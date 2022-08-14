ajc logo
Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

High School Sports Blog
17 minutes ago

Softball

Armuchee 10, North Murray 5

Baldwin 21, Wilkinson County 2

Buford 12, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Buford 2, Lambert 1

Cass 9, Ridgeland 6

Central-Carroll 13, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Chattahoochee 7, Pickens 6

Heritage-Catoosa 8, Kell 0

Mt. Vernon 14, North Springs 0

North Forsyth 4, South Forsyth 3

North Murray 5, Murray County 2

Pope 17, Westminster 3

Prince Avenue 12, Alcovy 0

Providence Christian 9, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Rockmart 11, Dade County 3

Vidalia 8, East Forsyth 4

Volleyball

Alpharetta 2, River Ridge 0

Alpharetta 2, West Forsyth 0

Brookstone 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Brookstone 2, Locust Grove 0

Brookstone 2, Midtown 0

Brookstone 2, Union Grove 0

Brookwood 2, George Walton Academy 0

Chamblee 2, Druid Hills 0

Chattahoochee 2, Newnan 1

Cherokee 2, South Forsyth 0

Cherokee 2, Starr’s Mill 0

Cherokee Bluff 2, Forsyth Central 0

Cherokee Bluff 2, Hart County 0

Chestatee 2, Wesleyan 1

Decatur 2, Druid Hills 1

Denmark 2, Newnan 1

Druid Hills 2, Clarkston 0

Druid Hills 2, Southwest DeKalb 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Harris County 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Harris County 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Union Grove 0

George Walton Academy 2, Loganville 1

George Walton Academy 2, Monroe Area 0

Harris County 2, First Presbyterian 0

Harris County 2, Locust Grove 0

Harris County 2, Union Grove 0

Hebron Christian 2, Cherokee Bluff 0

Hebron Christian 2, Forsyth Central 1

Holy Innocents’ 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0

Jackson 2, Perry 0

Jefferson 2, Wesleyan 0

Johns Creek 2, Riverwood 1

Jonesboro 2, Villa Rica 0

Kell 2, Adairsville 0

Kell 2, Paulding County 0

Kell 2, Sonoraville 0

Kell 2, Southeast Whitfield 0

Kell 2, Temple 0

Lakeside-Evans 2, Decatur 0

Lambert 2, Hillgrove 0

Landmark Christian 2, Villa Rica 0

Lanier 2, Walnut Grove 0

Locust Grove 2, Brookstone 1

Locust Grove 2, First Presbyterian 0

McIntosh 2, Villa Rica 0

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, Providence Christian 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 2, Riverwood 1

Newnan 2, Collins Hill 0

Newnan 2, Milton 1

North Gwinnett 2, Cherokee Bluff 0

North Gwinnett 2, Forsyth Central 1

North Gwinnett 2, Hebron Christian 1

North Gwinnett 2, Jefferson 0

Parkview 2, George Walton Academy 1

Perry 2, Luella 0

River Ridge 2, Starr’s Mill 1

Riverwood 2, Collins Hill 0

Sandy Creek 2, Villa Rica 0

Sequoyah 2, Lambert 0

Sequoyah 2, Northgate 0

South Forsyth 2, River Ridge 0

Union Grove 2, First Presbyterian 0

Walnut Grove 2, Newton 0

Wesleyan 2, Forsyth Central 0

West Forsyth 2, Kennesaw Mountain 0

West Forsyth 2, Marietta 0

West Forsyth 2, Pope 1

