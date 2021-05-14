Powerhouses take center stage at lacrosse state finals

In the girls Class 6A-7A finals, No. 1 ranked Milton and No. 2 ranked West Forsyth will square off in a rematch of Milton’s 10-9 win back on Feb. 23. Milton enters the match with 20-straight victories and West Forsyth carries a 17-game win streak into the finals. Additionally, Milton is currently the No. 3 ranked team in the MaxPreps National poll and West Forsyth sits at No. 8—making this one of the top championship matchups in the nation. Milton is very familiar with the championship limelight and has won state titles in 13 of the 15 previous seasons that the GHSA has offered the sport. West Forsyth will look to do what only Chattahoochee (2009) and Walton (2016) have been able to do since 2005 and deny the Eagles the state crown.

Saturday’s grand finale will pair No. 1 ranked Lambert against a Centennial team that stunned Allatoona 7-6 in double-overtime on Wednesday to reach the boys Class 6A-7A finals. Lambert carries a 19-game winning streak and has showcased its defensive fortitude throughout its playoff run—limiting its four opponents to just five goals per game. This will be the first meeting between Lambert and Centennial this season and it will also be the only finals matchup that features two programs that have previously won state titles. Lambert has four all-time state titles to its name—including its flawless 22-0 championship run in 2018. Centennial reached the podium for the first and only time in its program’s history in 2013.