Second Round State Basketball Roundups from Friday

6A

5A

Tri-Cities 60, Lithonia 59

No. 1 seed Tri-Cities jumped out to a 36-28 halftime lead that was fueled by Simeon Cottle’s 19 points. Cottle dominated the first half, but the second half belonged to Lithonia’s Josh Daniels and Cade Taylor—who helped spark a scoring 13-5 burst that eventually tied the game 41-41 with 4:51 left in the third quarter. Lithonia’s momentum continued and the Bulldogs led Tri-Cities 51-48 heading into the fourth. Tri-Cities regained a 58-56 lead with 25 seconds left and was able to hold on for the win. Lithonia’s Taylor scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half.

4A

Dougherty 66, Fayette County 65

No. 3 seed Dougherty stunned top-seed Fayette County with a game-winning shot that came with just two seconds left. Fayette County earned the top seed by serving No. 1 ranked McDonough a defeat in the Region 5 championship game, but was unable to pull away from the Trojans in Friday’s Sweet Sixteen showdown. Indiana-commit Kaleb Banks netted 12 points in the first half and Fayette County claimed a 34-25 lead. Dougherty fought back and trailed 57-56 with 4:46 left before closing out the victory in the final seconds.

3A

Boys:

2A

Butler 60, Pace Academy 56

Kendrell Glanton fueld Butler to a road win over No. 1 seed Pace Academy with a game-high 26 points. Teammate Zy’Quan Grant added 12 points in the victory. Pace Academy’s Josh Reed finished with 25 points and fifteen rebounds.

Callaway 42, Dodge County 41

Dodge County led 25-15 at the half and 34-22 at the end of the third quarter before Callaway rallied back for a thrilling victory. The Cavaliers sparked a 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 35-31 with 5:30 left and eventually tied the game 37-37 with a Gabrielle Johnson three-pointer at the top of the key with 3:04 left. Callaway took its first lead at 40-39 with 1:29 left. Kayunna Maddox scored to put Callaway up 42-41 and then Dodge County’s potential game-winning shot fell short at the buzzer.

Josey 41, Banks County 31

Top-seed Josey was led by Aqoyas Cody’s game-high 17 points and a nine-point night by Ari Booker. Banks County’s Kamyrn Grier finished with a team-high 16 points.

A Public

A Private

Trinity Christian 62, Fellowship Christian 22

No. 1 seed Trinity Christian followed up its 64-19 trouncing over Paideia in the first round with a massive 62-22 win over Fellowship Christian Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight. Madison Morge led all scorers with 28 points and teammate Zsófia Telegdy finished with 11 points.