ashton Mitchell blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Khary Morrow (126) and Roderick McCrary (115) – and 440 total yards in a 22-21 victory over Mays.

*Jackson County’s offensive line of Dylan Starnes, Blake Burge, Holden Gilstrap, Ethan Mathewson, Manny Arreola, Kyle Steeb and Wren Skinner paved the way for 301 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns in a 38-13 victory over Habersham Central.

*North Gwinnett’s offensive line of tackles Xavier Jean and Maddox Brix, guards Aiden Quintlen and Charles Thorpe and center Chris Beeco with tight end Will Collins blocked for two 200-yard rushers – quarterback Ryan Hall (211) and running back Julian Walters (206) – and a school-record 534 rushing yards in a 67-41 victory over Meadowcreek.

*North Oconee’s offensive line of Daniel Waldrop, Cade Cagle, Alex Hamby, Cam McCullers, Bodie Massie and Cole Davidson blocked for three 100-yard rushers – QB Max Wilson (5-142-3), WR Khalil Barnes (4-117-2) and RB Dominic Elder (17-110-2) – in a 70-0 victory over North Hall.

*Thomas County Central’s offensive line of Brandon Sauls, Debo Lee, Owen Braswell, Riley Frasu and Ty Brown opened holes for 401 rushing yards on 50 carries in a 48-21 victory over Veterans. Thomas Central also passed for 171 yards with no sacks allowed.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.