Rivers Academy finishes on top at Hardaway Invitational

Prince Avenue wins North Georgia Shootout

Prince Avenue Christian has won five of the seven tournaments in which it has competed. The Wolverines shot a 293 at won the North Georgia High School Shootout at Royal Lakes in Gainesville. Prince Avenue beat runner-up Woodward Academy by 15 shots and improved its overall record to 101-3.

The Wolverines also won the Stratford Invitational at Idle Hour in Macon with a 293. There they defeated mighty Rivers Academy and St. Pius.

Peachtree Ridge girls, Mill Creek boys win Area 4-7A titles

Peachtree Ridge shot a 234 to win by 43 shots ahead North Gwinnett at Providence Club. Peachtree Ridge teammates Bridget Hoang and Yedam Lee tied for medalist at 77, with Hoang winning on the second playoff hole.

Mill Creek shot a 311 to get past North Gwinnett by five strokes. Chris Chung and Alex Gray each shot 75 to pace the Hawks. North Gwinnett’s top scorer was Rohan Gopaldas with a 74.

Peachtree Ridge freshman Billy Abdow was medalist at 2-under 70, three shots better than Ethan Kelly of Collins Hill.

St. Pius wins Area 3-5A boys title

The St. Pius boys shot a 296 to win the Area 3 title, with Charles Kyle coming away as medalist with a 71. Carter Loflin added a 73 and Will Hermann shot 75.

Heritage boys set school scoring record

Heritage set a school scoring record and won the Fields Ferry Invitational in Calhoun.

The Generals shot a 300 to defeat Darlington by six shots. Samuel Johnson, a freshman, was medalist with a 1-under 71. Heritage also got a 73 from Chandler Burns, a 77 from Cain Stover and a 79 from Carter Bell.