Record 4 Georgia girls named McDonald’s All Americans

The two national all-star games are canceled for the second straight year because of COVID-19, but the event has named its teams both years to maintain the history of what is probably the most prestigious national high school all-star game in any sports.

The Georgia girls selected are Jillian Hollingshead, a 6-foot-4 forward from McEachern; Kayla McPherson, a 5-7 point guard from Madison County; Raven Johnson, a 5-8 point guard from Westlake; and Sania Feagin, a 6-3 forward from Forest Park.