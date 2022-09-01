Top 10 games of Week 3

Bainbridge at Thomas Co. Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jackets’ Nest, Thomasville

Records, rankings: Bainbridge is 1-1 and No. 5 in Class 4A; Thomas County Central is 2-0 and unranked in 6A.

Last meeting: Bainbridge won 38-21 in 2021.

Things to know: Thomas County Central is Class 6A’s most improved team, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Under first-year coach Justin Rogers, hired from Colquitt County, the Yellow Jackets have beaten Cairo 50-7 and Thomasville 31-0, avenging 2021 losses each time. Central is averaging eight yards per play on offense and allowing 139.5 total yards and six first downs on defense. Adam Hopkins, the state’s No. 1 senior wide-receiver prospect, has 10 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns. The revitalization comes at a good time in this series, which Thomas Central leads 19-18-2 but with Bainbridge having won the past five. The 2021 game was 21-21 at halftime with Bainbridge scoring the final 17 points. Bo Smith passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns, and Keenan Phillips rushed for 113. Both are back, though Smith got dinged up in a 24-21 victory over Coffee and didn’t play the second half. Cam Sanders was 5-of-8 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown in his stead. Phillips rushed for 140 yards against Coffee.

Cedar Grove at Westlake

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Westlake Stadium, College Park

Records, rankings: Cedar Grove is 1-0 and No. 1 in Class 3A; Westlake is 1-1 and No. 9 in 7A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This is the first of Cedar Grove’s four road games in four weeks against top-10 Class 7A teams, and that will be followed by a trip to Washington, D.C., to play St. John’s, a nationally prominent program. Cedar Grove is 0-5 against teams in the highest class since it began scheduling them in 2019, although the Saints did defeat Milton 14-7 in 2020 in a game later ruled a forfeit for an ineligible player. Cedar Grove opened with a 30-14 victory over Bainbridge, the No. 5 team in Class 4A. Adonijah Green, a defensive end committed to Louisville, had two tackles for losses and a sack. Sophomore QB E.J. Colson passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Westlake opened with a 21-17 loss to North Cobb but rebounded with a 47-7 win over then-No. 2 Crisp County of 3A last week. R.J. Johnson passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Aveion Terrell, a cornerback committed to Clemson, had four punt returns for 184 yards, one a 65-yard touchdown.

ELCA at Calvary Day

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Specialty Sports Complex, Savannah

Records, rankings: Eagle’s Landing Christian is 1-1 and No. 2 in Class 2A; Calvary Day is 1-0 and No. 4 in 3A.

Last meeting: Eagle’s Landing Christian won 55-0 in the 2017 Class A Private quarterfinals.

Things to know: College coaches will be watching this one as each of these former Class A Private schools brings a wealth of major Division I talent. Calvary Day QB Jake Merklinger and TE Michael Smith are top-150 national prospects among juniors. Merklinger has thrown for 4,781 yards in his career. DL Terry Simmons (Duke) and LB Troy Ford (Central Florida) are committed. Calvary made the A Private semifinals last season. ELCA’s stash of talent starts with offensive linemen Zechariah Owens (committed to Clemson) and D.J. Chester, both top-100 national prospects and the state’s best pair of tackles. DB R.J. Johnson is committed to Arkansas, and QB Charlie Gilliam is pledged to Houston. But the brightest star so far has been DB/WR Colton Hood, who has rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, intercepted a pass and taken a punt 50 yards against top-flight competition. ELCA has beaten Brentwood Academy of Tennessee 50-49 and lost to Blessed Trinity 37-14. This is the first real test for Calvary, which led 42-6 at halftime in its only game, a 49-6 victory over Islands.

North Cobb at Buford

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: North Cobb is 1-0 and No. 4 in Class 7A; Buford is 2-0 and No. 1 in 7A.

Last meeting: Buford won 35-27 in 2021.

Things to know: Buford and North Cobb have played the past two seasons, each winning once. North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton, now a senior committed to Arkansas, was outstanding in both. He was 13-of-15 passing for 137 yards in a 28-14 victory in 2020. He then passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, but Buford rallied from a 14-0 deficit to win, punting on its first five possessions but scoring on its next five. In North Cobb’s opener this year, a 21-17 victory over Westlake, Singleton rushed for 110 yards and was 13-of-25 passing for 92 yards. North Cobb has two outstanding running backs – David Mbadinga, whose 38-yard TD run was the game-winner against Westlake, and Ben Hall, who had 94 yards rushing and is committed to Michigan. Buford has blown out Thompson of Alabama and Mallard Creek of North Carolina, two highly regarded teams from their states. Justice Haynes, who is committed to Alabama, has 217 yards from scrimmage and a kickoff-return touchdown. Quarterbacks Dylan Wittke and Tristan Gabrels are 23-of-31 passing for 356 yards. Buford has three top-100 national junior prospects (DB K.J. Bolden, DL KingJoseph Edwards and DL Eddrick Houston) starting on defense.

Perry at Jones County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greyhound Field, Gray

Records, rankings: Perry is 1-1 and No. 6 in Class 4A; Jones County is 2-0 and No. 3 in 5A.

Last meeting: Perry won 24-12 in 1993.

Things to know: Both teams began the season with top-five rankings in their classifications. Perry stumbled out of the gate, losing to a bigger school, Class 6A Houston County, 57-56, letting a 28-3 lead evaporate, but put up 526 total yards. Armar Gordon, a preseason all-state quarterback, was 15-of-18 passing for 380 yards and six touchdowns. Dakarai Anderson, a speedy 5-foot-8 receiver, had seven catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Jones County has beaten Northside of Warner Robins 27-21 and Dacula 35-14, opponents that made Class 6A quarterfinals or better last season. Javious Bond, a preseason all-state pick, has 201 yards and two touchdowns rushing with 112 yards and two touchdowns receiving. New starting quarterback Judd Anderson is 26-of-40 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns and has good wheels. He has offers from Ole Miss and Pitt. Zion Ragins is a top-50 national WR prospect with elite speed. Perry leads this middle Georgia series 12-6, but all games were played between 1954 and 1993.

Prince Avenue at Athens Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Slaughter Field, Athens

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 1-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I; Athens Academy is 2-0 and unranked in 2A.

Last meeting: Prince Avenue Christian won 49-13 in 2021.

Things to know: This is the first non-region game between these Athens-area teams, as they’re now in different classifications. This game decided a region championship each of the past nine seasons. This also will be the first time since 2015 that both aren’t in GHSF Daily’s rankings when they played, although unranked Athens Academy does have top-10 standing in two other polls this week. In a series that stands 9-9, Prince Avenue has won the last two meetings handily, ending a four-game losing streak. Prince Avenue beat Hammond, S.C, 39-3 in its opener. Aaron Philo, who led Georgia in passing yards last season, threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Bailey Stockton had 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Both were Class A Division I preseason all-state. Prince Avenue had 114 rushing yards, which is more than the 81.2 it averaged last season in the pass-heavy offense. Athens Academy was impressive last week in a 23-7 victory over Mobile Christian, then ranked No. 4 in Alabama’s Class 3A. Jeremiah Wingfield rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns the previous week in a 41-28 victory over Dade County.

Rome at Carrollton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: Rome is 2-0 and No. 3 in Class 6A; Carrollton is 2-0 and No. 8 in 7A.

Last meeting: Rome won 45-27 in 2021.

Things to know: Rome has beaten Carrollton four of the past six seasons and led the 2021 game 38-7 late in the third quarter. Bryson Hill, now at Cumberland University, rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns and scored a fifth TD on a fumble return. Carrollton otherwise had the better season last year, its only other loss to Buford in the semifinals while Rome finished 8-3. Both teams have outstanding quarterbacks. Carrollton freshman Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis is 35-of-56 passing for 506 yards and nine touchdowns. RB Bryson Hicks has 199 yards rushing and 120 receiving. Rome’s quarterback is junior Reece Fountain, a three-year starter who has thrown for 3,618 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career. Martel Hight, a cornerback/wide receiver committed to Vanderbilt, is Rome’s best all-around player. DL Stephaylin Green also made preseason all-state. Rome’s defense was impressive in a 16-6 victory over then-No. 2 Creekside in the opener, forcing five turnovers and holding the Seminoles to 7-of-20 passing with two sacks by LB Alto Moore.

Schley County at Early County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Standifer Field, Blakely

Records, rankings: Schley County is 1-0 and No. 1 in Class A Division II; Early County is 2-0 and No. 10 in Class A Division II.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This ordinarily wouldn’t be a marquee game, but the new Class A Division II has shined a light on smaller schools whose prospects just got better. Schley County, which finished 10-2 in Class A Public last season, was given the preseason No. 1 ranking, though Schley has never won a title, and four slots on the preseason all-state team. Those went to WR Jalewis Solomon, QB Jay Kanazawa, LB Zayden Walker and DB Clinton Jackson. Kanazawa passed for 266 yards and a touchdown in the opening 28-21 victory over Tattnall Square. Solomon, who has an Alabama offer, had nine catches for 121 yards. RB Malachi Banks rushed for 116 yards. Early County is down from Class 2A, where it finished 4-6 with losses to four ranked teams. The Maxwell and MaxPreps computer rankings both have Early ranked No. 4. The Bobcats have beaten Miller County 52-14 and Seminole County 27-0. Sophomore RB Charles Williams has rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns. Six Early running backs have scored touchdowns. Early is only 5-of-8 passing but for 99 yards.

Warner Robins at Northside (W.R.)

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Warner Robins is 0-1 and No. 2 in Class 5A; Northside is 1-1 and unranked in 6A.

Last meeting: Warner Robins won 49-7 in 2021.

Things to know: Warner Robins has won five straight in the series, the past three by margins of 29 points or better, but signs point to a closer game this time. Northside lost its opener to Class 5A’s No. 3 team, Jones County, 27-21, then beat Class 3A’s No. 8 team, Peach County, 35-7. Junior QB Damien Dee had a breakout game against Peach, rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns and passing for 157 yards. Northside is coming off a 9-4 season that was its best since the 2018 team made the 6A final. Warner Robins, the two-time defending Class 5A champion, hasn’t started 0-2 since 2016, also the last time the Demons lost to Northside. Warner Robins lost to 6A’s No. 2 team, Lee County, 26-10 in its only game. RB Malcolm Brown, a preseason all-state pick, had 57 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards. Junior QB Chase Reese, a first-year starter, was 11-of-18 passing for 185 yards. AJC Super 11 defensive lineman Vic Burley was limited to one tackle.

