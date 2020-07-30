Class A team drops GHSA schedule for 8-man football

Pinecrest will play in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools in football only, according to the Forsyth County News.

“We just felt like with the number of boys that we had, the best thing for them was to put them in a position where we could safely compete, especially all that’s going on with the COVID stuff and everything else,” football coach Shawn Coury told the Forsyth County News’ David Roberts. “It’s strictly based off the numbers we have out for football.”