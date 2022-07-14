Rivers Academy boys win National High School Invitational

Rivers top individual was rising senior Dalton Burts, who shot 66-70-72 for a 3-under 213 that put him in a tie for fifth place. Sophomore Kai Marko shot 68-76-74 and finished 16th at 2-over 218. Junior Joseph Canitano shot 75-71-77 and tied for 23rd at 7-over 223. Senior Aidan Cohl tied for 42nd at 11 over. Freshman Patmon Malcom, who shot 69 on the first day, tied for 72nd at 15 over.

Georgia had several good showings by players competing as individuals. Thomas Reininger from Starr’s Mill tied for 23rd at 7 over, Caleb Wall from Calhoun tied for 48th at 12 over, and Aman Vantipalli of Alpharetta tied for 83rd at 17 over.

The event drew 53 teams and more than 300 players from throughout the country.