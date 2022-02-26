Class 3A Boys: Windsor Forest 47, Sandy Creek 37

Scott got things going for the Knights, scoring six points in a low-scoring first quarter where the teams finished tied 11-11. The tight defense and poor shooting by both teams continued in the second quarter as Windsor Forest managed just nine points but held Sandy Creek to only six.

Bass’ three pointer broke a 13-13 tie, and Cabellero followed up with a couple of buckets to give the Knights their largest lead of the half, 20-13. But the Patriots scored the last four points in the quarter to narrow the gap to 20-17 at halftime.

Neither team’s offense could get it going in the third quarter, but Windsor Forest had more success than Sandy Creek and Cabellero knocked down two free throws at the end of the quarter to give the Knights a 30-24 lead heading into the final period.

Winsor Forest pushed took its largest lead of the game, 34-24, early in the fourth quarter after buckets by Bass and junior Qurhan Anderson. But the Patriots went on their best run of the game, 13-6, to cut the lead to 40-37 with just under three minutes left in regulation. Sophomore Micah Smith scored six points during the spurt.

But the Patriots wouldn’t score again as they suffered through their worst shooting performance of the season. Normally one of the better shooting teams in the classification, Sandy Creek failed to make a three-pointer all night.

“I can’t remember a time when we’ve ever done that,” Patriot head coach Jan-Michael Nickerson said. “Give credit to Windsor Forest. They played a good game and had a good game plan. But we just had one of those nights where we were cold offensively.

“I think our preparation was fine, but ultimately it’s my fault,” Nickerson said. “I said at the beginning of the season that we’d have games where we score in the 70s and other games where we score in the 30s because we’re so young.”

Clark said his team’s experience was a key to the win but gave credit to the Patriots.

“That team is incredible, with an incredible coach,” Clark said. “We played well defensively, but they didn’t have a good night shooting. They’re young and have so much talent. I’m glad we’re moving to 2A so we don’t have to face them next year.”

But the Knights are still alive this season and are focused on making another deep run in the playoffs, having advanced to the semifinals in two of the last three seasons under Clark’s leadership.

“It’s going to take the same effort we gave tonight,” Clark said. “And we’re going to have to stay healthy and the ball is going to have to bounce our way a few times. It takes a lot to win a state championship, and you need to catch some breaks here and there. We have to stay focused and keep playing well.”