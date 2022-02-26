Class 6A girls: Kell 57, Hughes 50

However, Hughes outscored Kell 11-2 over the first four and a half minutes of the fourth to pull even at 40-40 on two free throws by Raven Thompson with 4:25 remaining in the game. It was still tied after Thompson made two more free throws to make it 46-46 with 1:46.

Henderson was fouled on the inbounds pass and gave Kell the lead for good a second later with two free throws. She was 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch. Amaya Moss went 3-for-4 and Jada Peterson was 2-for-2 from the line in the final 1:24 as Kell put the game away.

Henderson, the Longhorns’ leading scorer and a first-team all-state player the past two seasons, finished with 12 points but struggled to score from the field against a Hughes defense that double- and triple-teamed her, especially in the second half.

Peterson and Jada Green picked up the slack. Peterson finished with a team-leading 19 points, while Green had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. Moss scored seven points and had 13 rebounds and three steals.

“They did a really good job on [Henderson] when they started double-teaming her,” Bailey said. “What I can say is that I’m really proud of my team because we have an element everywhere. Obviously she’s a great player, but we don’t just rely on her. Everybody else did their job, and they stepped up. That’s what I just love about this team.”

Thompson led the Panthers with 20 points, and Kyla Greene added 14.