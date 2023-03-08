Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Baseball scores from Monday
Allatoona 3, Sequoyah 2
Athens Christian 5, Loganville Christian 3
Baconton Charter 4, Miller County 1
Baldwin 5, Howard 3
Bowdon 10, Ranburne, AL 0
Centennial 10, Kell 1
Central Gwinnett 14, Arabia Mountain 11
Central-Carroll 6, Cass 1
Chapel Hill 8, Jackson-Atlanta 3
Cherokee 12, East Paulding 2
Cherokee Bluff 4, Seckinger 3
Collins Hill 5, Discovery 0
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 12, McDonough 5
Dacula 7, Flowery Branch 2
Decatur 10, Duluth 0
Druid Hills 4, Southwest DeKalb 0
Dunwoody 4, Lakeside-DeKalb 3
Eagle’s Landing Christian 15, Columbia 0
Fox Creek, SC 13, Westside-Augusta 3
Gainesville 6, Habersham Central 5
Georgia Military 14, Covenant Christian 4
Glynn Academy 14, Effingham County 4
Greenbrier 5, North Augusta, SC 1
Hampton 3, Eastside 2
Heritage-Catoosa 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Jefferson 2, Jackson County 1
Jones County 10, Eagle’s Landing 0
Lamar County 10, Putnam County 2
Landmark Christian 7, Temple 4
Lanier 6, Shiloh 5
Lincoln County 15, Augusta Prep Day 0
Lithonia 12, McNair 4
Locust Grove 12, Warner Robins 0
McEachern 6, Adairsville 3
Midtown 8, Creekside 2
Miller Grove 14, Stone Mountain 0
Milton 5, Chamblee 4
Model 10, Armuchee 2
Mt. Paran Christian 16, Drew Charter 0
Newton 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
North Cobb Christian 5, B.E.S.T. Academy 4
North Forsyth 5, Apalachee 0
North Oconee 9, North Hall 2
North Paulding 2, North Cobb 1
North Springs 6, Northview 2
Northwest Whitfield 11, Gordon Lee 5
Ola 11, Dutchtown 1
Perry 17, Westside-Macon 1
Riverwood 17, South Cobb 3
Silver Bluff 14, Richmond Academy 4
Sonoraville 6, Woodland-Cartersville 3
South Forsyth 4, Alexander 1
Southeast Bulloch 10, Screven County 3
St. Francis 10, Paideia 5
St. Pius X 2, Marist 1
Stephens County 5, Banks County 4
Stockbridge 8, Lovejoy 1
Taylor County 6, Chattahoochee County 5
Thomasville 4, Pelham 0
Union Grove 15, Luella 0
Upson-Lee 5, Rock Springs Christian 0
Vidalia 5, Wayne County 4
Villa Rica 12, Tri-Cities 2
Weber 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 1
West Laurens 22, Griffin 0
Westlake 13, Douglas County 3
Westwood (GISA) 16, Baker County 0
Wiregrass 12, Pataula Charter 2
Baseball scores from Tuesday
Academy For Classical Education 16, Jordan 1
Appling County 9, Tattnall County 0
Benedictine 17, Jenkins 0
Berkmar 20, Johnson-Gainesville 8
Bethlehem Christian 18, East Jackson 1
Bleckley County 5, Strong Rock Christian 2
Blessed Trinity 9, Johns Creek 6
Bradwell Institute 16, New Hampstead 1
Brantley County 5, Pierce County 1
Burke County 12, Jefferson County 5
Calvary Day 12, Savannah Country Day 2
Campbell 4, Walton 2
Cass 14, Wheeler 0
Cedartown 9, Carrollton 0
Charlton County 6, Atkinson County 2
Cherokee Bluff 23, Cedar Shoals 2
Clinch County 16, Echols County 2
Commerce 16, BAASA 0
Coosa 4, Trion 2
Crawford County 6, Upson-Lee 1
Creekside 18, Chapel Hill 0
Dade County 7, Chattooga 5
Dawson County 13, West Hall 1
Dodge County 15, Sumter County 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 4, Callaway 2
Etowah 5, Allatoona 0
First Presbyterian 7, Fellowship Christian 6
Flowery Branch 6, Morgan County 1
Gilmer 11, Union County 4
Grovetown 5, Lakeside-Evans 4
Harris County 4, Russell County, AL 2
Hillgrove 5, Kennesaw Mountain 1
Houston County 12, Northside-Warner Robins 4
Jackson-Atlanta 18, Banneker 0
Jeff Davis 3, Cook 2
Jonesboro 20, McDonough 9
King’s Ridge 11, King’s Academy, GA 4
LaFayette 11, Southeast Whitfield 1
Lanier County 15, Turner County 0
Lincoln County 3, Lake Oconee Academy 2
Long County 15, Beach 0
Long County 20, Beach 0
Lumpkin County 8, White County 6
McIntosh County Academy 14, Bryan County 4
Miller County 14, Pataula Charter 2
Model 14, Heard County 1
Monroe Area 12, Loganville Christian 8
Old Dominion 2, Walker 1
Prince Avenue 8, Hart County 1
Randolph-Clay 15, Quitman County 1
Redan 10, Landmark Christian 4
Richmond Academy 10, Glascock County 5
Rutland 17, Spencer 3
Savannah Christian 5, Camden County 4
Schley County 6, Deerfield-Windsor 3
Screven County 4, Portal 3
Social Circle 10, Alcovy 1
Thomas County Central 8, Veterans 3
Thomson 13, Washington County 1
Valdosta 6, Coffee 5
Ware County 14, Bacon County 3
Washington-Wilkes 12, Aquinas 2
Washington-Wilkes 12, Aquinas 2
Westside-Augusta 18, Glenn Hills 0
Wheeler County 10, Treutlen 0
Whitewater 7, Mary Persons 0
Wilcox County 15, Telfair County 0
Woodstock 7, Creekview 2
Boys Soccer
Academy For Classical Education 1, Rutland 0
Benedictine 3, Southeast Bulloch 0
Bleckley County 4, East Laurens 0
Blessed Trinity 8, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Brookwood 1, Parkview 0
Carrollton 3, East Coweta 1
Central-Carroll 4, Heritage-Catoosa 1
Chamblee 4, Cross Keys 2
Chattahoochee 1, West Forsyth 1
Chestatee 2, East Forsyth 1
Coahulla Creek 10, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Columbus 7, Crisp County 0
Cristo Rey Atlanta 1, Heritage-Conyers 0
Dalton Academy 2, Christian Heritage 2
Discovery 0, Duluth 0
Douglas County 4, Newnan 1
Drew Charter 1, Mt. Paran Christian 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 8, Redan 2
Echols County 1, Brooks County 0
Effingham County 3, Brunswick 0
Elbert County 4, Athens Christian 1
Evans 2, Lakeside-Evans 1
Fitzgerald 6, Jeff Davis 2
Flowery Branch 10, Lakeview Academy 0
Franklin County 3, Monroe Area 2
Grayson 2, Archer 1
Greenbrier 4, Grovetown 1
Harlem 4, Hephzibah 0
Hebron Christian 10, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
Heritage-Newnan 4, Konos Academy 1
Jefferson 4, Stephens County 0
Johnson-Gainesville 6, Cedar Shoals 0
Kell 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1
King’s Ridge 2, Brandon Hall 0
LaGrange 5, Trinity Christian 2
Lanier 4, Jackson County 1
Long County 2, Calvary Day 0
Marietta 1, North Paulding 1
Meadowcreek 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
Metter 5, Jefferson County 0
Mt. de Sales 3, Stratford Academy 2
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 4, Temple 0
Norcross 2, North Gwinnett 1
North Murray 1, Gordon Central 0
Northgate 5, Starr’s Mill 4
Oconee County 7, Hart County 1
Pierce County 4, Tattnall County 3
Pike County 6, Jackson 1
Pinecrest Academy 1, St. John Bosco 0
Providence Christian 2, Fellowship Christian 1
Richmond Hill 3, Camden County 0
Ringgold 2, LaFayette 1
River Ridge 2, Rome 0
Savannah Arts 2, Vidalia 1
Savannah Christian 4, FPCA 0
Savannah Country Day 7, Liberty County 0
Seckinger 4, North Hall 0
Shaw 11, Westover 1
South Gwinnett 6, Newton 1
South Paulding 7, New Manchester 0
Southeast Whitfield 3, Cedartown 0
St. Pius X 3, North Atlanta 1
Stockbridge 2, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Sumter County 3, Cook 2
Tattnall Square 3, First Presbyterian 1
Therrell 3, KIPP Atlanta Charter 1
Union County 4, Gilmer 1
Valdosta 4, Lowndes 1
Veterans 4, Lee County 0
Ware County 6, Dodge County 1
Girls Soccer
Academy For Classical Education 7, Rutland 0
Archer 6, Grayson 0
Battery Creek, SC 2, New Manchester 0
Bleckley County 1, East Laurens 0
Blessed Trinity 1, Campbell 0
Brookstone 10, Hardaway 0
Cherokee 3, King’s Academy, GA 2
Clarkston 9, Stone Mountain 0
Coahulla Creek 1, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Columbus 6, Crisp County 0
Commerce 10, BAASA 1
Cook 10, Sumter County 2
Cristo Rey Atlanta 2, Heritage-Conyers 1
Dacula 9, Central Gwinnett 0
Dalton 6, Dade County 0
Dawson County 3, West Hall 0
Dublin 4, Swainsboro 2
Duluth 5, Discovery 2
Dunwoody 3, Riverwood 1
Dutchtown 3, Ola 2
East Forsyth 10, Chestatee 0
Elbert County 11, Athens Christian 1
Fellowship Christian 10, Providence Christian 0
Fitzgerald 10, Jeff Davis 0
Flowery Branch 7, Lakeview Academy 2
Gainesville 3, Apalachee 0
Gilmer 2, Union County 2
Glynn Academy 11, South Effingham 2
Greenbrier 6, Grovetown 0
Hebron Christian 2, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
Heritage-Catoosa 10, Central-Carroll 0
Hillgrove 4, Alexander 1
Islands 5, Wayne County 1
Jackson County 5, Lanier 0
Jefferson 18, Stephens County 0
Johnson-Gainesville 7, Cedar Shoals 0
LaGrange 6, Trinity Christian 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 10, South Cobb 0
Lakeside-Evans 3, Evans 0
Landmark Christian 10, Columbia 0
Lincoln County 9, Washington-Wilkes 0
Loganville 10, Berkmar 0
Lumpkin County 2, Calhoun 0
Mary Persons 8, Jones County 0
McIntosh County Academy 2, Johnson County 1
Metter 5, Jefferson County 0
Mill Creek 3, Mountain View 0
Monroe Area 7, Franklin County 3
Mt. Paran Christian 10, Drew Charter 0
Norcross 1, North Gwinnett 0
North Paulding 10, Marietta 0
Oconee County 9, Hart County 0
Parkview 1, Brookwood 0
Perry 1, Jackson 0
Pierce County 6, Tattnall County 1
Pinecrest Academy 7, St. John Bosco 0
Prince Avenue 3, Gatewood 0
Richmond Hill 10, Camden County 0
River Ridge 8, Rome 0
Sandy Creek 5, Fayette County 4
Shaw 6, Westover 0
Social Circle 6, Strong Rock Christian 4
South Paulding 6, New Manchester 0
Southeast Bulloch 3, Screven County 0
Southeast Whitfield 5, Cedartown 0
St. Vincents 6, Savannah Christian 0
Tallulah Falls 9, Rabun County 3
Temple 8, Mt. Zion, Carroll 5
Thomasville 3, North Forsyth 0
Towns County 9, Greene County 0
Union Grove 2, Warner Robins 0
Walnut Grove 2, George Walton Academy 2
Ware County 8, Dodge County 2
Washington County 3, Putnam County 3
Westfield School 4, Heritage School-Newnan 3
Westside-Augusta 9, Laney 0
Whitewater 3, McIntosh 3
Whitewater 6, McIntosh 1
Worth County 2, Berrien 1
Boys Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 17, St. Pius X 7
Buford 13, Milton 2
Cambridge 17, Chattahoochee 3
Dacula 10, Southwest DeKalb 2
Denmark 13, Hillgrove 10
Fellowship Christian 17, East Forsyth 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Northview 0
Midtown 10, Lakeside-DeKalb 5
North Gwinnett 18, Forsyth Central 5
North Paulding 8, Cherokee 1
South Effingham 14, Johnson-Savannah 3
Girls Lacrosse
Alpharetta 16, Centennial 4
Blessed Trinity 14, Cambridge 7
Dacula 9, Gainesville 2
Denmark 17, Peachtree Ridge 3
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Northview 9
Johns Creek 15, Lambert 7
Kell 16, Sequoyah 8
Mill Creek 15, Buford 2
Mountain View 12, North Oconee 10
Mt. Paran Christian 11, River Ridge 6
Newnan 15, Bremen 6
North Forsyth 19, Pinecrest Academy 1
Starr’s Mill 18, Fayette County 0
Walton 24, Campbell 2
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC