Record 4 Georgia girls named McDonald’s All Americans

Four Georgia girls, the most in history, joined one Georgia boy on the rosters for the McDonald’s All-American Games announced this week.
The two national all-star games are canceled for the second straight year because of COVID-19, but the event has named its teams both years to maintain the history of what is probably the most prestigious national high school all-star game in any sports.
The Georgia girls selected are Jillian Hollingshead, a 6-foot-4 forward from McEachern; Kayla McPherson, a 5-7 point guard from Madison County; Raven Johnson, a 5-8 point guard from Westlake; and Sania Feagin, a 6-3 forward from Forest Park.
Hollingshead has signed with Georgia. Johnson and Feagin are going to South Carolina. McPherson is pledged to North Carolina.
The Georgia boy chosen was Sandy Creek’s Jabari Smith, a 6-11 forward committed to Auburn.
The four girls bring to 25 the number of Georgia girls who have been named McDonald’s All Americans since a girls game was added in 2002.
They also represent a record for one season. Georgia produced three McDonalds Girls All Americans in 2007 (Kelly Cain, Drew Mingo, Maya Moore), 2013 (Lexie Brown, Kaela Davis, Diamond DeShields) and 2017 (Mikayla Coombs, Maya Dodson, Kasiyahna Kushkituah).
Smith is the 47th Georgia boy to get the honor. Al Wood of Jones County, later North Carolina, was the first in 1977.
