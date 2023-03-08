X
Spring sports scores from Tuesday

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Baseball scores from Monday

Allatoona 3, Sequoyah 2

Athens Christian 5, Loganville Christian 3

Baconton Charter 4, Miller County 1

Baldwin 5, Howard 3

Bowdon 10, Ranburne, AL 0

Centennial 10, Kell 1

Central Gwinnett 14, Arabia Mountain 11

Central-Carroll 6, Cass 1

Chapel Hill 8, Jackson-Atlanta 3

Cherokee 12, East Paulding 2

Cherokee Bluff 4, Seckinger 3

Collins Hill 5, Discovery 0

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 12, McDonough 5

Dacula 7, Flowery Branch 2

Decatur 10, Duluth 0

Druid Hills 4, Southwest DeKalb 0

Dunwoody 4, Lakeside-DeKalb 3

Eagle’s Landing Christian 15, Columbia 0

Fox Creek, SC 13, Westside-Augusta 3

Gainesville 6, Habersham Central 5

Georgia Military 14, Covenant Christian 4

Glynn Academy 14, Effingham County 4

Greenbrier 5, North Augusta, SC 1

Hampton 3, Eastside 2

Heritage-Catoosa 3, Coahulla Creek 2

Jefferson 2, Jackson County 1

Jones County 10, Eagle’s Landing 0

Lamar County 10, Putnam County 2

Landmark Christian 7, Temple 4

Lanier 6, Shiloh 5

Lincoln County 15, Augusta Prep Day 0

Lithonia 12, McNair 4

Locust Grove 12, Warner Robins 0

McEachern 6, Adairsville 3

Midtown 8, Creekside 2

Miller Grove 14, Stone Mountain 0

Milton 5, Chamblee 4

Model 10, Armuchee 2

Mt. Paran Christian 16, Drew Charter 0

Newton 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

North Cobb Christian 5, B.E.S.T. Academy 4

North Forsyth 5, Apalachee 0

North Oconee 9, North Hall 2

North Paulding 2, North Cobb 1

North Springs 6, Northview 2

Northwest Whitfield 11, Gordon Lee 5

Ola 11, Dutchtown 1

Perry 17, Westside-Macon 1

Riverwood 17, South Cobb 3

Silver Bluff 14, Richmond Academy 4

Sonoraville 6, Woodland-Cartersville 3

South Forsyth 4, Alexander 1

Southeast Bulloch 10, Screven County 3

St. Francis 10, Paideia 5

St. Pius X 2, Marist 1

Stephens County 5, Banks County 4

Stockbridge 8, Lovejoy 1

Taylor County 6, Chattahoochee County 5

Thomasville 4, Pelham 0

Union Grove 15, Luella 0

Upson-Lee 5, Rock Springs Christian 0

Vidalia 5, Wayne County 4

Villa Rica 12, Tri-Cities 2

Weber 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 1

West Laurens 22, Griffin 0

Westlake 13, Douglas County 3

Westwood (GISA) 16, Baker County 0

Wiregrass 12, Pataula Charter 2

Baseball scores from Tuesday

Academy For Classical Education 16, Jordan 1

Appling County 9, Tattnall County 0

Benedictine 17, Jenkins 0

Berkmar 20, Johnson-Gainesville 8

Bethlehem Christian 18, East Jackson 1

Bleckley County 5, Strong Rock Christian 2

Blessed Trinity 9, Johns Creek 6

Bradwell Institute 16, New Hampstead 1

Brantley County 5, Pierce County 1

Burke County 12, Jefferson County 5

Calvary Day 12, Savannah Country Day 2

Campbell 4, Walton 2

Cass 14, Wheeler 0

Cedartown 9, Carrollton 0

Charlton County 6, Atkinson County 2

Cherokee Bluff 23, Cedar Shoals 2

Clinch County 16, Echols County 2

Commerce 16, BAASA 0

Coosa 4, Trion 2

Crawford County 6, Upson-Lee 1

Creekside 18, Chapel Hill 0

Dade County 7, Chattooga 5

Dawson County 13, West Hall 1

Dodge County 15, Sumter County 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 4, Callaway 2

Etowah 5, Allatoona 0

First Presbyterian 7, Fellowship Christian 6

Flowery Branch 6, Morgan County 1

Gilmer 11, Union County 4

Grovetown 5, Lakeside-Evans 4

Harris County 4, Russell County, AL 2

Hillgrove 5, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Houston County 12, Northside-Warner Robins 4

Jackson-Atlanta 18, Banneker 0

Jeff Davis 3, Cook 2

Jonesboro 20, McDonough 9

King’s Ridge 11, King’s Academy, GA 4

LaFayette 11, Southeast Whitfield 1

Lanier County 15, Turner County 0

Lincoln County 3, Lake Oconee Academy 2

Long County 15, Beach 0

Lumpkin County 8, White County 6

McIntosh County Academy 14, Bryan County 4

Miller County 14, Pataula Charter 2

Model 14, Heard County 1

Monroe Area 12, Loganville Christian 8

Old Dominion 2, Walker 1

Prince Avenue 8, Hart County 1

Randolph-Clay 15, Quitman County 1

Redan 10, Landmark Christian 4

Richmond Academy 10, Glascock County 5

Rutland 17, Spencer 3

Savannah Christian 5, Camden County 4

Schley County 6, Deerfield-Windsor 3

Screven County 4, Portal 3

Social Circle 10, Alcovy 1

Thomas County Central 8, Veterans 3

Thomson 13, Washington County 1

Valdosta 6, Coffee 5

Ware County 14, Bacon County 3

Washington-Wilkes 12, Aquinas 2

Westside-Augusta 18, Glenn Hills 0

Wheeler County 10, Treutlen 0

Whitewater 7, Mary Persons 0

Wilcox County 15, Telfair County 0

Woodstock 7, Creekview 2

Boys Soccer

Academy For Classical Education 1, Rutland 0

Benedictine 3, Southeast Bulloch 0

Bleckley County 4, East Laurens 0

Blessed Trinity 8, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Brookwood 1, Parkview 0

Carrollton 3, East Coweta 1

Central-Carroll 4, Heritage-Catoosa 1

Chamblee 4, Cross Keys 2

Chattahoochee 1, West Forsyth 1

Chestatee 2, East Forsyth 1

Coahulla Creek 10, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Columbus 7, Crisp County 0

Cristo Rey Atlanta 1, Heritage-Conyers 0

Dalton Academy 2, Christian Heritage 2

Discovery 0, Duluth 0

Douglas County 4, Newnan 1

Drew Charter 1, Mt. Paran Christian 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 8, Redan 2

Echols County 1, Brooks County 0

Effingham County 3, Brunswick 0

Elbert County 4, Athens Christian 1

Evans 2, Lakeside-Evans 1

Fitzgerald 6, Jeff Davis 2

Flowery Branch 10, Lakeview Academy 0

Franklin County 3, Monroe Area 2

Grayson 2, Archer 1

Greenbrier 4, Grovetown 1

Harlem 4, Hephzibah 0

Hebron Christian 10, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Heritage-Newnan 4, Konos Academy 1

Jefferson 4, Stephens County 0

Johnson-Gainesville 6, Cedar Shoals 0

Kell 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1

King’s Ridge 2, Brandon Hall 0

LaGrange 5, Trinity Christian 2

Lanier 4, Jackson County 1

Long County 2, Calvary Day 0

Marietta 1, North Paulding 1

Meadowcreek 2, Peachtree Ridge 1

Metter 5, Jefferson County 0

Mt. de Sales 3, Stratford Academy 2

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 4, Temple 0

Norcross 2, North Gwinnett 1

North Murray 1, Gordon Central 0

Northgate 5, Starr’s Mill 4

Oconee County 7, Hart County 1

Pierce County 4, Tattnall County 3

Pike County 6, Jackson 1

Pinecrest Academy 1, St. John Bosco 0

Providence Christian 2, Fellowship Christian 1

Richmond Hill 3, Camden County 0

Ringgold 2, LaFayette 1

River Ridge 2, Rome 0

Savannah Arts 2, Vidalia 1

Savannah Christian 4, FPCA 0

Savannah Country Day 7, Liberty County 0

Seckinger 4, North Hall 0

Shaw 11, Westover 1

South Gwinnett 6, Newton 1

South Paulding 7, New Manchester 0

Southeast Whitfield 3, Cedartown 0

St. Pius X 3, North Atlanta 1

Stockbridge 2, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Sumter County 3, Cook 2

Tattnall Square 3, First Presbyterian 1

Therrell 3, KIPP Atlanta Charter 1

Union County 4, Gilmer 1

Valdosta 4, Lowndes 1

Veterans 4, Lee County 0

Ware County 6, Dodge County 1

Girls Soccer

Academy For Classical Education 7, Rutland 0

Archer 6, Grayson 0

Battery Creek, SC 2, New Manchester 0

Bleckley County 1, East Laurens 0

Blessed Trinity 1, Campbell 0

Brookstone 10, Hardaway 0

Cherokee 3, King’s Academy, GA 2

Clarkston 9, Stone Mountain 0

Coahulla Creek 1, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Columbus 6, Crisp County 0

Commerce 10, BAASA 1

Cook 10, Sumter County 2

Cristo Rey Atlanta 2, Heritage-Conyers 1

Dacula 9, Central Gwinnett 0

Dalton 6, Dade County 0

Dawson County 3, West Hall 0

Dublin 4, Swainsboro 2

Duluth 5, Discovery 2

Dunwoody 3, Riverwood 1

Dutchtown 3, Ola 2

East Forsyth 10, Chestatee 0

Elbert County 11, Athens Christian 1

Fellowship Christian 10, Providence Christian 0

Fitzgerald 10, Jeff Davis 0

Flowery Branch 7, Lakeview Academy 2

Gainesville 3, Apalachee 0

Gilmer 2, Union County 2

Glynn Academy 11, South Effingham 2

Greenbrier 6, Grovetown 0

Hebron Christian 2, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Heritage-Catoosa 10, Central-Carroll 0

Hillgrove 4, Alexander 1

Islands 5, Wayne County 1

Jackson County 5, Lanier 0

Jefferson 18, Stephens County 0

Johnson-Gainesville 7, Cedar Shoals 0

LaGrange 6, Trinity Christian 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 10, South Cobb 0

Lakeside-Evans 3, Evans 0

Landmark Christian 10, Columbia 0

Lincoln County 9, Washington-Wilkes 0

Loganville 10, Berkmar 0

Lumpkin County 2, Calhoun 0

Mary Persons 8, Jones County 0

McIntosh County Academy 2, Johnson County 1

Metter 5, Jefferson County 0

Mill Creek 3, Mountain View 0

Monroe Area 7, Franklin County 3

Mt. Paran Christian 10, Drew Charter 0

Norcross 1, North Gwinnett 0

North Paulding 10, Marietta 0

Oconee County 9, Hart County 0

Parkview 1, Brookwood 0

Perry 1, Jackson 0

Pierce County 6, Tattnall County 1

Pinecrest Academy 7, St. John Bosco 0

Prince Avenue 3, Gatewood 0

Richmond Hill 10, Camden County 0

River Ridge 8, Rome 0

Sandy Creek 5, Fayette County 4

Shaw 6, Westover 0

Social Circle 6, Strong Rock Christian 4

South Paulding 6, New Manchester 0

Southeast Bulloch 3, Screven County 0

Southeast Whitfield 5, Cedartown 0

St. Vincents 6, Savannah Christian 0

Tallulah Falls 9, Rabun County 3

Temple 8, Mt. Zion, Carroll 5

Thomasville 3, North Forsyth 0

Towns County 9, Greene County 0

Union Grove 2, Warner Robins 0

Walnut Grove 2, George Walton Academy 2

Ware County 8, Dodge County 2

Washington County 3, Putnam County 3

Westfield School 4, Heritage School-Newnan 3

Westside-Augusta 9, Laney 0

Whitewater 3, McIntosh 3

Worth County 2, Berrien 1

Boys Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 17, St. Pius X 7

Buford 13, Milton 2

Cambridge 17, Chattahoochee 3

Dacula 10, Southwest DeKalb 2

Denmark 13, Hillgrove 10

Fellowship Christian 17, East Forsyth 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Northview 0

Midtown 10, Lakeside-DeKalb 5

North Gwinnett 18, Forsyth Central 5

North Paulding 8, Cherokee 1

South Effingham 14, Johnson-Savannah 3

Girls Lacrosse

Alpharetta 16, Centennial 4

Blessed Trinity 14, Cambridge 7

Dacula 9, Gainesville 2

Denmark 17, Peachtree Ridge 3

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Northview 9

Johns Creek 15, Lambert 7

Kell 16, Sequoyah 8

Mill Creek 15, Buford 2

Mountain View 12, North Oconee 10

Mt. Paran Christian 11, River Ridge 6

Newnan 15, Bremen 6

North Forsyth 19, Pinecrest Academy 1

Starr’s Mill 18, Fayette County 0

Walton 24, Campbell 2

Score Atlanta
