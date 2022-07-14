Rivers Academy boys win National High School Invitational

Rivers has already proven to be one of the best high school teams in Georgia, having won the last three GISA state championships -- including the 2022 title by 70 shots. Now the Raptors can add a national championship to its resume.
Rivers Academy won the National High School Golf Association’s National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort on Wednesday.
Georgia teams swept the national championships this summer. Lambert recently won the girls title for the second straight year.
Rivers Academy, coached by Charlie Anderson, finished at 11-over 875, despite missing one of its better players. Rising junior Billy Abdow stayed home to compete in the Georgia Amateur Championship and finished second.
The Raptors shot a 274 on Pinehurst No. 5 – 18 shots better than the second-best score -- a 299 on Pinehurst No. 6 and a 302 on Pinehurst No. 7. North Carolina’s St. David’s School of Raleigh finished second at 22 over and Oregon’s Summit High School of Bend was third at 27 over.
Rivers top individual was rising senior Dalton Burts, who shot 66-70-72 for a 3-under 213 that put him in a tie for fifth place. Sophomore Kai Marko shot 68-76-74 and finished 16th at 2-over 218. Junior Joseph Canitano shot 75-71-77 and tied for 23rd at 7-over 223. Senior Aidan Cohl tied for 42nd at 11 over. Freshman Patmon Malcom, who shot 69 on the first day, tied for 72nd at 15 over.
Georgia had several good showings by players competing as individuals. Thomas Reininger from Starr’s Mill tied for 23rd at 7 over, Caleb Wall from Calhoun tied for 48th at 12 over, and Aman Vantipalli of Alpharetta tied for 83rd at 17 over.
The event drew 53 teams and more than 300 players from throughout the country.
About the Author