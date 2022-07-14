ajc logo
X

Rivers Academy boys win National High School Invitational

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 13: during the PGA National High School Boys Invitational at Pinehurst Resort on July 13, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Credit: PGA of America via Getty Images

Combined ShapeCaption
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 13: during the PGA National High School Boys Invitational at Pinehurst Resort on July 13, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Credit: PGA of America via Getty Images

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Rivers has already proven to be one of the best high school teams in Georgia, having won the last three GISA state championships -- including the 2022 title by 70 shots. Now the Raptors can add a national championship to its resume.

Rivers Academy won the National High School Golf Association’s National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort on Wednesday.

Georgia teams swept the national championships this summer. Lambert recently won the girls title for the second straight year.

Rivers Academy, coached by Charlie Anderson, finished at 11-over 875, despite missing one of its better players. Rising junior Billy Abdow stayed home to compete in the Georgia Amateur Championship and finished second.

The Raptors shot a 274 on Pinehurst No. 5 – 18 shots better than the second-best score -- a 299 on Pinehurst No. 6 and a 302 on Pinehurst No. 7. North Carolina’s St. David’s School of Raleigh finished second at 22 over and Oregon’s Summit High School of Bend was third at 27 over.

Rivers top individual was rising senior Dalton Burts, who shot 66-70-72 for a 3-under 213 that put him in a tie for fifth place. Sophomore Kai Marko shot 68-76-74 and finished 16th at 2-over 218. Junior Joseph Canitano shot 75-71-77 and tied for 23rd at 7-over 223. Senior Aidan Cohl tied for 42nd at 11 over. Freshman Patmon Malcom, who shot 69 on the first day, tied for 72nd at 15 over.

Georgia had several good showings by players competing as individuals. Thomas Reininger from Starr’s Mill tied for 23rd at 7 over, Caleb Wall from Calhoun tied for 48th at 12 over, and Aman Vantipalli of Alpharetta tied for 83rd at 17 over.

The event drew 53 teams and more than 300 players from throughout the country.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Bulldogs poised to ‘defy the odds’ in 2022 football season9h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
3h ago
The Braves lost a series. The Mets proved a point
4h ago
Falcons sign rookie Arnold Ebiketie
5h ago
Falcons sign rookie Arnold Ebiketie
5h ago
Danny Hall believes Georgia Tech is close to getting over the hump
5h ago
The Latest
The AJC Super 11 project: Looking back at Georgia’s top players
The AJC Super 11 project: Heisman winner, top-10 NFL scorer on 1980s all-decade team
Lambert girls repeat as National High School Invitational champions
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
6h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top