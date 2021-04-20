Rivers Academy finishes on top at Hardaway Invitational

Rivers Academy won the team title and Maxwell Ford was co-medalist at the 45th Hardaway Invitational, one of the state’s oldest and most prestigious high school events, at Bull Creek in Columbus.
Rivers finished 3 under as a team to score the easy win. Valwood School was second at 15 over, followed by Woodward Academy at 21 over.
Ford, who has signed with Georgia, had rounds of 69-69 and carded 11 birdies over the two rounds. He was tied with sophomore Brock Blais of Valwood, who shot 68-70. Andrew Reyes of Perry finished third at 5-under 139 after rounds of 69-70.
Rivers Academy also had Will Morland, who tied for fourth at 3 under; Joseph Canitano, who tied for eighth at 1 over; Reed Sweigart, who was 10th at 2 over; and Wade Watson, who tied for 13th at 5 over.
Brookstone’s Bo Blanchard had a 66 on the first day, the low round of the tournament, and tied for fourth. Valwood’s Payne Elkins shot a 68 to post the low second-round score and finish seventh.
Prince Avenue wins North Georgia Shootout
Prince Avenue Christian has won five of the seven tournaments in which it has competed. The Wolverines shot a 293 at won the North Georgia High School Shootout at Royal Lakes in Gainesville. Prince Avenue beat runner-up Woodward Academy by 15 shots and improved its overall record to 101-3.
The Wolverines also won the Stratford Invitational at Idle Hour in Macon with a 293. There they defeated mighty Rivers Academy and St. Pius.
Peachtree Ridge girls, Mill Creek boys win Area 4-7A titles
Peachtree Ridge shot a 234 to win by 43 shots ahead North Gwinnett at Providence Club. Peachtree Ridge teammates Bridget Hoang and Yedam Lee tied for medalist at 77, with Hoang winning on the second playoff hole.
Mill Creek shot a 311 to get past North Gwinnett by five strokes. Chris Chung and Alex Gray each shot 75 to pace the Hawks. North Gwinnett’s top scorer was Rohan Gopaldas with a 74.
Peachtree Ridge freshman Billy Abdow was medalist at 2-under 70, three shots better than Ethan Kelly of Collins Hill.
St. Pius wins Area 3-5A boys title
The St. Pius boys shot a 296 to win the Area 3 title, with Charles Kyle coming away as medalist with a 71. Carter Loflin added a 73 and Will Hermann shot 75.
Heritage boys set school scoring record
Heritage set a school scoring record and won the Fields Ferry Invitational in Calhoun.
The Generals shot a 300 to defeat Darlington by six shots. Samuel Johnson, a freshman, was medalist with a 1-under 71. Heritage also got a 73 from Chandler Burns, a 77 from Cain Stover and a 79 from Carter Bell.
